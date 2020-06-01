Moody's affirms Neftserviceholding's ratings; stable outlook

London, 01 June 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) of Neftserviceholding LLC (NSH), a Russian
independent oilfield services (OFS) company. The outlook remains
stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that
the company will have sufficient operational resilience and financial
buffer to withstand the market downturn in 2020-21 without a deterioration
in its credit quality. Despite the difficult industry conditions,
NSH should demonstrate healthy operating and financial performance over
the next 12-18 months thanks to its strong relationship with key
customers and good visibility and reliability of contracted revenue.
Its credit metrics should also remain commensurate with the B1 rating
in 2020-21.
The spreading pandemic has depressed global oil demand and led to a sharp
decline in oil prices. Moody's as a result has lowered its average
oil price assumptions for 2020 and 2021 to $35/bbl and $45/bbl
respectively. Exceptionally weak short-term prices will
persist until enough production curtailments can ease the strain on storage
facilities already operating at or close to full capacity. Oil
production will decline in 2020-21 because of both the agreed OPEC+
deal and a significant cut in investments. While we expect economic
activity to recover into 2021, oil demand may return only gradually.
As a result, the global oilfield services and drilling sector will
shrink dramatically in 2020 and is not likely to fully recover in 2021
as oil and gas producers slash capital spending, curtail drilling
activity and preserve cash flow. Substantial cuts in Russia's
oil production starting in May 2020 and continuing for two years under
the OPEC+ deal will lower domestic demand for OFS services.
However, NSH is somewhat insulated from the current turbulence thanks
to its relatively long-term contracts, which are already
backed partly by large advances, and strong backlog of orders for
2020-21, with low cancellations to date. The company
also benefits from the growing demand from Gazprom Neft PJSC (Baa2 stable)
and good relationship with its long-standing customer Lukoil,
PJSC (Baa2 stable). Therefore, Moody's expects the
company's revenue to grow by a single-digit in percentage
terms a year in 2020-21, with its EBITDA margin remaining
stable at around 15% or slightly improving, thanks to significant
cost optimisation efforts and growing scale.
The rating action also takes into account the company's solid credit
metrics for its rating. Moody's expects NSH's adjusted
debt/EBITDA ratio to increase to around 1.7x-1.9x
in 2020-21 from 1.5x in 2019 because of a sizeable increase
in leasing in 2020. At the same time, the company's
interest coverage, measured as adjusted EBITDA/interest expense,
should remain sound at around 6.0x-8.0x in 2020-21,
compared with 8.1x in 2019.
NSH's large expansion capital spending of RUB6 billion on new rigs
in 2020 represents a concern amid the market downturn. However,
the company has already contracted those rigs to particular projects with
its customers. In addition, more than half of this capital
spending is financed by advances under the long-term contracts
with the customers, while the rest will be covered by operating
cash flow and leasing.
NSH's credit quality also factors in (1) the company's high-quality
modern fleet, which provides it with a competitive advantage over
larger peers and allows for greater efficiency; (2) its diversification
into a range of services at different stages of field development;
(3) its historically conservative financial policy and prudent approach
to development strategy; and (4) its comfortable debt repayment profile.
At the same time, the rating takes into account (1) NSH's
small scale of operations compared with that of its global peers and its
niche market position in the highly competitive OFS segments; (2)
its limited customer diversification; (3) the high bargaining power
of oil companies in Russia; and (4) the company's exposure to Russia's
less-developed political, regulatory and legal framework.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The OFS sector has been
one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to oil prices and production. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
takes into account the impact on NSH of the coronavirus outbreak.
Governance considerations include NSH's concentrated private ownership
structure, which creates a risk of rapid changes in the company's
strategy, financial policies and development plans. However,
the owner's track record of a fairly conservative and supportive approach
towards the company partly mitigates the risks related to corporate governance
and potential excessive shareholder distributions.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on NSH's rating reflects Moody's expectation
that the company will (1) deliver a solid operating and financial performance
in 2020-21, and (2) maintain conservative financial and liquidity
management policies, with adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below 3.0x
on a sustainable basis.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company were to (1) grow its business
and improve customer diversification, focusing on smooth organic
expansion with a balanced capital spending programme, (2) maintain
its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 2.0x on a sustainable
basis, (3) have good liquidity, and (4) pursue its prudent
financial policy. A rating upgrade would also require sustainable
improvements in operating conditions in the Russian OFS sector.
Moody's could downgrade the rating if the company's operating and/or financial
performance were to deteriorate materially such as (1) Moody's-adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA were to rise above 3.0x on a sustained basis
due to weaker operating performance, more aggressive debt-financed
capital spending and shareholder distributions, or the loss of a
major customer, and (2) liquidity were to deteriorate.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
NSH is a Russian independent OFS company, which provides a range
of services, including drilling, well-servicing and
workover, geophysics and other non-core services.
In 2019, NSH generated RUB13.6 billion ($210 million)
of revenue and RUB2.1 billion ($32 million) of adjusted
EBITDA. The company was established in 2003 as a spinoff from Lukoil,
PJSC (Lukoil, Baa2 stable) and is ultimately controlled by PFIG
Overseas Holdings Limited.
