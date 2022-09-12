Moody's affirms Nomura Holdings' Baa1 ratings, maintains negative outlook

Tokyo, September 12, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (Nomura) and the Baa1 backed senior unsecured debt ratings of Nomura America Finance, LLC (NAF), as well as the A3 issuer ratings of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

At the same time, Moody's maintained the negative rating outlook, reflecting structural challenges to the profitability of Nomura's domestic retail segment.

The affirmed ratings are as follows:

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

LT Issuer Rating (Foreign): affirmed at Baa1

Senior Unsecured (Foreign): affirmed at Baa1

Senior Unsecured Shelf (Foreign): affirmed at (P)Baa1

Senior Unsecured MTN (Foreign): affirmed at (P)Baa1

Outlook: maintain negative outlook

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

LT Issuer Rating (Domestic and Foreign): affirmed at A3

Commercial Paper (Domestic): affirmed at P-2

Outlook: maintain negative outlook

Nomura America Finance, LLC

BACKED Senior Unsecured (Domestic): affirmed at Baa1

Outlook: maintain negative outlook

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Baa1 rating also reflects Nomura's strong capitalization and moderate liquidity, which mitigate its weak and volatile profitability caused by structural stresses.

Nomura is rated one notch lower than Nomura Securities because it is a holding company that depends on up-streamed dividends from its operating subsidiaries, mainly Nomura Securities. NAF is rated Baa1 based on a guarantee from Nomura.

Nomura Securities' A3 long-term issuer ratings incorporate a three-notch uplift from its Baa3 standalone assessment, reflecting Moody's assessment of a very high likelihood of government support for the company in times of stress. Nomura is the largest capital market company in Japan.

Nomura's earnings have become more volatile over the past three years, even after excluding the losses in its prime brokerage business in 2021. The company generates most of its profits from Japan-related clients where it is a market leader in the retail and key wholesale segments. Profit contributions from Nomura's overseas businesses remain low and volatile.

If Nomura is unable to overcome the structural challenges, its ability to offset periodic losses in its international business will weaken, resulting in increased earnings volatility. The retail segment's pretax income in the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1 fiscal 2022) fell 5% quarter on quarter and 74% year on year.

Nomura's Baa3 standalone assessment also reflects a positive qualitative adjustment for business diversification and a negative qualitative adjustment for the opacity and complexity of its operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What Could Change the Ratings – Up

Upward rating pressure is unlikely, given the negative outlook.

The rating outlook could return to stable if Nomura can increase its profitability while improving controls to limit tail risks and large periodic losses, and maintains its strong risk-adjusted capitalization.

What Could Change the Ratings – Down

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include, but are not limited to: a decline in the group's estimated common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio below 12% (Basel III finalized basis); Nomura's being unable to improve its retail segment's profitability while maintaining the profitability of other business segments; an increase in general risk appetite; and a deterioration in the group's liquidity or funding structure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65394. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a Japanese holding company. Its subsidiaries provide investment and financial services to individuals, corporations, institutions and government agencies in Japan, the US, Europe and Asia. As of 30 June 2022, Nomura reported total consolidated assets of JPY48.9 trillion.

