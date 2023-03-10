Moody's affirms Nexa Resources Ba2 ratings, stable outlook

New York, March 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Nexa Resources S.A.'s (Nexa) Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2 ratings on its senior unsecured notes due 2027 and 2028. The outlook remains stable.

Rating Actions:

..Issuer: Nexa Resources S.A.

...LT Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at Ba2

...$700 million backed senior unsecured notes due 2027, affirmed at Ba2

...$500 million backed senior unsecured notes due 2028, affirmed at Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nexa Resources S.A.

...Outlook, remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Nexa's Ba2 ratings reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will be sustained at the current level over the next 12 to 18 months supported by operational stability and continued ramp-up of the recently completed Aripuanã mine. The ramp-up of Aripuanã and the lack of any material capacity expansion will improve free cash flow generation and will allow Nexa to maintain gross leverage metrics around 2.5x and liquidity commensurate to the Ba2 ratings. Moreover, the ramp up of Aripuanã reduces the uncertainties regarding project execution and will bring about 20% of additional zinc volumes to Nexa's total annual production.

Nexa has historically maintained good liquidity and leverage metrics, with strong cash balances relative to its debt amortization schedule, with cash position covering debt maturities until 2027. The company has a formal cash policy that takes into consideration obligations due in the next 12 months. As of December 2022, Nexa had $516 million in cash and a fully available $300 million revolving credit facility (RCF), committed until October 2024.

Nexa Ba2 ratings remain supported by the company's strong presence in the global zinc market (fifth-largest producer of mined zinc globally) and its production profile, with the integration of mining operations with smelters, both in Brazil and Peru. Constraining the ratings are Nexa's exposure to commodity price volatility, given its high concentration in zinc (60% of total production in 2022) and its exposure to a single mine - Cerro Lindo - that is responsible for 52% of total mine output on a zinc equivalent basis. Nexa's relatively modest revenue size ($3.0 billion in 2022) compared to its global peers is an additional constraint.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will be sustained at the current level in the next 12 to 18 months, supported by Nexa's solid operations, focus on costs and successful ramp-up of Aripuanã. The stable outlook also incorporates Moody's assumption that the company will maintain its financial discipline on capital allocation, good liquidity and a conservative balance sheet without materially increasing debt levels.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations are relevant for Nexa's credit quality. As a mining company, Nexa has a very high natural capital and waste and pollution exposure, given the significant impact on the land of Nexa's mining and smelting operations. The company mitigates such exposure with specific initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and investments to decrease the disposal of tailings in dams through dry stacking and to reduce the generation of mining and smelting waste. Nexa's exposure to social risk factors are high as well, in particular health and safety and responsible production, balanced by moderately negative exposure to human capital, and demographic and societal trends (zinc is heavily dependent on the automotive industry). These environmental and social risk exposures are balanced by the company's disciplined financial strategy and risk management, while the track record of some operational disruptions and capital spending revisions, which have substantially increased capital spending requirements in the Aripuanã greenfield project, are reflected in the governance risk exposure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure would require further diversification of its metal revenue base and enhancing its production profile without an increase in leverage or a deterioration in interest coverage metrics. An upward rating or outlook movement would also require the company to continue to improve its cost position, staying comfortably in the second quartile of the industry curve. Additionally, the outlook or ratings could be positively affected if the company maintains a sound liquidity profile, with leverage (total adjusted debt to EBITDA) trending towards 2.75x or lower, and interest coverage (EBIT to interest expenses) trending towards 4.0x and above. A cash flow from operations minus dividends to total debt ratio above 30% would also support a positive rating action.

Nexa's ratings could be downgraded if its profitability and cash generation capacity materially deteriorate as a consequence of a decline in metal prices or significantly lower production volumes, with EBIT margins staying below 12.5% and negative free cash flow on a sustained basis. Production costs increasing significantly and falling to the third or fourth quartile of the industry cost curve; or leverage, measured by total adjusted debt to EBITDA, staying above 3.1x and interest coverage leverage ratios, measured by EBIT to interest expenses staying below 3.5x on a sustained basis could also create negative rating pressure. Higher dividend payout, jeopardizing the company's liquidity position and leading to cash flow from operations minus dividends/debt staying below 25% could also lead to a negative action.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nexa Resources S.A. (Nexa) is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A. (64.7%), with integrated operations (mines and smelters) in Brazil and Peru, mostly concentrated in zinc, but also with exposure to copper, silver, lead and gold. Nexa is the fifth-largest zinc producer in the world, with operations spread out in three mines in Peru (Cerro Lindo, Atacocha and El Porvenir) and three in Brazil (Vazante, Morro Agudo and Aripuanã), and a zinc smelter in Peru (Cajamarquilla) and two zinc smelters in Brazil (Tres Marias and Juiz de Fora). In 2022, Nexa reported revenue of $3.0 billion.

