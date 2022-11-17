Moody's affirms Newell Brands' Ba1 CFR; outlook revised to stable from positive

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Newell Brands Inc.'s ("Newell") Ba1 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), Ba1 senior unsecured debt instrument ratings, and NP (not prime) commercial paper rating. The outlook was changed to stable from positive and the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL") was changed to SGL-2 from SGL-1.

The affirmation reflects Newell's large scale, good, albeit weaker, operating performance, and sound operating profit margin. Although the company has executed well on its strategic goals and commitment to returning to organic growth, the weaker economic environment and inflationary pressure on consumers brings elevated risks over the next 12-18 months. These factors drive the outlook revision to stable since an upgrade to investment grade is not likely when earnings are weakening. Moody's expects that demand for discretionary products such as home fragrance, small home appliances, household food storage and outdoor & recreational products will remain under pressure particularly following a surge in demand during the global pandemic. Additionally, the company's ability to take pricing actions to offset volume declines will be limited during this period as retailers become more timid with orders and push back on suppliers to reduce prices. Bloated inventory levels at Newell may lead to discounting in order to move products quicker through the channel and to retain market share in a competitive environment. Despite the weaker economic outlook, Moody's affirmed Newell's Ba1 CFR because any cyclical weakness is likely to be temporary and the company remains focused on maintaining a moderate financial policy. However, uncertainty and downside risks remain high during this period.

Moody's expects that financial leverage will remain elevated at around 4.0x to 4.5x debt-to-EBITDA over the next 12-18 months compared to 4.7x as of September 30, 2022, with the leverage decline largely due to debt repayment. Given the weak economic environment, it is unlikely the company will be able to materially reduce leverage during this period especially given it is also focused on paying a sizable dividend to its shareholders. Newell has a stated target net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 2.5x (based on the company's calculation), which is quite modest compared to its 3.9x leverage ratio as of September 30, 2022. Moody's expects free cash flows (which also accounts for the dividend) to total $225 million to $275 million over the next 12-18 months as higher than usual working capital is reduced. Moody's also expects the company will use this free cash flow towards debt repayment given its current stated leverage target.

The downgrade to SGL-2 reflects earnings pressure over the next 12 months and that the significant working capital usage in 2022 will take time to work down, leading to higher revolver borrowings than previously anticipated. The SGL-2 nevertheless reflects that Newell's liquidity remains good with expected cash on hand of $400 million by December 31, 2022, unused capacity on the $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expiring in August 2027 (unrated) and $375 million under the accounts receivable securitization facility expiring in October 2023. The company had $1.1 billion in bonds that were set to mature in April 2023, but they were redeemed in October 2022.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Newell Brands Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed NP

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4)

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Newell Brands Inc.

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Newell Brands Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Newell's Ba1 CFR reflects its large scale, well recognized brands, strong product and geographic diversity, and good cash flow generation ability. The financial and operating strategies are positioning the company for more consistent performance following a period of significant strategy shifts that included portfolio reshaping through acquisitions and divestitures. The rating is constrained by concerns around the long-term growth prospects of the company's mature product categories such as small appliances and cookware, food storage, and writing that require constant investment to spur growth and retain market share. The rating also reflects the moderate operating margin and potential pressure from a high inflationary environment negatively impacting consumers. The high dividend payout ratio is also a significant drag on free cash flow. Because Newell's net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio of 3.9x as of September 2022 is well above its stated target of 2.5x (based on the company's calculation), Moody's expects the company to focus on reducing leverage over the next few years.

Newell's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3). The company has moderately negative exposure across most environmental subcategories except for neutral to low water management risk. Physical climate risks stem from concentrated manufacturing locations for certain products, though not necessarily located in high risk coastal or fire prone areas. The company's carbon transition risk is moderately negative and reflects the energy used in manufacturing of some of its products. Natural capital reliance reflects the use of raw materials such as oil-based resins, steel, and leather in its products. Waste and pollution risks are moderately negative given the limitations on end-of-life disposal of some of its products such as small electronics and plastic containers. Investment is necessary to minimize such environmental risks, and this can increase costs and reduce cash flow.

Newell's exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3). The company has moderately negative exposure to demographic and social trends, health and safety and responsible production. Demographic and social trends reflect constantly changing consumer preferences that have negatively impacted organic growth. Shifting trends will continue to influence the long-term demand for the company's products. The company's diverse business portfolio with a mix of growing products helps mitigate categories where demand is declining, providing some stability to the overall revenue base and good operating cash flow generation. Health and safety carry moderate risks given the cumbersome nature of product manufacturing that is somewhat labor intensive. Newell's ongoing investment in technology and automation to minimize such risks increase costs and complexity. Responsible production reflects moderately negative risks in the company's ability to source responsibly products through third party manufacturers within its global supply chain.

Newell's exposure to governance considerations positions it below average and the exposure carries overall moderately negative credit risks (G-3). Governance risk is driven primarily by its financial strategy and risk management policies reflecting moderate financial leverage albeit an aggressive dividend policy. The company continues to maintain a sizable dividend despite divestitures that have reduced the earnings base. However, Newell recently reduced its financial leverage targets with a goal of returning to investment grade. Newell's 2.5x target net debt-to-EBITDA leverage indicates a continued focus by management on further reducing leverage either through debt repayment or EBITDA growth. Management credibility and track record also is moderately negative reflecting numerous management and board changes over the past five years resulting in an unclear strategy that involved numerous acquisitions and changing divestiture plans. Current management has led the company with a much clearer direction and is taking actions to realize synergies from past acquisitions. Newell is a widely held public company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Newell will continue to exhibit modest earnings weakness over the next 12 months and that financial leverage will remain somewhat elevated. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Newell will continue to prioritize its large dividend payout at the existing level and use excess cash for debt repayment with share repurchases unlikely during this period.

Ratings could be upgraded if Newell delivers good operating execution including sustained organic revenue growth with a stable to higher EBITDA margin while maintaining a financial policy that results in sustained debt to EBITDA leverage below 3.75x. Newell would also need to maintain very good liquidity, solid free cash flow relative to debt, and a consistent strategic direction to be considered for an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if Newell's revenue or EBITDA margin weakens materially, liquidity deteriorates, or the company utilizes debt to fund acquisitions or share repurchases. Additionally, the ratings could be downgraded if Newell's debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 4.5x or retained-cash-flow to net debt is below 10%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Newell Brands Inc. is a global marketer of consumer and commercial products utilized in the home, office, and commercial segments. Key brands include Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Mr. Coffee and Yankee Candle. The publicly-traded company generated $9.98 billion of revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Iarriccio

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John E. Puchalla, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

