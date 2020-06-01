Moody's affirms Neftserviceholding's ratings; stable outlook

London, 01 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Neftserviceholding LLC (NSH), a Russian independent oilfield services (OFS) company. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the company will have sufficient operational resilience and financial buffer to withstand the market downturn in 2020-21 without a deterioration in its credit quality. Despite the difficult industry conditions, NSH should demonstrate healthy operating and financial performance over the next 12-18 months thanks to its strong relationship with key customers and good visibility and reliability of contracted revenue. Its credit metrics should also remain commensurate with the B1 rating in 2020-21.

The spreading pandemic has depressed global oil demand and led to a sharp decline in oil prices. Moody's as a result has lowered its average oil price assumptions for 2020 and 2021 to $35/bbl and $45/bbl respectively. Exceptionally weak short-term prices will persist until enough production curtailments can ease the strain on storage facilities already operating at or close to full capacity. Oil production will decline in 2020-21 because of both the agreed OPEC+ deal and a significant cut in investments. While we expect economic activity to recover into 2021, oil demand may return only gradually. As a result, the global oilfield services and drilling sector will shrink dramatically in 2020 and is not likely to fully recover in 2021 as oil and gas producers slash capital spending, curtail drilling activity and preserve cash flow. Substantial cuts in Russia's oil production starting in May 2020 and continuing for two years under the OPEC+ deal will lower domestic demand for OFS services.

However, NSH is somewhat insulated from the current turbulence thanks to its relatively long-term contracts, which are already backed partly by large advances, and strong backlog of orders for 2020-21, with low cancellations to date. The company also benefits from the growing demand from Gazprom Neft PJSC (Baa2 stable) and good relationship with its long-standing customer Lukoil, PJSC (Baa2 stable). Therefore, Moody's expects the company's revenue to grow by a single-digit in percentage terms a year in 2020-21, with its EBITDA margin remaining stable at around 15% or slightly improving, thanks to significant cost optimisation efforts and growing scale.

The rating action also takes into account the company's solid credit metrics for its rating. Moody's expects NSH's adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio to increase to around 1.7x-1.9x in 2020-21 from 1.5x in 2019 because of a sizeable increase in leasing in 2020. At the same time, the company's interest coverage, measured as adjusted EBITDA/interest expense, should remain sound at around 6.0x-8.0x in 2020-21, compared with 8.1x in 2019.

NSH's large expansion capital spending of RUB6 billion on new rigs in 2020 represents a concern amid the market downturn. However, the company has already contracted those rigs to particular projects with its customers. In addition, more than half of this capital spending is financed by advances under the long-term contracts with the customers, while the rest will be covered by operating cash flow and leasing.

NSH's credit quality also factors in (1) the company's high-quality modern fleet, which provides it with a competitive advantage over larger peers and allows for greater efficiency; (2) its diversification into a range of services at different stages of field development; (3) its historically conservative financial policy and prudent approach to development strategy; and (4) its comfortable debt repayment profile.

At the same time, the rating takes into account (1) NSH's small scale of operations compared with that of its global peers and its niche market position in the highly competitive OFS segments; (2) its limited customer diversification; (3) the high bargaining power of oil companies in Russia; and (4) the company's exposure to Russia's less-developed political, regulatory and legal framework.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The OFS sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to oil prices and production. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action takes into account the impact on NSH of the coronavirus outbreak.

Governance considerations include NSH's concentrated private ownership structure, which creates a risk of rapid changes in the company's strategy, financial policies and development plans. However, the owner's track record of a fairly conservative and supportive approach towards the company partly mitigates the risks related to corporate governance and potential excessive shareholder distributions.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on NSH's rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will (1) deliver a solid operating and financial performance in 2020-21, and (2) maintain conservative financial and liquidity management policies, with adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below 3.0x on a sustainable basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company were to (1) grow its business and improve customer diversification, focusing on smooth organic expansion with a balanced capital spending programme, (2) maintain its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 2.0x on a sustainable basis, (3) have good liquidity, and (4) pursue its prudent financial policy. A rating upgrade would also require sustainable improvements in operating conditions in the Russian OFS sector.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company's operating and/or financial performance were to deteriorate materially such as (1) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA were to rise above 3.0x on a sustained basis due to weaker operating performance, more aggressive debt-financed capital spending and shareholder distributions, or the loss of a major customer, and (2) liquidity were to deteriorate.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NSH is a Russian independent OFS company, which provides a range of services, including drilling, well-servicing and workover, geophysics and other non-core services. In 2019, NSH generated RUB13.6 billion ($210 million) of revenue and RUB2.1 billion ($32 million) of adjusted EBITDA. The company was established in 2003 as a spinoff from Lukoil, PJSC (Lukoil, Baa2 stable) and is ultimately controlled by PFIG Overseas Holdings Limited.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mikhail Shipilov

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Victoria Maisuradze

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

