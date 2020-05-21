Moody's affirms Navios Partners' rating at B2; revises outlook to negative

London, 21 May 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today has affirmed the corporate family rating (CFR) of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners," "NMM") at B2 and its probability of default rating at B2-PD. The agency also revised the rating outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action reflects primarily Moody's expectation of increased uncertainty with respect to demand for dry bulk shipments in the wake of coronavirus and related global economic slowdown. In particular, the expected slowdown in GDP growth in China, by far the largest importer of dry bulk goods, is a concern. Moody's estimates that Chinese GDP will grow by 1% in 2020, down sharply from 6.1% in 2019. In addition, Navios Partners has some exposure to the container charter market through its 33.5% equity interest in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI), as well as a number of owned container vessels some of which are trading in the spot market. Although the time charter rates for container ships have improved slightly through March 2020 according to Drewry Maritime Research, future improvements could be challenging in the wake of coronavirus and reduced demand for container shipping. Quarantines imposed in many countries have also made moving around vessels and crew difficult.

More positively, Navios Partners continues to maintain a manageable leverage (3.2x debt/EBITDA for 2019) and good liquidity following the repayment of the balance under $458 million Term Loan B in October 2019. Supporting the company's performance are the long-term container charters that comprise close to 40% of contracted revenues and do not expire until December 2023.

Navios Partners' B2 rating reflects (1) the company's low financial leverage compared with its peers; (2) its low operating costs, resulting from the fleet management contract signed with Navios Shipmanagement Inc. (NSM), an entity controlled by Angeliki Frangou, the chairman and CEO of Navios Group; (3) its relatively small size with some customer concentration; (4) its modest dividends and significant investment in Navios Maritime Containers Inc (NMCI); and (5) the inherent volatility of the dry bulk shipping business, which experienced both multiyear highs and lows since the beginning of 2019.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The shipping industry, where Navios Partners operates, is significantly affected by the shock. More specifically, the existing weaknesses in NMM's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and NMM remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on NMM of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's regards Navios Partners' liquidity as adequate given the company's cash generative operations and fully secured, asset-backed debt structure that can typically be refinanced also on a secured basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely in the short term because of the volatility of the dry bulk operations and the short-term nature of a large number of the company's contracts. However, Navios Partners' ratings could be upgraded if the company were to sustain its leverage, measured as debt/EBITDA, at below 4.0x and increase its coverage, measured as funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage (that is, FFO + interest expense/interest expense), at above 4.0x, both for over four quarters and taking into account the shifts in NMM's charter portfolio. Good liquidity at all times would also be needed for an upgrade.

Navios Maritime Partners' ratings could be downgraded if the free cash flow after maintenance capital spending and dividends turns negative and the company's liquidity deteriorates. Debt/EBITDA above 5.5x and FFO interest coverage below 3.5x for a prolonged period could also be triggers for a downgrade.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1100802. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry bulk and container vessels. It is a master limited partnership (MLP) formed in August 2007 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands by Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. In 2019, the company reported revenue of $219 million and adjusted EBITDA of $120 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

