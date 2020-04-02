Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers New Zealand, Government of Related Research Credit Opinion: Government of New Zealand – Aaa stable: Regular update Issuer Comment: Governments of Australia and New Zealand: Stimulus packages underscore capacity to use fiscal policy to support demand Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of New Zealand, Government of Issuer Comment: Government of New Zealand: Mid-year update raises infrastructure spending to support growth; still-robust fiscal position supports credit profile Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of issuers including New Zealand, Government of Rating Action: Moody's affirms New Zealand's Aaa rating, maintains stable outlook 02 Apr 2020 Singapore, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of New Zealand's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings at Aaa and maintained the stable outlook. The (P)Aaa senior unsecured MTN ratings, local currency other short-term and foreign currency commercial paper ratings at P-1 are also affirmed. The drivers behind the rating affirmation include Moody's assessment of New Zealand's strong governance, including sound monetary and fiscal institutions with track records of proactive and effective policymaking. The Aaa rating also considers the government's very strong fiscal position, which further supports shock absorption capacity, and New Zealand's relatively wealthy and flexible economy. The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the credit impact of potential downside risks, including risks related to the economy's commodity dependence, reliance on external financing and elevated household debt, will be mitigated by highly effective institutions and governance. The (P)Aaa senior unsecured MTN ratings, local currency other short-term and foreign currency commercial paper ratings at P-1 are also affirmed. The drivers behind the rating affirmation include Moody's assessment of New Zealand's strong governance, including sound monetary and fiscal institutions with track records of proactive and effective policymaking. The Aaa rating also considers the government's very strong fiscal position, which further supports shock absorption capacity, and New Zealand's relatively wealthy and flexible economy. The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the credit impact of potential downside risks, including risks related to the economy's commodity dependence, reliance on external financing and elevated household debt, will be mitigated by highly effective institutions and governance. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. For New Zealand, the main channels of exposure stems from a sharp, albeit temporary, slowdown in exports and economic activity. New Zealand is also exposed to potential financial market volatility due to its reliance on external financing. Today's action reflects Moody's assessment that New Zealand's rating is resilient to such shocks. The local- and foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings are all unchanged at Aaa. Additionally, the short-term foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings are P-1. RATINGS RATIONALE RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aaa RATING WEALTHY AND FLEXIBLE ECONOMY SUPPORTS RESILIENCY IN THE FACE OF GLOBAL AND DOMESTIC HEADWINDS Moody's expects the New Zealand economy to remain resilient in the face of shocks, given its trade openness, diverse and competitive agricultural export base, flexible labor and product markets, high wealth levels, and favorable demographics, driven by robust migration trends. These attributes support New Zealand's medium-term growth potential of around 2.5-3.0%, a level higher than many advanced economy Aaa-rated peers. New Zealand's highly competitive primary industries have made investments in sustainable production processes and land use to drive productivity gains. Diversification, both in product type and destinations, further support competitiveness of the sector. Primary industries' export revenue amounted to NZD46.3 billion in 2019, or 15% of GDP and over 75% of merchandise exports. Services, predominantly tourism and education, have also supported recent growth performance. More broadly, price competitiveness is supported by New Zealand's flexible exchange rate that responds quickly to improve terms-of-trade in times of shock, bolstering economic resiliency. As a small, open commodities-based economy, New Zealand is vulnerable to shocks. In the current context, Moody's expects a contraction of real GDP in 2020, with significant fiscal and monetary stimulus averting an even more severe decline. In Moody's assessment, the resilience of the New Zealand economy supports return to a full-year expansion in economic activity next year. Over the medium term, robust, albeit slowing, working-age population growth, including through net immigration, is likely to continue to support New Zealand's growth potential at rates in line with or higher than other high-income economies. STRONG INSTITUTIONS, WITH A TRACK RECORD OF PROACTIVE AND EFFECTIVE POLICYMAKING, REDUCE THE CREDIT IMPACT OF SHOCKS One key driver of today's action is Moody's expectation that, consistent with New Zealand's strong track record of effective policy response to shocks, the sovereign's very strong institutions and effective governance framework provide its credit profile with a high degree of shock absorption capacity amid an unprecedented deterioration in the global economic outlook resulting from the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak. New Zealand's fiscal institutions have a strong record of managing shocks through effective fiscal policy, while demonstrating fiscal discipline over the long term. Moreover, strong public finances provide ample fiscal flexibility to respond to long-term spending needs related to social demands, or to absorb any sudden rise in expenditure to support the economy through a shock, such as a natural disaster. Meanwhile, New Zealand's monetary institutions have a demonstrated record of maintaining price and financial stability, which lowers the probability of economic or financial shocks materializing and provides policy flexibility to respond as and when they occur. Moody's expects the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) recent implementation of both conventional and unconventional monetary policy measures to foster macroeconomic stability, including providing forward guidance with the official cash rate at its effective lower bound, as well as engaging in large-scale asset purchases and scaled-up open market operations to reduce borrowing costs and stave a tightening in domestic financing conditions. ROBUST FISCAL POSITION PROVIDES A HIGH DEGREE OF SHOCK ABSORPTION CAPACITY New Zealand's strong fiscal institutions sustain very high fiscal strength and provide ample fiscal flexibility. New Zealand's gross debt burden has declined to an estimated 28% of GDP by end fiscal 2019 from a peak of around 37% of GDP as of fiscal 2012 (end June 2012)[1]. Last December, the government announced it would use some of its accrued fiscal space to increase spending on public infrastructure and well-being priorities given a more uncertain economic outlook. Recently, in response to the economic shock caused by the global pandemic, the government has unveiled an additional NZD12.1 billion (4% of GDP) stimulus to alleviate the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak through a host of direct spending measures. While Moody's expects an increase in general government debt to around 36% of GDP by end fiscal 2021 amid wider fiscal deficits and increased borrowing, it assesses New Zealand's ability and commitment to deliver on its medium-term commitment to fiscal surpluses and maintain debt levels at manageable levels to be very high. Over time, New Zealand's debt burden is likely to decline again, to low levels compared to similarly-rated sovereigns. CREDIT VULNERABILITIES STEM FROM RELIANCE ON COMMODITIES, EXTERNAL FINANCING AND ELEVATED HOUSEHOLD DEBT New Zealand's structural current account deficits, reliance on external financing, and elevated household debt drive the sovereign's susceptibility to event risk, although this susceptibility is driven by the very strong fundamentals explained above. New Zealand's external risks stem in part from its commodity dependence and external vulnerabilities. While New Zealand's net international liabilities have narrowed in recent years, they remain large compared to Aaa-rated peers at around 55% of GDP as of end 2019[2], which increase New Zealand's sensitivity to international investors' sentiment. However, a flexible exchange rate, over half of external debt obligations denominated in local currency, and banks' reduced reliance on short-term external funding all mitigate the credit impact of the economy's reliance on external financing. Moreover, risks from elevated household debt have stabilized, amid tighter mortgage lending standards and implementation of RBNZ's macroprudential regulations. Successive tightening in loan-to-value restrictions have reduced riskier mortgage flows and slowed house price growth. While household debt remains elevated at around 90% of GDP as of end 2019 [3], banks' strong capital buffers reduce financial stability risks related to a potential downturn in the housing market. Lower borrowing costs have reduced households' debt servicing burdens, and an ample stock of liquid financial assets provides buffers during economic downturns towards a retrenchment in consumption. RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the credit impact of potential downside risks will be mitigated by highly effective institutions and governance. While New Zealand's exposure to shocks, such as those stemming from natural disasters, global trade tensions, and the current coronavirus pandemic is material Moody's assesses that New Zealand's very strong institutions and governance provides fiscal and monetary authorities significant buffers and ample policy space to maintain economic and financial stability, such that damage to credit fundamentals is limited and remain consistent with a Aaa rating. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS Environmental risks inform Moody's view of New Zealand's credit profile. While the country is exposed to natural hazards, given its geographic location and proximity to earthquake zones, the credit impact is limited by the government's ample fiscal capacity and effective policy response. Moreover, successive governments have prioritized investments in adaption and mitigation towards longer-term climate change effects, including establishing long-term commitments toward reductions in greenhouse gases. Social considerations are material to New Zealand's credit profile. The country benefits from more favorable demographics, including faster population growth and slower aging, compared to other high-income countries. Moreover, the government's focus on continuing to prioritize improvements in citizens' wellbeing under the "Living Standards Framework" through its current fiscal framework will continue to enhance New Zealand's social capital. Governance considerations are material to New Zealand's credit profile. New Zealand's very strong institutions and highly effective policymaking are important considerations and key drivers of the Aaa rating. The government's strong fiscal position and monetary policy flexibility provide ample capacity to respond to both gradual changes in the economic or social environment, in addition to sudden shocks. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE As implied by the stable outlook, a negative rating action is unlikely in the near term. Downward pressure on the rating would result over the medium term if a large external or domestic shock, perhaps stemming from a large natural disaster, a significant housing market correction or a sharp and prolonged period of weaker economic activity, resulted in a large and sustained increase in government indebtedness. Such an outcome would imply diminished effectiveness and capacity to implement fiscal policy, as well as an erosion in the strength of institutions and governance no longer consistent with Moody's current assessment. A confluence of such factors may also undermine the health of the banking system by significantly damaging access to external financing, which would also be credit negative. GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 40,096 (2018 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income) Real GDP growth (% change): 3.2% (2018 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth) Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.9% (2018 Actual) Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: 2.1% (2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance) Current Account Balance/GDP: -3.8% (2018 Actual) (also known as External Balance) External debt/GDP: 80.5% (2018 Actual) Economic resiliency: aa2 Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983. On 30 March 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the New Zealand, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's governance and/or management, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. Other views raised included: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. REFERENCES/CITATIONS [1] The Treasury 11-Dec-2019 [2] Haver Database 18-Mar-2020 [3] Haver Database 6-Mar-2020 Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Michael Higgins

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



