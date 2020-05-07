Moody's affirms New Jersey-American Water's ratings; outlook stable

Approximately $600 million of debt securities affected
New York, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the ratings (A3 long-term issuer rating, A1 underlying
senior secured and A1 backed senior secured ratings) of New Jersey-American
Water Company, Inc. (NJAW) based on Moody's expectation
that the utility will maintain a stable financial profile, such
that funds from operations (FFO) to net debt remains in the 16-19%
range over the next three years. The outlook remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"New Jersey-American Water's credit reflects the solid
regulatory support that the company receives from the New Jersey Board
of Public Utilities and a financial profile that we expect to remain steady
going forward" said Ryan Wobbrock Vice President -- Senior
Credit Officer. "Moreover, the company benefits from
being one of the largest and most strategic utilities of American Water
Works Company, Inc. (Baa1 stable), with a strong operational
track record and high water quality standards" added Wobbrock.
NJAW has a low business risk profile as a rate regulated water distribution
utility and operates in a supportive regulatory environment with ongoing
cost recovery provided by key rate mechanisms (e.g.,
the Distribution System Infrastructure Charge that allows for annual recovery
of about $175 million of related capital spending), relatively
high levels of equity capitalization (i.e., 54%)
and an allowed return on equity of 9.6%, which is
average for the industry. This should help NJAW generate FFO to
net debt metrics between 16-19% over the next three years,
even when assuming that the company begins to return around $323
million of excess deferred income taxes to customers during this time.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Moody's expects NJAW
to be resilient to recessionary pressures related to the coronavirus because
of its rate-regulated, essential service business model.
Nevertheless, Moody's is watching for water usage declines,
utility bill payment delinquency, and the regulatory response to
counter these effects on earnings and cash flow. As the events
related to the coronavirus unfold, Moody's is taking into consideration
a wider range of potential outcomes, including more severe downside
scenarios.
The effects of the pandemic could result in financial metrics that are
weaker than expected; however, Moody's sees these issues as
temporary and not reflective of the core operations or long-term
financial or credit profile of NJAW.
Environmental considerations incorporated into Moody's credit analysis
for NJAW are primarily related to climate change risks, which are
generally highest for the sector in terms of supply variability and exposure
to natural and man-made disasters, including flooding and
soil/water pollution. These and other severe weather conditions
could disrupt operations, change water usage patterns and have negative
financial impacts on the company.
Social risks are primarily related to health and safety, demographic
and societal trends, as well as customer relations as the company
works to provide reliable and affordable service to customers and safe
working conditions to employees. Regarding affordability,
Moody's sees the potential for rising social risks associated with the
COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on NJAW's service territory,
should unemployment remain high, making customers less able to absorb
rate increases.
The company's governance is reflective of that of its parent,
which has very strong governance practices, particularly in the
areas of compensation disclosure, transparency of financial reporting
and audit quality.
Outlook
The stable outlook for NJAW reflects its ability to generate FFO to net
debt metrics in the 16-19% range over the next few years,
even when implementing tax reform requirements. The outlook also
assumes that any COVID-19 related issues will be temporary and
that supportive regulatory treatment for timely cost recovery continues.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
NJAW could be upgraded with improved regulatory provisions for operating
or capital costs or if FFO to net debt exceeds 19% on a sustainable
basis.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
NJAW could be downgraded if FFO to net debt declines below 16%,
consistently, or if the Board of Public Utilities becomes less supportive
of timely and adequate cost recovery. The rating could also be
downgraded if operational challenges resulted in weaker service performance.
New Jersey-American Water Company, Inc. is a regulated
water utility headquartered in Camden, New Jersey and a subsidiary
of American Water Works Company, Inc., headquartered
in Camden, New Jersey.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Water Utilities
published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121971.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
