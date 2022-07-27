Moody's affirms Neuraxpharm's B3 rating, outlook stable

Paris, July 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's or the agency) has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Cerebro HoldCo GmbH (Neuraxpharm or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B3 instrument ratings of the EUR700 million senior secured term loan B (TLB), which is being upsized by a EUR175 million fungible add-on, and the EUR125 million senior secured multi currency revolving credit facility (RCF) borrowed by Neuraxpharm Arzneimittel GmbH. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

On 12 July, Neuraxpharm announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire two product portfolios for CNS disorders, pain and vascular diseases from Sanofi (A1 stable), for an undisclosed amount. To fund part of the acquisition and related fees and expenses, the company is raising a TLB add-on of EUR175 million which is underwritten, while Permira, the company's sponsor, is injecting EUR155 million of new equity.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation considers the agency's view that the drug portfolio acquisition is positive from a business profile perspective because it adds a complementary portfolio of molecules in the central nervous system (CNS) area and especially in psychiatry. Because the portfolio consists of mature drugs there are limited growth expenses requirements once the technological transfers and initial costs are incurred. Thus, this portfolio of drugs should improve the company's earnings recurrence and cash flow generation over time.

Furthermore, the rating affirmation considers Moody's expectations that key credit metrics will remain adequately positioned for its B3 rating once the integration of the products is completed. The acquisition, which is expected to close in early 2023, will result in Moody's-adjusted gross leverage of 7.1x in 2023 (including integration costs of around EUR16 million for that year), similar to its level for the last twelve months to March 2022 of 7.4x. However, the agency anticipates that Neuraxpharm's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will trend around 6.3x-6.5x from 2024. Moreover, the agency continues to expect positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) generation, which should increase towards EUR45-50 million from 2024, once the acquisition is fully integrated.

Nevertheless, the transaction entails integration risks that could increase integration costs or delay deleveraging. The company is acquiring a large number of molecules and brands which are currently manufactured in several geographies across the world, which adds a level of complexity to the transfer of the drug portfolio from the seller to Neuraxpharm. A material delay in expected deleveraging could exert pressure on the rating or outlook of the company because of its currently high financial leverage. The company has a good track record of integration and achieving planned synergies.

Moody's regards the company's financial strategy and risk management as a governance consideration under its ESG framework and it considered positively the funding mix for the acquisition which includes the injection of EUR155 million of new equity by the sponsor.

The B3 rating of the company is supported by the company's strong performance and good market positioning within the CNS market in Europe; an attractive product pipeline, with prospects of further organic growth over the next 12-18 months; its well-balanced geographical diversification across Europe with the potential to enter new markets; good profitability margins and Moody's-adjusted FCF; and adequate liquidity.

The rating also considers the company's high leverage; its high business concentration in the CNS segment; its overall moderate size; and some degree of acquisition-related event risk because of the company's external growth strategy.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations are material to Neuraxpharm's credit quality, with governance being the most important. Neuraxpharm's governance risks consider its private-equity ownership structure, which effectively controls the company, and has high tolerance for leverage and an appetite for debt-funded acquisitions. However, the company has a good track record of integrating acquisitions and achieving planned synergies.

In terms of social risks, the company is exposed to the ongoing regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices, but it benefits from efforts aimed at increasing generics penetration. Responsible production considerations include product safety risk, which leads to continued litigation exposures for the pharmaceutical industry.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook includes Moody's expectations that the integration of acquired drugs is completed as planned by Neuraxpharm, with the company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage trending towards 6x by 2024. The outlook assumes Neuraxpharm will not undertake large debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions until the company has completed the integration of acquired products and reduced its leverage.

LIQUIDITY

Neuraxpharm's liquidity is adequate and is supported by cash balances of EUR44 million as of 31 March 2022 and the agency's expectations of positive Moody's-adjusted FCF generation over the next 12-18 months driven by earnings growth, the company's access to a EUR125 million RCF, which is fully undrawn; and substantial capacity in its springing financial covenant based on net leverage set at 10.44x and tested only when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3-PD PDR, in line with the CFR, reflects our assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, typical for covenant-lite secured loan structures. The B3 rating of the EUR875 million senior secured TLB, and the EUR125 million senior secured RCF reflects their pari passu ranking, with upstream guarantees from material subsidiaries and collateral comprising share, financial securities account, bank accounts and intragroup receivables pledges.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure could develop if Neuraxpharm's strong operating performance continues and the company successfully rolls out its new pipeline products, allowing its Moody's-adjusted gross leverage to move below 5.5x on a sustained basis; and its Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt increases above 5% on a sustained basis.

Negative pressure on the rating could occur if Neuraxpharm's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remains above 7x on a sustained basis; the company generates negative Moody's-adjusted FCF on a sustained basis, leading to a deterioration in its liquidity profile; or the company undertakes large debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions before it has completed the integration of acquired products.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Neuraxpharm was founded in 2016 following the combination of two pharmaceutical groups, Invent Farma and Neuraxpharm. Since then, the company has transformed into a pan-European specialist in CNS disorders with a presence in more than 40 countries. Neuraxpharm generated net sales of around EUR324 million and company-adjusted EBITDA of around EUR110 million for the 12 months that ended 31 March 2022. The company has been owned by Permira since 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gilberto Ramos, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Jeanine Arnold

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

