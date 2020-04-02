Moody's affirms New Zealand's Aaa rating, maintains stable outlook

Singapore, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government
of New Zealand's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings
at Aaa and maintained the stable outlook. The (P)Aaa senior unsecured
MTN ratings, local currency other short-term and foreign
currency commercial paper ratings at P-1 are also affirmed.
The drivers behind the rating affirmation include Moody's assessment
of New Zealand's strong governance, including sound monetary
and fiscal institutions with track records of proactive and effective
policymaking. The Aaa rating also considers the government's
very strong fiscal position, which further supports shock absorption
capacity, and New Zealand's relatively wealthy and flexible
economy.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the credit impact
of potential downside risks, including risks related to the economy's
commodity dependence, reliance on external financing and elevated
household debt, will be mitigated by highly effective institutions
and governance.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. For New Zealand,
the main channels of exposure stems from a sharp, albeit temporary,
slowdown in exports and economic activity. New Zealand is also
exposed to potential financial market volatility due to its reliance on
external financing. Today's action reflects Moody's
assessment that New Zealand's rating is resilient to such shocks.
The local- and foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings
are all unchanged at Aaa. Additionally, the short-term
foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings are P-1.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aaa RATING
WEALTHY AND FLEXIBLE ECONOMY SUPPORTS RESILIENCY IN THE FACE OF GLOBAL
AND DOMESTIC HEADWINDS
Moody's expects the New Zealand economy to remain resilient in the face
of shocks, given its trade openness, diverse and competitive
agricultural export base, flexible labor and product markets,
high wealth levels, and favorable demographics, driven by
robust migration trends. These attributes support New Zealand's
medium-term growth potential of around 2.5-3.0%,
a level higher than many advanced economy Aaa-rated peers.
New Zealand's highly competitive primary industries have made investments
in sustainable production processes and land use to drive productivity
gains. Diversification, both in product type and destinations,
further support competitiveness of the sector. Primary industries'
export revenue amounted to NZD46.3 billion in 2019, or 15%
of GDP and over 75% of merchandise exports. Services,
predominantly tourism and education, have also supported recent
growth performance.
More broadly, price competitiveness is supported by New Zealand's
flexible exchange rate that responds quickly to improve terms-of-trade
in times of shock, bolstering economic resiliency.
As a small, open commodities-based economy, New Zealand
is vulnerable to shocks. In the current context, Moody's
expects a contraction of real GDP in 2020, with significant fiscal
and monetary stimulus averting an even more severe decline. In
Moody's assessment, the resilience of the New Zealand economy
supports return to a full-year expansion in economic activity next
year.
Over the medium term, robust, albeit slowing, working-age
population growth, including through net immigration, is likely
to continue to support New Zealand's growth potential at rates in
line with or higher than other high-income economies.
STRONG INSTITUTIONS, WITH A TRACK RECORD OF PROACTIVE AND EFFECTIVE
POLICYMAKING, REDUCE THE CREDIT IMPACT OF SHOCKS
One key driver of today's action is Moody's expectation that,
consistent with New Zealand's strong track record of effective policy
response to shocks, the sovereign's very strong institutions
and effective governance framework provide its credit profile with a high
degree of shock absorption capacity amid an unprecedented deterioration
in the global economic outlook resulting from the rapid and widening spread
of the coronavirus outbreak.
New Zealand's fiscal institutions have a strong record of managing shocks
through effective fiscal policy, while demonstrating fiscal discipline
over the long term. Moreover, strong public finances provide
ample fiscal flexibility to respond to long-term spending needs
related to social demands, or to absorb any sudden rise in expenditure
to support the economy through a shock, such as a natural disaster.
Meanwhile, New Zealand's monetary institutions have a demonstrated
record of maintaining price and financial stability, which lowers
the probability of economic or financial shocks materializing and provides
policy flexibility to respond as and when they occur. Moody's
expects the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) recent implementation
of both conventional and unconventional monetary policy measures to foster
macroeconomic stability, including providing forward guidance with
the official cash rate at its effective lower bound, as well as
engaging in large-scale asset purchases and scaled-up open
market operations to reduce borrowing costs and stave a tightening in
domestic financing conditions.
ROBUST FISCAL POSITION PROVIDES A HIGH DEGREE OF SHOCK ABSORPTION CAPACITY
New Zealand's strong fiscal institutions sustain very high fiscal
strength and provide ample fiscal flexibility.
New Zealand's gross debt burden has declined to an estimated 28%
of GDP by end fiscal 2019 from a peak of around 37% of GDP as of
fiscal 2012 (end June 2012)[1].
Last December, the government announced it would use some of its
accrued fiscal space to increase spending on public infrastructure and
well-being priorities given a more uncertain economic outlook.
Recently, in response to the economic shock caused by the global
pandemic, the government has unveiled an additional NZD12.1
billion (4% of GDP) stimulus to alleviate the disruption caused
by the coronavirus outbreak through a host of direct spending measures.
While Moody's expects an increase in general government debt to
around 36% of GDP by end fiscal 2021 amid wider fiscal deficits
and increased borrowing, it assesses New Zealand's ability
and commitment to deliver on its medium-term commitment to fiscal
surpluses and maintain debt levels at manageable levels to be very high.
Over time, New Zealand's debt burden is likely to decline
again, to low levels compared to similarly-rated sovereigns.
CREDIT VULNERABILITIES STEM FROM RELIANCE ON COMMODITIES, EXTERNAL
FINANCING AND ELEVATED HOUSEHOLD DEBT
New Zealand's structural current account deficits, reliance
on external financing, and elevated household debt drive the sovereign's
susceptibility to event risk, although this susceptibility is driven
by the very strong fundamentals explained above.
New Zealand's external risks stem in part from its commodity dependence
and external vulnerabilities. While New Zealand's net international
liabilities have narrowed in recent years, they remain large compared
to Aaa-rated peers at around 55% of GDP as of end 2019[2],
which increase New Zealand's sensitivity to international investors'
sentiment. However, a flexible exchange rate, over
half of external debt obligations denominated in local currency,
and banks' reduced reliance on short-term external funding
all mitigate the credit impact of the economy's reliance on external
financing.
Moreover, risks from elevated household debt have stabilized,
amid tighter mortgage lending standards and implementation of RBNZ's
macroprudential regulations. Successive tightening in loan-to-value
restrictions have reduced riskier mortgage flows and slowed house price
growth. While household debt remains elevated at around 90%
of GDP as of end 2019 [3], banks' strong capital buffers
reduce financial stability risks related to a potential downturn in the
housing market. Lower borrowing costs have reduced households'
debt servicing burdens, and an ample stock of liquid financial assets
provides buffers during economic downturns towards a retrenchment in consumption.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the credit impact
of potential downside risks will be mitigated by highly effective institutions
and governance.
While New Zealand's exposure to shocks, such as those stemming
from natural disasters, global trade tensions, and the current
coronavirus pandemic is material Moody's assesses that New Zealand's
very strong institutions and governance provides fiscal and monetary authorities
significant buffers and ample policy space to maintain economic and financial
stability, such that damage to credit fundamentals is limited and
remain consistent with a Aaa rating.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental risks inform Moody's view of New Zealand's credit
profile. While the country is exposed to natural hazards,
given its geographic location and proximity to earthquake zones,
the credit impact is limited by the government's ample fiscal capacity
and effective policy response. Moreover, successive governments
have prioritized investments in adaption and mitigation towards longer-term
climate change effects, including establishing long-term
commitments toward reductions in greenhouse gases.
Social considerations are material to New Zealand's credit profile.
The country benefits from more favorable demographics, including
faster population growth and slower aging, compared to other high-income
countries. Moreover, the government's focus on continuing
to prioritize improvements in citizens' wellbeing under the "Living
Standards Framework" through its current fiscal framework will continue
to enhance New Zealand's social capital.
Governance considerations are material to New Zealand's credit profile.
New Zealand's very strong institutions and highly effective policymaking
are important considerations and key drivers of the Aaa rating.
The government's strong fiscal position and monetary policy flexibility
provide ample capacity to respond to both gradual changes in the economic
or social environment, in addition to sudden shocks.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
As implied by the stable outlook, a negative rating action is unlikely
in the near term.
Downward pressure on the rating would result over the medium term if a
large external or domestic shock, perhaps stemming from a large
natural disaster, a significant housing market correction or a sharp
and prolonged period of weaker economic activity, resulted in a
large and sustained increase in government indebtedness. Such an
outcome would imply diminished effectiveness and capacity to implement
fiscal policy, as well as an erosion in the strength of institutions
and governance no longer consistent with Moody's current assessment.
A confluence of such factors may also undermine the health of the banking
system by significantly damaging access to external financing, which
would also be credit negative.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 40,096 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 3.2% (2018 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.9%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: 2.1%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -3.8% (2018 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 80.5% (2018 Actual)
Economic resiliency: aa2
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 30 March 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the New Zealand, Government of. The main points raised
during the discussion were: The issuer's institutions and governance
strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's governance
and/or management, have not materially changed. The issuer's
fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has not materially changed. Other views raised included:
The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength,
have not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event
risks has not materially changed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] The Treasury 11-Dec-2019
[2] Haver Database 18-Mar-2020
[3] Haver Database 6-Mar-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
