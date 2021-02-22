Moody's affirms New Home's ratings on proposed $35 million add-on notes, outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
The New Home Company, Inc.'s (NYSE: NWHM) Corporate
Family Rating (CFR) at B3, Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD
and senior unsecured notes at B3. The outlook is stable.
The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains at SGL-3.
The company announced a proposed $35 million tack-on to
its senior unsecured notes due 2025. The use of proceeds of the
new notes will be for general corporate purposes, including land
acquisition, investment in new markets and working capital,
as well as to pay for fees and expenses related to this offering.
Moody's estimates New Home's pro forma debt to book capitalization
will increase to 58.9% from 55.7% at December
31, 2020 while EBIT/Interest Expense will remain at around 1.0x.
The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that
New Home will maintain high debt leverage, between 55-60%,
through the end of 2022 coupled with meaningful geographic concentration
in California.
Affirmations:
Issuer: The New Home Company, Inc.
Corporate Family Rating at B3
Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD
Senior Unsecured Notes at B3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: The New Home Company, Inc.
Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The New Home Company's B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will modestly reduce debt-to-total capitalization to approximately
57% and improve interest coverage to 1.8x within the next
12-18 months. Moody's expectations incorporate margin improvement
and topline growth, which reflects the recent surge in demand for
single-family housing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic
and New Home's ability to raise its average selling price as a result.
Moody's rating also considers the reliance on sales from the state of
California, which made up close to 90% of homebuilding revenues
in 2020. The rating is further supported by New Home's shift to
higher sales of entry-level homes, a product that is experiencing
strong growth, particularly in California where affordability has
been a challenge.
New Home's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects
Moody's expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity,
characterized by negative free cash flow over the next 12-18 months
as a result of increased land investment to support growth. In
addition, Moody's expects the company to maintain full availability
on its $60 million unsecured revolver and modest cushion on its
maintenance covenants.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of strong tailwinds in
the homebuilding industry, including low interest rates and low
housing supply, leading to strong demand for New Home's products.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if New Home increases in scale with growth
occurring outside of California. In addition, an upgrade
would require improvement in tangible net worth to greater than $500
million, debt leverage below 50%, and interest coverage
above 3x together with maintenance of good liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded should debt leverage rise above 65%,
interest coverage drop below 1x or liquidity weakens.
Headquartered in Irvine, California and established in 2009,
New Home designs, builds, and sells homes in California and
Arizona. It also acts as a fee builder for third-part land
owners. For 2020, its revenue mix was 84% its own
home sales and 16% fee build. Total revenues for twelve
months ended December 31, 2020 were $507 million.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property
Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
