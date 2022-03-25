Moody's affirms Nexteer's Baa3 rating; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 issuer rating of Nexteer Automotive Group Limited. The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects Nexteer's track record of maintaining its solid credit and business profiles as a steering systems provider, with its robust metrics and sustained net cash position providing a buffer against the cyclical nature of the automotive industry," says Gerwin Ho, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"Despite Nexteer posting lower profit margins in 2021 due to higher commodity and logistics costs and production disruptions because of a global chip shortage, Moody's expects the company's profitability to rise over the next 12-18 months as global auto sales grow and production efficiency improves," adds Ho.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nexteer's rating reflects (1) the strong barriers to entry for its products; (2) the company's track record and global footprint; (3) the good growth of its electric power steering (EPS) product; and (4) Moody's expectation that Nexteer will maintain its sound credit metrics and strong liquidity.

On the other hand, Nexteer's rating is constrained by its: (1) concentration in terms of customer revenue; and (2) developing scale and geographic concentration.

Moody's expects Nexteer's revenue to increase by about 8%-10% from the level achieved in 2021 over the next 12-18 months, reflecting the contribution from new business wins and supported by a rise in global light vehicle sales.

The EPS business — which made up 69% of Nexteer's revenue in 2021— will continue to drive sales over the next 12-18 months, because of gains in market share and product portfolio expansion.

At the same time, Moody's forecasts Nexteer's profitability — as measured by its adjusted EBITA margin — will rise to about 3.2%-3.4% over the next 12-18 months from about 2.9% in 2021 as global auto sales increase and production efficiency improves as the global chip shortage eases.

Moody's projects the company's debt leverage will rise to about 1.4x-1.6x over the next 12-18 months from about 0.7x in 2021 as the company borrows to fund its investments and operations while its EBITDA lifts on the back of higher revenue and profitability.

Moody's expects Nexteer to further grow its revenue scale over the next three to five years, and gradually improve its customer and geographic diversity. Nonetheless, Moody's expects Nexteer's revenue exposure to North America, which reached 58% in 2021, to remain high during the same period.

Nexteer's rating continues to benefit from its 23% effective stake ownership by Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC), as of 30 June 2021, which provides Nexteer with customer introductions, business partnership introductions and the facilitation of funding access.

Nexteer's liquidity position is strong, as reflected by its cash to short-term debt coverage of over 3x and net cash position as of the end of 2021. In April of last year, the company redeemed its USD250 million bond that was due in November.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Nexteer's exposure to moderately negative environmental and social risks reflects the nature of its business, which is predominately driven by automotive parts.

Nexteer's governance risks are also moderately negative, reflecting the company's high ownership of voting shares by its controlling shareholder and that a majority of its board members are non-independent. Such risks are partially offset by the company's conservative financial strategy and strong management track record.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectations that Nexteer will maintain its relationships with its key auto manufacturer clients and strong market position, and that it will continue to exercise prudent financial discipline.

Upward pressure on the rating could emerge if Nexteer (1) further improves its business profile by decreasing its customer and geographic concentration and expanding its business scale, while sustaining its strong credit metrics; (2) improves its profitability, as measured by EBITA margin, to high single digits on a sustained basis; and (3) maintains its prudent financial policy, with low leverage, good liquidity, and disciplined capital spending and acquisitions.

The rating could come under downward pressure if Nexteer (1) records a decline in its EBITA margin and a rise in debt leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, to above 2.0x-2.5x on a sustained basis; (2) demonstrates lower customer and geographic diversification, and fails to expand its scale; or (3) pursues an aggressive financial policy that leads to a deterioration in its credit metrics.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in October 2013, Nexteer Automotive Group Limited manufactures steering and driveline systems. The company had 27 manufacturing plants across North and South America, Europe and Asia as of the end of June 2021.

