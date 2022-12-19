Moody's affirms New Fortress Energy's B1 ratings; changes outlook to negative

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) and the B1 ratings on its senior secured notes. NFE's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating SGL-3 is not changed. The rating outlook changed to negative from positive.

"The negative outlook on the ratings follows NFE's announcement of its new distribution policy that will result in a very large dividend in January 2023, and potentially large payments thereafter, just as the company is accelerating its large scale transformative investment in its own LNG capacity. The new distribution policy and greatly increased capital spending raises financial and funding risks in 2023-24 and together with the increased exposure to commodity price risk indicates an aggressive turn in financial policy and rising business risks," said Elena Nadtotchi, Senior Vice President at Moody's.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: New Fortress Energy Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: New Fortress Energy Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Negative from Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects Moody's assessment of increased financial risks and its concern about NFE's decision to redirect significant cash flow to shareholders, even as the company relies on its future cash flow generation to fund large capital investments in 2023-24.

In Moody's opinion, NFE's financial policy has a clear shareholder bias, even though high growth in earnings enabled NFE to reduce its Debt/EBITDA leverage to below 5x in 2022. The company takes significant commodity price risk on its planned LNG sales from to be constructed floating LNG facilities as it aims to maximize its operating cash flow to in turn fund a large part of the project costs in 2023-24. The decision to raise dividends in 2023 significantly adds to the overall risk profile of the company. While the company has achieved exceptionally fast growth in scale and scope of operations in the past two years, there is also a continuous transformation of NFE's growth strategy and business model which entails execution and funding risks.

The B1 CFR reflects high execution and financial risks inherent to the large scale project to construct five small scale floating LNG (FLNG) facilities in 2023-2024. NFE has significant funding needs in 2023-24, principally driven by the FLNG projects, as well as the increased shareholder distributions, including $0.6 billion semi-annual dividend announced for January 2023. The company plans to invest more than $2 billion a year to fund construction of several floating LNG producing units, with the first such unit expected to start its operations in the middle of 2023. NFE plans to fund this significant expansion through reinvestment of cash received from divestments made in 2022 and with operating cash flow to be generated in 2023-24. While NFE's EBITDA more than doubled in 2022, boosted by highly profitable cargo sales on the spot LNG market and by capacity expansion of its natural gas import terminals, the operating cash flow is still relatively modest compared to the growth investment needs in the next two years. The new LNG capacity is not yet supported by long term LNG sales contracts, leaving the funding plan reliant on continuous strength of spot LNG market and exposing NFE to significant commodity price risk.

NFE's liquidity is tight because of high growth capital investment requirements and high dividend payments in 2023. The SGL-3 rating assumes that the company will continue to proactively manage its capital requirements and will be able to increase its committed liquidity to build some funding headroom. At the end of September 2022, NFE reported $364 million in cash balances (prior to the closing of Sergipe divestment in October 2022 that brought about $530 million in total cash proceeds). The liquidity position is further supported by a $440 million revolver facility maturing in 2026. NFE may also draw on its substantial alternate liquidity sources, including its infrastructure power assets, as well as its demonstrated ability to raise equity and debt to support growth.

NFE's next scheduled maturity is "Barcarena" term loan raised by several operating subsidiaries in Brazil and maturing in February 2024. At September 30, 2022, the company reported $97 million outstanding under this loan.

NFE's senior secured notes are rated B1, at the level of the CFR, and are supported by assets and guarantees of some of its operating subsidiaries in the Caribbean and in Latin America. NFE took steps to significantly reduce structural complexity as it refinanced through a sale and lease back transaction the debt previously maintained at the level of various subsidiaries operating its LNG vessels. NFE retains a modest amount of debt at its operating subsidiaries, secured against assets of one of its operating subsidiaries in Jamaica.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The B1 ratings may be downgraded if NFE's liquidity position weakens further or if the deleveraging trend is reversed as a result of a decline in cash flow or raising significant additional debt with debt/EBITDA exceeding 5x. Moody's may also downgrade the ratings if risks related to the large scale expansion exceed initial expectations, including an adverse change in natural gas market conditions, or rising technological, execution and construction risks resulting in cost overruns or construction delays.

The B1 CFR could be upgraded if the company successfully delivers its first FLNG facility by mid-2023 and demonstrates a line of sight to funding its 2024 capacity expansion from operations. The upgrade of the ratings will also require lowering commodity price risk exposure and improving liquidity position with greater financial flexibility and liquidity headroom to support growing operations.

New Fortress Energy Inc. is a US-listed, high growth energy infrastructure company with regasification and distribution natural gas operations in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Nicaragua, Brazil and in the US. The company is making significant investment to build natural gas liquefaction capacity in 2023-24 and become an integrated supplier of natural gas and LNG.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elena Nadtotchi

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

