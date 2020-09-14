Moody's affirms Nomura Holdings' Baa1 ratings; changes outlook to stable

Tokyo, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the Baa1 long-term senior unsecured debt ratings for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura), as well as the A3 ratings of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Nomura Securities) and the Baa1 rating of Nomura America Finance, LLC (NAF).

At the same time, Moody's has changed the ratings outlook to stable from negative.

The affirmed ratings are as follows:

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

-LT Issuer Rating (Foreign): Baa1

-Senior Unsecured (Foreign): Baa1

-Senior Unsecured Shelf (Foreign): (P)Baa1

-Senior Unsecured MTN (Foreign): (P)Baa1

-Outlook: changed to stable from negative

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

-LT Issuer Rating (Domestic and Foreign): A3

-Commercial Paper (Domestic): P-2

-Outlook: changed to stable from negative

Nomura America Finance, LLC

-Backed Senior Unsecured (Domestic): Baa1

-Outlook: changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Nomura's ratings and change in outlook to stable from negative reflects Moody's expectation that the company's earnings will gradually become less volatile. This improvement will be led by recoveries in its domestic retail and wholesale segments, and by the diminishing risk of large downward shocks in its overseas businesses following restructuring efforts over the past two years.

Nomura Securities' A3 long-term issuer ratings incorporate a three-notch uplift from its Baa3 standalone assessment, reflecting Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of government support for the company in times of stress. Nomura is the largest capital markets company in Japan.

Nomura is rated one notch lower than Nomura Securities because it is a holding company that depends on up-streamed dividends from its operating subsidiaries, mainly Nomura Securities. NAF is rated Baa1 based on a guarantee from Nomura.

The Baa3 standalone assessment reflects (1) its weak but improved earnings stability backed by its strong domestic retail and wholesale franchise; (2) its strong risk-adjusted capitalization, but high nominal leverage; (3) its moderate risk appetite; and (4) its adequate liquidity and funding. The standalone assessment also reflects a positive qualitative adjustment for business diversification and negative qualitative adjustment for the opacity and complexity of its operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

An upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given the challenges the broker faces in improving the profitability of its domestic retail segment and stiff competition in overseas markets, where Nomura faces larger and better capitalized local incumbent competitors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Nomura is unable to maintain its profitability in terms of return on assets without increasing balance-sheet risk. Metrics indicative of a potential downgrade include (1) an increase in illiquid or higher-risk assets; (2) higher leverage; (3) a tighter liquidity buffer; or (4) increased reliance on shorter-term funding.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187336. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese holding company. Its subsidiaries provide investment and financial services to individuals, corporations, institutions and government agencies in Japan, the US, Europe and Asia. Nomura had total assets of JPY41.5 trillion at the end of June 30, 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

