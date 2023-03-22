Moody's affirms New Hampshire's ratings and assigns Aa1 to GO bonds; outlook stable

New York, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's has affirmed the State of New Hampshire's Aa1 issuer rating, Aa1 general obligation ratings, A2 federal highway grant anticipation revenue (GARVEE) rating and the New Hampshire Bond Bank State Aid Intercept Program's Aa2 rating. The rating actions affect approximately $650 million in general obligation and GARVEE debt. The outlook is stable.

Concurrently, Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa1 ratings to the State of New Hampshire's approximately $63 million General Obligation Capital Improvement Bonds 2023 Series A and $18 million General Obligation Refunding Bonds 2023 Series B.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908048252 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects New Hampshire's strong economic fundamentals including high resident incomes and a diverse economy as well as manageable leverage from debt, pension and OPEB liabilities. Reserves will continue to grow through fiscal 2023 to solid levels as revenues have outperformed expectations, although they remain below the median for US states. New Hampshire has strong legal flexibility to raise revenues and cut expenditures, although ongoing tax cuts and a limited tax structure compared with other states places practical restrictions on this authority.

The Aa1 rating on the general obligation bonds is the same as the state's Aa1 issuer rating given the state's pledge of its full faith and credit and broad revenue base to pay the bonds.

The Aa2 rating on the New Hampshire Bond Bank State Aid Intercept Program reflects the State of New Hampshire's statutory commitment to intercept state funds payable to a municipality within the state should the municipality default on a loan repayment to the New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank. The one-notch distinction between the intercept program's rating and the state's issuer rating reflects the essentiality of the municipal borrowers to the state and sound program mechanics that include effectiveness in a well-outlined process established by statute, reliability in strong oversight over municipal finances and direct remittance of aid to the trustee, and adequate timeliness of state aid intercept and payment. To date, no borrower has defaulted on its obligations and required a state aid intercept.

The A2 GARVEE rating reflects stable levels of pledged federal highway aid received by the New Hampshire Department of Transportation (DOT), strong maximum annual debt service coverage and satisfactory legal provisions balanced by reauthorization risk of the federal aid highway program.

RATING OUTLOOK

The state's outlook is stable as reserves will likely remain solid given conservative budgeting practices while leverage will remain fairly stable. The state's outlook also applies to the state aid intercept program given the state's statutory commitment.

The state's stable outlook also applies to the GARVEE bonds, based upon our expectation of federal aid continuing to be made available to the state under the federal program and bondholder protections inherent in the legal structure of DOT obligations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Maintenance of strong reserves and liquidity in line with higher rated peers (issuer/GO)

- Consistent economic growth that outperforms the nation (issuer/GO) - An upgrade of the State of New Hampshire's rating (state aid intercept) - Structural changes that strengthen the bond program, such as a stronger additional bonds test, pledge of additional revenues or advanced set asides (GARVEEs)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in resident incomes or economic growth (issuer/GO)

- Major erosion of reserves or liquidity, recurring budget imbalances (issuer/GO) - Large increases in leverage or fixed costs from debt, pension or OPEB liabilities (issuer/GO) - A downgrade of the State of New Hampshire's rating (state aid intercept) - Evidence of diminished state commitment to the intercept program (state aid intercept) - Significant declines in federal obligation authority or increased risk of program non-reauthorization (GARVEEs)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation bonds are supported by the state's full faith and credit pledge.

The New Hampshire Bond Bank State Aid Intercept Program is based on state statute that directs the state treasurer to withhold state funds payable to a municipality within three days after receiving written notice from the New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank that a municipality has defaulted on a loan repayment to the bond bank. The state treasurer shall pay to the bank's trustee the amount of required principal and interest to the extent state aid amounts are appropriated to the defaulting governmental unit.

The GARVEE bonds are payable solely from the state's federal aid highway program (FAHP) grants administered by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). NHDOT is required to annually reserve the first available obligation authority for debt service. Debt service is defined to exclude the amount offset by federal subsidies related to Economic Development Recovery Zone Bonds (the current 2010 Series B bonds) or future Build America Bonds, creating potential exposure to future reduction or elimination of such subsidies. This risk is mitigated by a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between NHDOT and FHWA under which FHWA agrees to pay an amount equal to debt service at least three days before each bondholder payment date in the event the subsidies are reduced or eliminated. There is no federal commitment or guarantee related to the bonds. Beyond the pledge of anticipated federal aid, there is no backup state obligation to pay the bonds, or pledge of any other state funds. The bonds have a 3x ABT but no debt service reserve fund.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series A bonds are being issued for general governmental capital improvements. The Series B bonds will refinance certain general obligations outstanding for interest savings.

PROFILE

New Hampshire is the 41st largest state by population in the US with 1.4 million residents in 2020 and the 40th largest economy with a GDP of $106 billion in 2022 (Q3 2022 annualized).

The New Hampshire Municipal Bond Bank was created in 1977 and is authorized to issue bonds in order to provide loans to counties, cities, towns and school districts located within the state of New Hampshire. The bank has a five-member Board of Directors that includes the New Hampshire State Treasurer as an ex-officio director.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) is a department of the state administered by a commissioner appointed by the Governor. The NHDOT manages federal highway grant reimbursements as well as the New Hampshire Turnpike System (Aa3 stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and general obligation ratings was US States and Territories Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356901. The principal methodology used in the bond bank state aid intercept program rating was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356903. The principal methodology used in the federal highway grant anticipation revenue rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908048252 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation - Participation: Access to Management - Participation: Access to Internal Documents - Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

