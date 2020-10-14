Moody's affirms Nexi's CFR at Ba3; stable outlook

Paris, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Nexi S.p.A.'s
(Nexi or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) at Ba3 and probability
of default rating (PDR) at Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's
has also affirmed the Ba3 instrument rating on the €825 million senior
unsecured notes due 2024 issued by Nexi S.p.A. The
outlook remains stable.
On 5 October 2020, Nexi announced the signing of a memorandum of
understanding with SIA S.p.A. (SIA) for the integration
of the two groups through the merger by incorporation of SIA into Nexi.
The combined group would remain listed on the Borsa Italiana's Main
Market (MTA) and be a leader in digital payments in Europe, with
about 2 million merchants and 120 million cards and the generation of
about €1.8 billion 2019 pro-forma revenues and €1
billion EBITDA (including run-rate synergies, as well as
pro forma the acquisition of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.'s
[ISP] merchant acquiring business which closed in June 2020).
The combination of Nexi and SIA will be an all-share transaction
and current SIA shareholders will have a stake in the share capital of
the combined group of about 30%, while current Nexi shareholders
will have a stake of about 70%. The largest shareholders
of the combined group will be Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A.
(CDP, Baa3 stable), with a stake of about 25%,
and Mercury UK HoldCo Limited (Mercury), Nexi's current shareholder,
with a stake of about 14% (this considers Mercury's recent
sale of 13.4% in Nexi). The transaction is still
conditional upon several elements, including the satisfactory outcome
of a confirmatory due diligence on Nexi and SIA, as well as regulatory
approvals.
RATINGS RATIONALE
While recognizing that the merger with SIA is positive for Nexi's
credit profile, today's affirmation of Nexi's Ba3 ratings
with a stable outlook reflects some uncertainties related to the transaction
approval process and timing, with a closing expected in summer 2021;
an operating environment still affected by the pandemic effects;
and Nexi's active acquisition strategy in a consolidating sector,
with SIA's integration adding to the integration of previously-acquired
businesses. Nevertheless, if the transaction progresses as
contemplated, Nexi's earnings and cash flow continue to recover
from the pandemic effects, and, absent any material debt-funded
acquisition, positive rating pressure would develop accordingly.
A merger of SIA into Nexi would improve Nexi's credit profile,
through increased scale and diversification and stronger financial ratios,
given the all-share funding of the acquisition and expected synergies
which will grow EBITDA and improve the cash flow generation of the group.
The combination of Nexi and SIA would result in in-market consolidation
in Italy, with Nexi further strengthening its market leadership
position, while SIA would also bring geographic diversification
with its presence in other European markets. The transaction would
result in synergies that Nexi estimates at €150 million recurring
cash synergies and would gradually materialize between 2021 and 2025.
While we view integration risks as moderate for the Nexi-SIA combination,
and principally related to the in-sourcing of some processing activities,
the rapid pace of acquisitions in the recent past increases integration
risks.
Moody's estimates that the integration of SIA into Nexi would add around
€0.9 billion of debt and Nexi's gross debt would total
€3.7 billion pro forma the transaction vs. €2.8
billion (pro forma ISP merchant acquiring business acquisition),
considering 2019 financial data. SIA has a slightly lower leverage
than Nexi, and this combined with expected synergies, would
improve Nexi's leverage over the coming years. The combined
group will also have a stronger cash flow generation with a 2019 pro forma
operating cash flow estimated at about €0.8 billion (including
synergies). According to Moody's assumptions, leverage
(gross debt/EBITDA) would reach 4.3x in 2021 (pro forma the merger
with SIA and excluding integration costs) and 4.8x, if integration
costs are included, and then improve to 4.0x by the end of
2022 (4.4x including integration costs).
Nexi has stated a "medium-long term" net leverage target
of 2.0x-2.5x and the conservative way that the transaction
with SIA has been structured supports this move to a more conservative
financial policy. The shift in ownership to CDP could also support
conservative financial policies going forward. Nevertheless,
Nexi has publicly stated its intention to use the combination with SIA
as a platform for future organic and inorganic growth and to participate
in the sector's ongoing consolidation, and acquisitions are
likely to take place in our view, which could limit any deleveraging.
Nexi's Ba3 ratings, prior to the merger with SIA, continue
to reflect (1) the company's presence across the payments value chain
in Italy with leading market shares in merchant acquiring, card
issuing, point-of-sale and automated teller machines
(ATM) management, among others, (2) the company's strong relationships
with around 150 partner banks, which are both clients and distributors
of its payment solutions to both merchants and individuals, (3)
high barriers to entry in the payment processing market, (4) good
growth prospects supported by the relatively low penetration of card transactions
in Italy, and (5) Nexi's good liquidity position.
These strengths are nevertheless currently mitigated by (1) the concentration
of operations in a single country, (2) the relative concentration
of customers due to the wholesale nature of its issuing and clearing services,
(3) execution risks related to growth, ongoing reduction in non-recurring
items and continued improvement in free cash flow generation, (4)
potential competition following the implementation of PSD2, and
(5) the company's acquisitive nature with potentially negative implication
for future leverage, as well as associated integration risk.
Moody's assumes that Nexi will continue to benefit from a good liquidity
position supported by (1) cash of €316 million (including ISP's
contribution) as at 30 June 2020, (2) an undrawn €350 million
revolving credit facility due 2024, and (3) dedicated clearing and
overdraft facilities, including a non-recourse factoring
line of up to €3,200 million and €1,500 million
of bilateral credit facilities, that cover the group's short-term
working capital requirements.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure could arise if (1) Nexi's revenue continues
to grow at around mid-single digit rates in percentage terms and
it maintains its EBITDA margin, (2) the company continues to reduce
non-recurring items materially, (3) Moody's adjusted (gross)
leverage is maintained at well below 4.5x on a sustained basis,
(4) adjusted FCF/debt improves to well above 5% on a sustained
basis, and (5) the company maintains a good liquidity position.
Negative rating pressure could arise if (1) Nexi experiences the loss
of large customer contracts or increased churn, (2) Moody's adjusted
(gross) leverage increases to above 5.0x on a sustainable basis,
(3) free cash flow generation weakens, or (4) the company's liquidity
position deteriorates.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Nexi is the leading provider
of payment solutions in its domestic market, including card issuing,
merchant acquiring, point-of-sale and ATM management
and other technology-driven services to financial institutions,
individual cardholders, and corporate clients. The company
reported net revenue and adjusted EBITDA of €1.0 billion and
€503 million, respectively, in 2019.
