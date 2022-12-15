Moody's affirms Nidda BondCo GmbH B3 CFR, downgrades Senior Secured rating on partial repayment of Secured debt, outlook remains stable

Paris, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the B3 long-term corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Nidda BondCo GmbH ("STADA" or the "Company"). Concurrently, Moody's downgraded to B3 from B2 the ratings of the Senior Secured term loans, Senior Secured revolving credit facility (RCF) and Senior Secured Notes, borrowed by Nidda Healthcare Holding GMBH. At the same time the agency has affirmed the Caa2 instrument ratings of the Senior Notes due in 2025 issued by the Company. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On December 12th, STADA announced its intention to tender up to EUR250 million (excluding payment of accrued and unpaid interest) of its outstanding Senior Secured Notes and Senior Notes. The transaction will be funded using a new Senior Secured private placement notes (Unrated). At the same time, the Company announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to exchange EUR75 million in aggregate principal amount of the Senior Notes due 2025 issued by the Company for a substantially equivalent aggregate principle amount through a tap of EUR75 million of Senior Secured Notes due 2026.

The rating action was driven by the contemplated reduction of a layer of loss absorbing debt which ranked below the Senior Secured facilities at Nidda Healthcare Holding GMBH, resulting from the repayment of a significant portion of the Senior debt before maturity of the Senior Secured debt. The agency currently assumes that the Company will tender EUR250 million or higher of its outstanding Senior Notes. If the outcome of the tender comes out at lower amount, given the already limited capacity to raise new Senior Secured debt, there will still be high risk of downward pressure on the Senior Secured debt rating.

The B3 rating affirmation considers the Company's solid business profile, including a diversified small-molecule generics portfolio, good geographical diversification and strong over-the-counter (OTC) portfolio of consumer health products and specialty products. Furthermore, it considers the Company's highly-leveraged capital structure with a Moody's-adjusted gross leverage of 7.1x for the last twelve months to September 2022 (pro forma this transaction), and an appetite for debt-funded acquisitions which can delay deleveraging.

The rating also considers the downside risks coming from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict, given STADA's material exposure to the region. However, operations continue to be relatively normal in the region and the group's operating and financial performance has been positive with growth in key markets. Moody's expects that the Company's Moody's-adjusted gross leverage will trend towards 7x by the end of 2022, and that its Moody's-adjusted free cash flow (FCF) generation will improve to around EUR20-30 million, over the next 12-18 months.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

STADA has a good liquidity, underpinned by cash balances of EUR303.7million as of 30 September 2022, the agency's expectations of positive Moody's-adjusted FCF of between EUR20-30 million for the next 12-18 months. Also, the Company has extended the maturity of its RCF from August 2023 to June 2026 and will have access to EUR 365 million RCF, currently fully undrawn. There could be a risk of increased volatility in working capital requirements over the next few quarters if STADA's supply-chain arrangements are disrupted in Russia, or its Russian accounts receivable collection period is extended significantly or impairments increase. Moody's understands that the Company has strong insurance contracts in place to cover the latter risk.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

In light of the mixed capital structure, which includes both bank debt and bonds, Moody's has applied a recovery rate of 50% for the corporate family. The recovery rate assumption of 50% also reflects the covenant-lite package, with only a springing covenant on the senior secured RCF. The security package is considered weak because it consists of a pledge on the shares and not on the assets of the operating subsidiaries.

The B3 ratings of the senior secured term loans, senior secured notes and senior secured RCF reflect the creditors' first-lien claim over a security package consisting of shares from operating subsidiaries accounting for at least 80% of group EBITDA. The Caa2 rating of the backed senior secured second-lien notes reflects the second-lien claim over the same security package.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that STADA's credit metrics will continue to improve in the next 12-18 months with a Moody's-adjusted gross leverage improving below 7x, driven by stronger earnings and positive Moody's-adjusted FCF.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating would reflect a decline in leverage, with Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declining below 6.5x.

Downward pressure on the rating could materialize if the Company's Moody's-adjusted FCF turns negative on a sustained basis, or if its Moody's-adjusted gross leverage does not fall below 7.5x over the next 12-18 months, or if its operating performance deteriorates.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nidda BondCo GmbH

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Global Notes, Affirmed Caa2

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Nidda Healthcare Holding GMBH

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Secured Term Loan F, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Secured Term Loan E, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Senior Secured Global Notes, Downgraded to B3 from B2

....Gtd Senior Secured Notes, Downgraded to B3 from B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nidda BondCo GmbH

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Nidda Healthcare Holding GMBH

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

