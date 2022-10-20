Moody's affirms Neolia's Prime-1 ratings

Paris, October 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the social housing provider (SHP) Neolia's Prime-1 short-term issuer rating. It also affirmed the Prime-1 short-term debt rating of Neolia's €100 million Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) programme.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Prime-1 short-term issuer and debt ratings reflect Neolia's strong focus on its core business of social housing provider within the supportive French institutional framework, characterized by stable and predictable cash flows. While Neolia's performance will weaken over the next three years due to rising interest rate and on-going rent cut, we consider that the entity's comfortable liquidity position compared to its cash needs and its strong financial management will support its ability to service its short-term debt.

The short-term ratings reflect Neolia's adequate liquidity profile. While the liquidity coverage ratio will remain weak at 0.3x on average over the next three years, Neolia benefits from committed long-term funding agreements with highly-rated banks including Caisse Des Depots et Consignations (CDC, Aa2 stable). In addition, Neolia benefits from prudent financial management, as evidenced by conservative long-term budgeting and frequent reporting to its main shareholder, Action Logement Immobilier (ALI, Aa2 stable).

However, Moody's notes that Neolia's operating margins will remain depressed, projected to average 9% through 2025, below its French rated peers and down from 17% in 2017. Neolia's operating performance has weakened due to the ongoing rent cut (Réduction de Loyer de Solidarité or RLS) imposed by the French government since 2018 and the 5000 housing units swap initiated by ALI, obliging Neolia to focus on lower profitability stock. The limited opportunities in its core region, eastern France, will limit Neolia's growth and its ability to improve efficiency through economies of scale. Neolia's development plan includes yearly asset sales of 1% of its units under management (UUM) and demolitions of over 1,000 units in low-demand areas. In 2025, Neolia's housing stock will be below 2019 level.

Neolia's leverage will remain high by international comparisons, with debt-to-revenue set to increase to 4.7x in 2025. It, however, compares favourably with the median of French rated peers that Moody's expects at 6.1x in 2025. Because 78% of its debt is indexed on the Livret A rate, which increased to 2% in August 2022 from 0.5% in January, Neolia's interest coverage metrics will weaken in the coming years. While Moody's expects cash flow volatility interest coverage (CVIC) to remain strong at above 2x in the next three years supported by stable and predictable cash flows, social housing lettings interest coverage will average 0.7x impacted by the rent cut and rising interest rate.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to Neolia's credit profile. In line with many other SHPs in France, adaptation to climate changes and carbon regulations is integrated into Neolia's capital investment programme. While it benefits from dedicated low-cost funding from the CDC, retrofitting will remain an important factor in keeping its stock attractive in low demand areas.

Social considerations are material to Neolia's credit profile, in line with the rest of the French social housing sector. The sector is exposed to risks stemming from socially-driven policy agendas, demographic trends and demand for social housing. Néolia also has moderate exposure to responsible production with requirements to maintain quality services, which has an impact on maintenance costs. These factors are captured in our assessment of the operating environment.

Governance considerations are material to Néolia's credit profile. Néolia has strong governance and management, with policies and practices aligned to its business plans and prudent budgeting. As Neolia's sole shareholder, ALI provides an additional level of strategic and financial scrutiny.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Prime-1 is Moody's highest short-term rating.

The ratings would come under negative pressure due to one or a combination of the following: (1) Neolia's investment plan resulted in an evolution of the debt burden beyond our current expectations; or (2) persistently low CVIC. In addition, a weaker regulatory framework or a dilution of the overall level of support from the French government would also be credit negative and could impact the ratings. A weakening of France's credit profile could also exert downward pressure on the ratings.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864, and European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64685. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

