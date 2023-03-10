Moody's affirms New Oriental's Ba1 CFR; revises outlook to stable from negative

Hong Kong, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.'s Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba1 senior unsecured rating on the bonds issued by the company.

At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on the ratings to stable from negative.

"The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that New Oriental's credit profile will stabilize as a result of a steady recovery in its remaining education service segments after the cessation of the company's K-9 Academic after school tutorial (AST) services. Also supporting the company's credit quality is a likely prudent expansion in its new business initiatives amid the regulatory changes in China's private education sector over the past 12 to 18 months," says Shawn Xiong, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The affirmation reflects New Oriental's position as a leading private education services provider in China, its long operating track record, and demonstrated ability to navigate regulatory changes while maintaining a solid financial profile and very good liquidity," adds Xiong.

RATINGS RATIONALE

New Oriental's Ba1 CFR reflects its position as a leading private education services provider in China, with an established track record of over 30 years, good brand recognition through business cycles and regulatory changes, its solid credit metrics and very good liquidity.

However, the company's CFR is constrained by its relatively small scale, the highly competitive and fragmented market in China and execution risks associated with its new business initiatives.

Social risks have been very highly negative for New Oriental. China's policy change highlighted the Chinese government's aim of reducing the burden of academic studies. But the change has had a very highly negative credit impact on New Oriental, resulting in the cessation of its K-9 Academic AST Services.

Moody's expects New Oriental's revenue to decline around 10% for the year ending 31 May 2023 (FY2023) to around $2.8 billion. However, revenue will grow 10%-15% for FY2024, driven by a steady recovery in the company's private educational services businesses, as well as strong growth in its livestreaming e-commerce business.

Following the completion of its business transition out of K-9 Academic AST services, New Oriental's remaining education businesses have steadily recovered, indicated by 17% and 14% revenue growth for its overseas test preparation and overseas study consulting businesses, respectively, during the second quarter ended 30 November 2022. Its new livestreaming business also grew very strongly during the period.

Moody's also forecasts the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will rebound to 25%-27% over the next 12-18 months as the growth of its remaining private education services gradually increases margins for the segment to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, the very strong growth of the company's livestreaming business, which enjoys a solid margin due to its strong brand recognition and focus on premium products, will also help its margin recovery.

As a result, Moody's expects New Oriental's debt leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA, to decrease to around 0.8x over the next 12-18 months. This is because as of 22 February 2023, the company has repurchased approximately 95% of its $300 million bonds due in July 2025 and has no other interest-bearing debt. The company's leverage is very strong for its rating level, and provides ample buffer to absorb execution risks.

New Oriental's liquidity position is very good. Its cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments totaled approximately $4.2 billion as of 30 November 2022, which combined with its expected operating cash flow, will be more than sufficient to cover its expected capital spending and share repurchase program of up to $400 million.

For its remaining private education services, Moody's expects New Oriental to continue with a capital-light business model. For new business initiatives such as live streaming, capital requirements will also be limited because of the company's strategy of leveraging its strong brand recognition, existing resources and focusing on its core customers whilst gradually expanding the product categories.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

New Oriental's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5), driven by its very highly negative exposure to social risks, as indicated by a policy change in China that resulted in the cessation of the company's K-9 Academic AST Services. This high social risk offsets the company's neutral to low governance risk exposure as a result of its prudent financial policy and strong track record.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a solid credit profile with a steady recovery in its remaining private education services segments after the cessation of the company's K-9 Academic AST Services whilst growing its new business initiatives.

An upgrade in the near term is unlikely given the company's weakened business profile and execution risks. Positive momentum could develop over a longer horizon if New Oriental (1) strengthens its business profile, sustaining organic revenue growth with a longer track record and larger scale; (2) maintains its solid reported net cash position and generates positive cash flow; and (3) maintains its strong credit metrics.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) the company's operations fail to sustain a steady recovery; (2) its new business initiatives fail to maintain growth or (3) if the company loses its solid net cash position.

Weakening credit metrics could also include adjusted debt to EBITDA above 3.5x and adjusted EBITDA margin less than 20%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 1993, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (New Oriental) is a leading provider of private education services in China. The company has operated for close to 30 years, and has strong brand recognition and a diverse geographic footprint in China. The company has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2006 as well as on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 2020.

