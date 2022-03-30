info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Nicaragua's B3 ratings and maintains stable outlook

30 Mar 2022

New York, March 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Nicaragua's B3 long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings. The outlook on Nicaragua remains stable.

The decision to affirm Nicaragua's B3 ratings reflects the following considerations:

1. Nicaragua's economy has quickly recovered with limited evidence of economic scarring

2. Despite multiple shocks, a moderate debt burden and high debt affordability are supported by a tight fiscal stance

3. Risks from sanctions remain, but official external financing has continued to flow

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that upside and downside risks to Nicaragua's credit profile remain balanced. Moody's believes that the sovereign's strong adjustment capacity will continue to guide fiscal policymaking as the economy returns to a steadier equilibrium following the volatility from the multiple economic shocks and the subsequent strong recovery. Nevertheless, risks from lingering social tensions and the possibility of international sanctions persist. Recovering foreign direct investment inflows will support moderate economic growth and help to contain external liquidity risks associated with recurrent current account deficits.

Concurrent to today's rating action, Nicaragua's local-currency country ceiling remains unchanged at B1. The two-notch between the local-currency ceiling and the sovereign rating mainly balances a relatively limited government footprint in the economy with weak institutions and governance strength, elevated domestic political risks and low-to-moderate external imbalances. The foreign-currency ceiling remains unchanged at B2. The one-notch gap between the foreign-currency ceiling and the local-currency ceiling mainly reflects the very low risk of potential transfer and convertibility controls in the event of a default despite the high level of domestic dollarization.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE RATINGS AT B3

FIRST DRIVER: NICARAGUA'S ECONOMY HAS QUICKLY RECOVERED WITH LIMITED EVIDENCE OF ECONOMIC SCARRING

Moody's estimates that Nicaragua's economy bounced back 10.3% in 2021 following three years of contraction in 2018-20, with a broad-based recovery driven by strong family remittances that supported consumption, favorable export growth, and more importantly, a marked recovery in foreign direct investment (FDI) flows in 2021. FDI inflows fell in 2018-19 during the period of socio-political unrest and remained low throughout 2020 due to the global pandemic. A strong increase in FDI supported a recovery of private investment and may likely support future growth prospects.

In spite of ongoing uncertainty about the sustainable level of post-pandemic growth, the authorities estimate potential growth to be close to 4%, in contrast to 2018-19 when they estimated a rate below 3% owing to the lower rate of capital accumulation as a result of the socio-political crisis. Although investment has recovered quickly, labor participation rates, and that of formal employment as measured by the number of contributors to the social security system, have not yet recovered to their 2017 levels before the social protests began. Moody's forecasts that economic activity will expand 3.5% in 2022 and 3% in 2023. Despite lingering political tensions, limited evidence of economic scarring coupled with prospects of steady growth support Nicaragua's economic strength.

SECOND DRIVER: DESPITE MULTIPLE SHOCKS, A MODERATE DEBT BURDEN AND HIGH DEBT AFFORDABILITY ARE SUPPORTED BY A TIGHT FISCAL STANCE

The general government fiscal deficit narrowed to 1.6% in 2021 from 2.3% in 2020 reflecting a 22% increase in revenues. The authorities maintained a tight fiscal stance since 2018, underpinned by a 2019 reform package that raised tax revenues and contributions to the social security system. The measures underpinned fiscal consolidation efforts through the negative economic effects of the global pandemic and a climate shock from two successive hurricane impacts in November 2020. The authorities have signaled their commitment to gradually reducing the fiscal deficit to a level closer to 1% of GDP. Moody's forecasts that the general government deficit will narrow to 1.3% in 2022 with government debt declining to 46.2% in 2022 after peaking at 48.1% 2020, a moderate level compared to the 60.1% of GDP median for B-rated sovereigns.

Despite a commitment to low fiscal deficits, debt ratios are unlikely to return to 2017 levels and government debt remains highly dollarized. Even though Moody's expects government debt will continue to decline in the coming years, the share of foreign currency-denominated debt will remain relatively high at some 85% in 2022-24. The interest burden will remain low with a ratio of interest payments-to-government revenue in the order of 4%, compared to the 11.1% median for B-rated sovereigns in 2021, reflecting Nicaragua's high reliance on official multilateral and bilateral credit.

THIRD DRIVER: RISKS FROM SANCTIONS REMAIN BUT OFFICIAL EXTERNAL FINANCING HAS CONTINUED TO FLOW

International sanctions, including those introduced under the Nicaraguan Investment Conditionality Act (the NICA act), which became law in the US in December 2018, have not significantly reduced multilateral financing flows to Nicaragua. Through 2021 the net flow of funds from key multilateral institutions has remained positive such that the stock of outstanding debt to all multilateral development banks has continued to increase.

Following the country's general election, on 10 November 2021, US President Joe Biden approved the Renacer Act that tightened US sanctions. Specifically, the law advocates for increased oversight of loans or financial or technical assistance from US-based entities, as well as visa-blocking sanctions for targeted Nicaraguan individuals. Although multilateral funding flows have not been materially affected by the latest sanctions, the risk of reduced access to official external credit remains. Should US-based multilateral lenders begin to curtail funding flows, the ability of other non-US based multilateral institutions to provide financing that fully substitutes the foregone lending could quickly reach its limits and would entail a strong fiscal adjustment that could complicate policymaking.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that upside and downside risks to Nicaragua's credit profile remain balanced. The government's will and ability to adjust will continue to guide fiscal policymaking. After a strong recovery, the economy will report steadier growth following the volatility resulting from multiple shocks, even as risks associated to lingering social tensions persist.

Although sanctions have not resulted in a material decline in multilateral financing flows, the risk that these funds could be curtailed remains latent. Should such a scenario materialize, Moody's expects the authorities will proactively adjust fiscal policy in order to assure a match between government financing requirements and funding sources.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Nicaragua's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting a very highly negative governance issuer profile score, a high exposure to social risks, and a moderate exposure to environmental risk.

Nicaragua's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score). Nicaragua's geography is dominated by a region known as the Dry Corridor, characterized by recurrent drought and heavy precipitation events that lead to flooding and landslides. The steady rise in the frequency and severity of drought and other climate-related shocks poses a moderate threat to Nicaragua's agricultural sector, which employs nearly 30% of the country's population and accounts for about 15% of GDP.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score). Social considerations have played a role in increasing political risk in the country. While Nicaragua does not experience gang-related violence as its neighbors in the Northern Triangle (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador), the country's domestic politics were embroiled in a national political conflagration in 2018-19 since the government's attempt at pension reform in April 2018, with violent protests disrupting economic activity. Although the protests have ceased, lingering socio-political tensions remain.

The influence of governance on Nicaragua's credit profile is very highly negative (G-5 issuer profile). The very weak assessment is a reflection of the sovereign's ongoing challenges with respect to the weak rule of law and control of corruption, qualities that Moody's expects will persist over the medium term. These challenges more than offset the benefits from a decade-long record of prudent monetary and fiscal policy, which was partly cultivated through strong relationships with the IMF and multilateral creditors.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 5,679 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -2% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.9% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.3% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 5.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 90.4 (2020 Actual)

Economic resiliency: b3

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 25 March 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Nicaragua, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP

Progress on structural reforms that support economic strength through an improvement in the business climate and a continued recovery in formal employment, could lead to an upgrade. A lifting of international sanctions that ensures ample access to multilateral and official funding, would also enhance creditworthiness.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN

Downward pressure on the sovereign's credit profile would emerge if fiscal metrics were to deteriorate significantly, or if multilateral financing flows were to be materially reduced, increasing the government's liquidity risk. A prolonged period of weak economic activity as a result of political uncertainty or social unrest would materially weaken Nicaragua's credit profile and could lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jaime Reusche
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Alejandro Olivo Villa
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

