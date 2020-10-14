info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Nexi's CFR at Ba3; stable outlook

14 Oct 2020

Paris, October 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Nexi S.p.A.'s (Nexi or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) at Ba3 and probability of default rating (PDR) at Ba3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed the Ba3 instrument rating on the €825 million senior unsecured notes due 2024 issued by Nexi S.p.A. The outlook remains stable.

On 5 October 2020, Nexi announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with SIA S.p.A. (SIA) for the integration of the two groups through the merger by incorporation of SIA into Nexi. The combined group would remain listed on the Borsa Italiana's Main Market (MTA) and be a leader in digital payments in Europe, with about 2 million merchants and 120 million cards and the generation of about €1.8 billion 2019 pro-forma revenues and €1 billion EBITDA (including run-rate synergies, as well as pro forma the acquisition of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.'s [ISP] merchant acquiring business which closed in June 2020).

The combination of Nexi and SIA will be an all-share transaction and current SIA shareholders will have a stake in the share capital of the combined group of about 30%, while current Nexi shareholders will have a stake of about 70%. The largest shareholders of the combined group will be Cassa Depositi e Prestiti S.p.A. (CDP, Baa3 stable), with a stake of about 25%, and Mercury UK HoldCo Limited (Mercury), Nexi's current shareholder, with a stake of about 14% (this considers Mercury's recent sale of 13.4% in Nexi). The transaction is still conditional upon several elements, including the satisfactory outcome of a confirmatory due diligence on Nexi and SIA, as well as regulatory approvals.

RATINGS RATIONALE

While recognizing that the merger with SIA is positive for Nexi's credit profile, today's affirmation of Nexi's Ba3 ratings with a stable outlook reflects some uncertainties related to the transaction approval process and timing, with a closing expected in summer 2021; an operating environment still affected by the pandemic effects; and Nexi's active acquisition strategy in a consolidating sector, with SIA's integration adding to the integration of previously-acquired businesses. Nevertheless, if the transaction progresses as contemplated, Nexi's earnings and cash flow continue to recover from the pandemic effects, and, absent any material debt-funded acquisition, positive rating pressure would develop accordingly.

A merger of SIA into Nexi would improve Nexi's credit profile, through increased scale and diversification and stronger financial ratios, given the all-share funding of the acquisition and expected synergies which will grow EBITDA and improve the cash flow generation of the group. The combination of Nexi and SIA would result in in-market consolidation in Italy, with Nexi further strengthening its market leadership position, while SIA would also bring geographic diversification with its presence in other European markets. The transaction would result in synergies that Nexi estimates at €150 million recurring cash synergies and would gradually materialize between 2021 and 2025. While we view integration risks as moderate for the Nexi-SIA combination, and principally related to the in-sourcing of some processing activities, the rapid pace of acquisitions in the recent past increases integration risks.

Moody's estimates that the integration of SIA into Nexi would add around €0.9 billion of debt and Nexi's gross debt would total €3.7 billion pro forma the transaction vs. €2.8 billion (pro forma ISP merchant acquiring business acquisition), considering 2019 financial data. SIA has a slightly lower leverage than Nexi, and this combined with expected synergies, would improve Nexi's leverage over the coming years. The combined group will also have a stronger cash flow generation with a 2019 pro forma operating cash flow estimated at about €0.8 billion (including synergies). According to Moody's assumptions, leverage (gross debt/EBITDA) would reach 4.3x in 2021 (pro forma the merger with SIA and excluding integration costs) and 4.8x, if integration costs are included, and then improve to 4.0x by the end of 2022 (4.4x including integration costs).

Nexi has stated a "medium-long term" net leverage target of 2.0x-2.5x and the conservative way that the transaction with SIA has been structured supports this move to a more conservative financial policy. The shift in ownership to CDP could also support conservative financial policies going forward. Nevertheless, Nexi has publicly stated its intention to use the combination with SIA as a platform for future organic and inorganic growth and to participate in the sector's ongoing consolidation, and acquisitions are likely to take place in our view, which could limit any deleveraging.

Nexi's Ba3 ratings, prior to the merger with SIA, continue to reflect (1) the company's presence across the payments value chain in Italy with leading market shares in merchant acquiring, card issuing, point-of-sale and automated teller machines (ATM) management, among others, (2) the company's strong relationships with around 150 partner banks, which are both clients and distributors of its payment solutions to both merchants and individuals, (3) high barriers to entry in the payment processing market, (4) good growth prospects supported by the relatively low penetration of card transactions in Italy, and (5) Nexi's good liquidity position.

These strengths are nevertheless currently mitigated by (1) the concentration of operations in a single country, (2) the relative concentration of customers due to the wholesale nature of its issuing and clearing services, (3) execution risks related to growth, ongoing reduction in non-recurring items and continued improvement in free cash flow generation, (4) potential competition following the implementation of PSD2, and (5) the company's acquisitive nature with potentially negative implication for future leverage, as well as associated integration risk.

Moody's assumes that Nexi will continue to benefit from a good liquidity position supported by (1) cash of €316 million (including ISP's contribution) as at 30 June 2020, (2) an undrawn €350 million revolving credit facility due 2024, and (3) dedicated clearing and overdraft facilities, including a non-recourse factoring line of up to €3,200 million and €1,500 million of bilateral credit facilities, that cover the group's short-term working capital requirements.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if (1) Nexi's revenue continues to grow at around mid-single digit rates in percentage terms and it maintains its EBITDA margin, (2) the company continues to reduce non-recurring items materially, (3) Moody's adjusted (gross) leverage is maintained at well below 4.5x on a sustained basis, (4) adjusted FCF/debt improves to well above 5% on a sustained basis, and (5) the company maintains a good liquidity position.

Negative rating pressure could arise if (1) Nexi experiences the loss of large customer contracts or increased churn, (2) Moody's adjusted (gross) leverage increases to above 5.0x on a sustainable basis, (3) free cash flow generation weakens, or (4) the company's liquidity position deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Nexi is the leading provider of payment solutions in its domestic market, including card issuing, merchant acquiring, point-of-sale and ATM management and other technology-driven services to financial institutions, individual cardholders, and corporate clients. The company reported net revenue and adjusted EBITDA of €1.0 billion and €503 million, respectively, in 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Fabrizio Marchesi
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

