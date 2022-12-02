Moody's affirms NongHyup Bank's A1/P-1 deposit ratings; outlook remains positive

Hong Kong, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed NongHyup Bank's A1 long-term foreign currency bank deposit, A1 senior unsecured ratings and the bank's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA.

The ratings outlook remains positive.

A full list of the affirmed ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of NongHyup Bank's ratings reflects (1) the bank's strong asset quality, which improved following its multi-year loan rebalancing strategy that reduced corporate loan exposures to cyclical sectors and increased household loans; (2) good capitalization, supported by capital injections and internal capital generation; (3) modest but improving profitability from net interest margin expansion.

While recognizing that NongHyup Bank has maintained its improved credit profile over the past 18 months, Moody's maintained the positive outlook without upgrading the ratings given the uncertainties from growing risks of a recession and NongHyup Bank's potential role as a policy bank to support the Korean economy if there is a material weakening. This may have a negative impact on the bank's credit profile, which Moody's will be monitoring closely.

NongHyup Bank's A1 long-term issuer, senior unsecured, and long-term deposit ratings incorporate (1) the bank's baa2 BCA and (2) a four-notch uplift, reflecting a very high level of support from the Government of Korea (Aa2 stable) if needed.

Moody's expects NongHyup Bank's asset quality to be relatively stable over the next 12 to 18 months due to (1) its tightened underwriting standards; (2) regulators' prudential measures, particularly for household loans; (3) extension of Covid-19 relief measures, including maturity extensions to September 2025 and repayment deferrals to September 2023. The bank's corporate loans are also mostly collateralized or guaranteed. However, NongHyup Bank's problem loan ratio may increase slightly as rapid interest rate hikes and high inflation will weigh on borrowers' debt servicing capabilities.

Moody's expects NongHyup Bank to maintain good capitalization over the next 12-18 months, driven by modest loan growth in the mid-single digits. When the final version of Basel III for market risk and credit risk is implemented in 2023, Moody's expects the bank's risk-weighted assets to increase, but the tangible common equity to risk-weighted asset (TCE/RWA) ratio to remain above the 13% level.

Moody's expects NongHyup Bank's modest profitability to increase with widening net interest margins, while maintaining relatively low credit costs, given the bank's conservative provisioning since 2020. The bank has increased provisions for loans exposed to Covid-19 vulnerable sectors and those that are under the forbearance program, including maturity extensions and repayment deferrals. However, rising funding costs and bond yields could hinder the improvement in profitability.

Although NongHyup Bank's funding profile is modest, Moody's expects an increasing shift to time deposits from low-cost deposits, a trend seen for other domestic banks. About 80% of the bank's deposits comprise time deposits, which Moody's views to be of lower quality than current deposits. Nonetheless, the bank has a strong market share in managing the treasury accounts of municipal governments, utilizing its extensive nation-wide branch network.

NongHyup Bank has good liquidity with higher-than-peer liquidity coverage ratio of 125.5% for the second quarter of 2022. The bank's liquidity may decline slightly as the relaxed regulatory minimum requirement for banks' liquidity coverage ratio remains at 92.5% until June 2023.

Moody's assessment of a very high level of support from the Korean government considers (1) NongHyup Bank's systemic importance as Korea's sixth-largest bank in terms of asset size; (2) its designation as a domestic systemically important bank in Korea; (3) its important role in providing policy loans and funding agricultural support project fees; and (4) Korea's strong capacity to provide support to the bank and the government's track record of bailing out distressed banks. In addition, Article 156 of National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF) Act stipulates that the government may guarantee the full redemption of principal and interest of the agricultural financial bonds issued by NACF or NH Bank.

NongHyup Bank's long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR) are Aa3/P-1, and its long-term/short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments are Aa3(cr)/P-1(cr). Korea does not have an operational bank resolution regime. Moody's therefore applies a basic Loss Given Failure approach in rating Korean banks. The starting points for the CRR and CR Assessments are one notch above the bank's Adjusted BCA, to which Moody's then adds a four-notch uplift for government support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade NongHyup Bank's ratings if the Korean government's rating is upgraded or the bank's policy role expands. The bank's ratings can also be upgraded if the bank's BCA is upgraded.

Moody's could upgrade the BCA if the bank (1) maintains sound asset quality, with its problem loans/gross loans below 0.5% on a sustained basis; (2) improves its profitability, with its net income/tangible assets above 0.3%, while maintaining adequate capitalization; or (3) maintains stable liquidity and funding, supported by its strong branch network.

A downgrade of NongHyup Bank's ratings is unlikely because of the positive outlook.

Moody's could change the outlook to stable with ratings affirmation if NongHyup Bank's policy role expands to support the Korean economy, resulting in a material weakening in its credit profile including its asset quality and capitalization. Specifically, such a scenario could occur if the bank's asset quality deteriorates, with its problem loans/gross loans rising by more than 150 basis points or its TCE/RWA ratio weakens and falls below 13% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also affirm the ratings if (1) Korea's credit conditions deteriorate significantly, with rapid growth in private-sector credit and a weakening of household balance sheets; or (2) the bank's policy role diminishes, or (3) any change occurs in regulations such that the framework for government support weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NongHyup Bank is the sixth-largest Korean bank in terms of banking system assets with a market share of 10.6%. Based in Seoul, the bank had total assets of KRW404.8 trillion ($282.1 billion) as of 30 September 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) affirmed at baa2

- Adjusted BCA affirmed at baa2

- Long-term bank deposit rating (foreign currency) affirmed at A1; outlook maintained at positive

- Short-term bank deposit rating (foreign currency) affirmed at P-1

- Long-term issuer rating (foreign currency) affirmed at A1; outlook maintained at positive

- Senior unsecured ratings (foreign currency) affirmed at A1; outlook maintained at positive

- Senior unsecured MTN rating (foreign currency) affirmed at (P)A1

- Long-term counterparty risk rating (foreign and local currency) affirmed at Aa3

- Short-term counterparty risk rating (foreign and local currency) affirmed at P-1

- Long-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at Aa3(cr)

- Short-term counterparty risk assessment affirmed at P-1(cr)

- Commercial paper rating (foreign currency) affirmed at P-1

- Long-term deposit note/CD program rating (foreign currency) affirmed at (P)A1

- Short-term deposit note/CD program rating (foreign currency) affirmed at (P)P-1

- Outlook maintained at positive

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Kevin Kim

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

