Moody's affirms Nomura Holdings' Baa1 ratings; changes outlook to stable

Tokyo, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the Baa1 long-term
senior unsecured debt ratings for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura),
as well as the A3 ratings of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
(Nomura Securities) and the Baa1 rating of Nomura America Finance,
LLC (NAF).
At the same time, Moody's has changed the ratings outlook
to stable from negative.
The affirmed ratings are as follows:
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
-LT Issuer Rating (Foreign): Baa1
-Senior Unsecured (Foreign): Baa1
-Senior Unsecured Shelf (Foreign): (P)Baa1
-Senior Unsecured MTN (Foreign): (P)Baa1
-Outlook: changed to stable from negative
Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.
-LT Issuer Rating (Domestic and Foreign): A3
-Commercial Paper (Domestic): P-2
-Outlook: changed to stable from negative
Nomura America Finance, LLC
-Backed Senior Unsecured (Domestic): Baa1
-Outlook: changed to stable from negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Nomura's ratings and change in outlook to stable
from negative reflects Moody's expectation that the company's earnings
will gradually become less volatile. This improvement will be led
by recoveries in its domestic retail and wholesale segments, and
by the diminishing risk of large downward shocks in its overseas businesses
following restructuring efforts over the past two years.
Nomura Securities' A3 long-term issuer ratings incorporate a three-notch
uplift from its Baa3 standalone assessment, reflecting Moody's assessment
of a very high likelihood of government support for the company in times
of stress. Nomura is the largest capital markets company in Japan.
Nomura is rated one notch lower than Nomura Securities because it is a
holding company that depends on up-streamed dividends from its
operating subsidiaries, mainly Nomura Securities. NAF is
rated Baa1 based on a guarantee from Nomura.
The Baa3 standalone assessment reflects (1) its weak but improved earnings
stability backed by its strong domestic retail and wholesale franchise;
(2) its strong risk-adjusted capitalization, but high nominal
leverage; (3) its moderate risk appetite; and (4) its adequate
liquidity and funding. The standalone assessment also reflects
a positive qualitative adjustment for business diversification and negative
qualitative adjustment for the opacity and complexity of its operations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
An upgrade is unlikely in the next 12 to 18 months given the challenges
the broker faces in improving the profitability of its domestic retail
segment and stiff competition in overseas markets, where Nomura
faces larger and better capitalized local incumbent competitors.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Nomura is unable to maintain
its profitability in terms of return on assets without increasing balance-sheet
risk. Metrics indicative of a potential downgrade include (1) an
increase in illiquid or higher-risk assets; (2) higher leverage;
(3) a tighter liquidity buffer; or (4) increased reliance on shorter-term
funding.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Market Makers Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187336.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese holding company.
Its subsidiaries provide investment and financial services to individuals,
corporations, institutions and government agencies in Japan,
the US, Europe and Asia. Nomura had total assets of JPY41.5
trillion at the end of June 30, 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Shunsaku Sato
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Graeme Knowd
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100