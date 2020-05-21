Moody's affirms Navios Partners' rating at B2; revises outlook to negative

London, 21 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
has affirmed the corporate family rating (CFR) of Navios Maritime Partners
L.P. ("Navios Partners," "NMM")
at B2 and its probability of default rating at B2-PD. The
agency also revised the rating outlook to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's action reflects primarily Moody's expectation of increased
uncertainty with respect to demand for dry bulk shipments in the wake
of coronavirus and related global economic slowdown. In particular,
the expected slowdown in GDP growth in China, by far the largest
importer of dry bulk goods, is a concern. Moody's estimates
that Chinese GDP will grow by 1% in 2020, down sharply from
6.1% in 2019. In addition, Navios Partners
has some exposure to the container charter market through its 33.5%
equity interest in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI),
as well as a number of owned container vessels some of which are trading
in the spot market. Although the time charter rates for container
ships have improved slightly through March 2020 according to Drewry Maritime
Research, future improvements could be challenging in the wake of
coronavirus and reduced demand for container shipping. Quarantines
imposed in many countries have also made moving around vessels and crew
difficult.
More positively, Navios Partners continues to maintain a manageable
leverage (3.2x debt/EBITDA for 2019) and good liquidity following
the repayment of the balance under $458 million Term Loan B in
October 2019. Supporting the company's performance are the
long-term container charters that comprise close to 40%
of contracted revenues and do not expire until December 2023.
Navios Partners' B2 rating reflects (1) the company's low financial
leverage compared with its peers; (2) its low operating costs,
resulting from the fleet management contract signed with Navios Shipmanagement
Inc. (NSM), an entity controlled by Angeliki Frangou,
the chairman and CEO of Navios Group; (3) its relatively small size
with some customer concentration; (4) its modest dividends and significant
investment in Navios Maritime Containers Inc (NMCI); and (5) the
inherent volatility of the dry bulk shipping business, which experienced
both multiyear highs and lows since the beginning of 2019.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The shipping industry,
where Navios Partners operates, is significantly affected by the
shock. More specifically, the existing weaknesses in NMM's
credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in
these unprecedented operating conditions and NMM remains vulnerable to
the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on NMM of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's regards Navios Partners' liquidity as adequate given the
company's cash generative operations and fully secured, asset-backed
debt structure that can typically be refinanced also on a secured basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely in the short term because of the volatility of
the dry bulk operations and the short-term nature of a large number
of the company's contracts. However, Navios Partners' ratings
could be upgraded if the company were to sustain its leverage, measured
as debt/EBITDA, at below 4.0x and increase its coverage,
measured as funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage (that is,
FFO + interest expense/interest expense), at above 4.0x,
both for over four quarters and taking into account the shifts in NMM's
charter portfolio. Good liquidity at all times would also be needed
for an upgrade.
Navios Maritime Partners' ratings could be downgraded if the free cash
flow after maintenance capital spending and dividends turns negative and
the company's liquidity deteriorates. Debt/EBITDA above 5.5x
and FFO interest coverage below 3.5x for a prolonged period could
also be triggers for a downgrade.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Industry
published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1100802.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) is an international
owner and operator of dry bulk and container vessels. It is a master
limited partnership (MLP) formed in August 2007 under the laws of the
Republic of the Marshall Islands by Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc.
In 2019, the company reported revenue of $219 million and
adjusted EBITDA of $120 million.
