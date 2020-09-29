Moody's affirms NewHospitals (St. Helens & Knowsley) Finance A3 ratings; outlook stable

London, 29 September 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Underlying Senior Secured A3 rating on the GBP171.5 million index-linked senior secured bonds due 2047 (the Bonds) and the Underlying Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility A3 rating on the GBP149.1 million index-linked senior secured EIB loan due in 2038 (the Loan) issued by NewHospitals (St. Helens & Knowsley) Finance (NHSK). NHSK on-lent the proceeds of the Bonds and the Loan to NewHospitals (St Helens and Knowsley) Limited (ProjectCo).

ProjectCo is a special purpose company that in June 2006 entered into a 41-year Project Agreement (PA) with St. Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (the Trust) to design and build the Whiston Acute General Hospital and the St Helens Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, as well as to provide certain facility management (FM) services during the term of the PA.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Today's rating affirmation reflects ProjectCo's continued strong performance in the context of its relatively straightforward operating requirements and benign payment mechanism" explains Ramón Rodríguez, an Analyst in Moody's Infrastructure Finance Group.

The underlying A3 senior secured rating reflects (1) the long-term PA with the Trust, (2) the availability based revenue stream, (3) the strong operational performance since commencing operations in 2010, and (4) a range of creditor protections included within the project's financing structure.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) NHSK's high leverage with minimum and average debt-service coverage ratios (DSCRs) of 1.10x and 1.24x, respectively, (2) the all-cost breakeven being particularly weak at 6.8%, albeit this excludes the benefit of the benchmarking and market-testing provisions under the PA, and (3) NHSK's use of non-contractual cash reserving to flatten the DSCR profile.

Scheduled payments of principal and interest under the Bonds and the EIB Loan are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc. (Assured, A2 stable). The backed rating on the Bonds and EIB Loan is determined as the higher of (1) Assured's insurance financial strength rating; and (2) the A3 standalone credit quality of the Bonds and EIB Loan, absent the benefit of the guarantee. Accordingly, the backed rating on the Bonds and the EIB Loan is A2.

The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our view that the project is in a steady state level of operating performance and will continue to maintain very low levels of deductions and SFPs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

We consider that an upgrade of the underlying rating is unlikely, given the structural weakness of the non-contractual cash reserving and the weak all-cost breakeven.

Conversely, we could downgrade the underlying rating if (1) poor FM service delivery or a deterioration in ProjectCo's relationship with the Trust were to materially increase the level of annual financial deductions or the risk of concession termination, or (2) lifecycle cost assumptions prove inadequate and this leads to a material reduction in projected DSCR metrics.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1110140. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ramon Rodriguez Perez

Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Kevin Maddick

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

