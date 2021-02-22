Moody's affirms New Home's ratings on proposed $35 million add-on notes, outlook stable

New York, February 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed The New Home Company, Inc.'s (NYSE: NWHM) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B3, Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD and senior unsecured notes at B3. The outlook is stable. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains at SGL-3.

The company announced a proposed $35 million tack-on to its senior unsecured notes due 2025. The use of proceeds of the new notes will be for general corporate purposes, including land acquisition, investment in new markets and working capital, as well as to pay for fees and expenses related to this offering. Moody's estimates New Home's pro forma debt to book capitalization will increase to 58.9% from 55.7% at December 31, 2020 while EBIT/Interest Expense will remain at around 1.0x.

The affirmation of the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that New Home will maintain high debt leverage, between 55-60%, through the end of 2022 coupled with meaningful geographic concentration in California.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The New Home Company's B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will modestly reduce debt-to-total capitalization to approximately 57% and improve interest coverage to 1.8x within the next 12-18 months. Moody's expectations incorporate margin improvement and topline growth, which reflects the recent surge in demand for single-family housing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and New Home's ability to raise its average selling price as a result. Moody's rating also considers the reliance on sales from the state of California, which made up close to 90% of homebuilding revenues in 2020. The rating is further supported by New Home's shift to higher sales of entry-level homes, a product that is experiencing strong growth, particularly in California where affordability has been a challenge.

New Home's SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain adequate liquidity, characterized by negative free cash flow over the next 12-18 months as a result of increased land investment to support growth. In addition, Moody's expects the company to maintain full availability on its $60 million unsecured revolver and modest cushion on its maintenance covenants.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of strong tailwinds in the homebuilding industry, including low interest rates and low housing supply, leading to strong demand for New Home's products.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if New Home increases in scale with growth occurring outside of California. In addition, an upgrade would require improvement in tangible net worth to greater than $500 million, debt leverage below 50%, and interest coverage above 3x together with maintenance of good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded should debt leverage rise above 65%, interest coverage drop below 1x or liquidity weakens.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and established in 2009, New Home designs, builds, and sells homes in California and Arizona. It also acts as a fee builder for third-part land owners. For 2020, its revenue mix was 84% its own home sales and 16% fee build. Total revenues for twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were $507 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

