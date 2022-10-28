info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Nestlé's Aa3 rating; outlook stable

28 Oct 2022

Milan, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Aa3 long-term issuer rating of Nestle S.A. ("Nestlé" or "the company"), the world's largest food and beverage group. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's Aa3 senior unsecured long-term ratings, the P-1 backed commercial paper rating of its guaranteed subsidiaries and the (P)Aa3/(P)P-1 ratings on Nestlé's senior unsecured MTN program and other short term debt. The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects Nestlé's superior business profile and continued solid operating performance which shows its resilience through economic cycles," says Lorenzo Re, a Moody's Vice President-Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Nestlé.

"It also reflects the company's financial flexibility, underpinned by its sound cash flow generation and by the value of its large stake in  L'Oreal S.A. (L'Oréal, Aa1 stable), which mitigate its weaker credit metrics for the rating category owing to its generous shareholder remuneration policy," adds Mr. Re.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 rating reflects Nestlé's exceptionally strong business profile, underpinned by its position as the world's largest food and beverage company, with a high degree of diversification by segment, product and geography and a portfolio of premium quality brands. The rating also reflects the company's substantial financial flexibility stemming from its solid cash flow generation and the value of large assets that could be monetized if needed, including its 20% stake in L'Oréal.

Moody's expects Nestlé's operating performance to remain solid over the next two years, notwithstanding the challenges from rising inflation and weakening macroeconomic environment. The company targets organic sales growth of around 8% in 2022, with an underlying operating margin dilution to around 17.0% from 17.4% in 2021, due to delays in passing through higher input costs. Organic sales growth in the first nine months of 2022 reached 8.5%, of which 7.5% due to pricing and 1% due to volume growth.

Moody's expects that the company will continue to offset cost inflation with pricing, although this may put pressure on volumes in the coming months, because consumers may switch to cheaper products and private labels, as inflation will dent their purchasing power. As a result, Moody's assumes organic sales growth to moderate to low-to-mid-single digits in the next 24 months and the underlying operating margin to remain between 16% and 17%.

However, the rating agency forecasts that the company's Moody's adjusted operating profit will improve to CHF14.8 billion in 2022 and towards CHF16 billion in the following two years. Nestlé cash generation will remain solid, with its funds from operations (FFO) ranging between CHF16.2 billion and CHF17.5 billion through 2024. As a result, Moody's expects the company's leverage to remain at or below 3.0x and its RCF/net debt ratio will move in a range of around 16%-18%. However, the company retains substantial financial flexibility through its stake in L'Oréal and the exact trajectory of its credit metrics will also depend on the pace of M&A activity and on the future financial policies and, in particular, its shareholder distributions.

LIQUIDITY

Nestlé maintains excellent liquidity, supported by (1) its cash balance and short-term investments (CHF6.2 billion as of June 2022); (2) large backup facilities with no financial covenants or Material  Adverse Change clauses, including a €4.5 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2027 and a €6.5 billion, 364-day revolving credit facility, with a one-year term-out option, which is renewed annually; and (3) the remaining 20% stake in L'Oréal, valued at around €35 billion.

Moody's expects the existing sources of liquidity, together with Moody's expectation of stable FFO (around CHF16.2 billion-CHF17.5 billion through 2024) to be sufficient to cover around CHF5.0billion-CHF6.5 billion of capital spending per year, CHF8.3 billion of dividend payments (including dividends to non-controlling interests), the planned share buyback (CHF20 billion through 2024) and CHF14.9 billion of financial debt maturities through June 2023, including CHF8.8 billion of commercial paper (CP).

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that Nestlé will maintain its high financial flexibility stemming from solid cash flow generation over the next 18-24 months, which will allow it to finance the planned shareholder distribution and some bolt-on acquisitions, while maintaining a strong financial profile including the large value of its 20% stake in L'Oréal.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Nestlé's rating could develop if the company (1) adopts a more conservative financial policy, (2) maintains a strong business profile, operating performance and liquidity management, and (3) its retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt improves above 25% and its gross leverage reduces towards 2.0x on a sustained basis.

Downward pressure could develop from a combination of (1) RCF/net debt deteriorating to below 15% and gross leverage increasing above 3.0x for a prolonged period of time; (2) deterioration in operating profitability with Moody's adjusted EBITA margin falling below 15%; or (3) a significant weakening in Nestlé's very strong market positions in its main businesses.

These thresholds not only reflect the company's strong business profile but also the incremental investment and liquidity flexibility provided by the value of its equity stake in L'Oréal, which provides a meaningful cushion that could be tapped to lower debt or fund future acquisitions. The thresholds could be revisited in the event that the company fully sells down its stake in L'Oréal.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nestle S.A.

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3

..Issuer: Nestle Australia Ltd.

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Nestle Capital Corporation

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Nestle Finance International Ltd.

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3

..Issuer: Nestle Holdings (U.K.) PLC

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Nestle Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed (P)Aa3

....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

....BACKED Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3

..Issuer: Nestle Hungaria Kft.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nestle S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Nestle Australia Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Nestle Capital Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Nestle Finance International Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Nestle Holdings (U.K.) PLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Nestle Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Nestle Hungaria Kft.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Nestlé is the world's largest food company, covering a wide range of food and beverage products, including powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice creams, nutrition and health science products, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectioneries and pet care goods. The company's portfolio includes more than 2,000 brands, comprising several global brands and regional/local brands. Although its largest market is the US, Nestlé is active in all the regions of the world. Nestlé generated approximately CHF87.1 billion revenue and CHF17.7 billion EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) in 2021. Nestlé is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lorenzo Re
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan, 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

