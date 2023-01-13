Moody's affirms Nord Anglia's B2 CFR; stable outlook

London, January 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Nord Anglia Education, Inc ("Nord Anglia", or "the group"). Concurrently, Moody's has assigned the B1 instrument ratings to the following amended and extended facilities that are expected to replace the existing term loan upon refinancing transaction completion: (1) the expected $1,405 million Euro-equivalent guaranteed senior secured first-lien term loan B due 2028 co-borrowed by Fugue Finance B.V. and Fugue Finance LLC; (2) the expected $500 million guaranteed senior secured first-lien term loan B due 2028 co-borrowed by Fugue Finance LLC and Fugue Finance B.V.; (3) $545 million guaranteed senior secured first-lien multi-currency revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2027 co-borrowed by Fugue Finance B.V. and Fugue Finance LLC. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Nord Anglia's B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the group will successfully complete the contemplated refinancing transaction, thereby extending the tenure of its existing first- and second-lien term loan facilities and first-lien RCF by at least three years which would otherwise mature in 2024 in case of the first-lien facilities and 2025 for the second-lien term loan. A successful extension would address the increasing refinancing risk which could otherwise have resulted in negative pressure on Nord Anglia's ratings.

The rating action further reflects Nord Anglia's significantly improved credit metrics over the past two years, with its Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA down to 6.9x at the end of the financial year 2022, ended 31 August 2022, compared to a peak level of 10.2x at the end of financial year 2020, thus adequately positioning its rating in the B2 rating category. The improvement was driven by a combination of a strong operating performance, with revenue and Moody's-adjusted EBITDA growing by 13% and 19% respectively in financial year 2022, multiple acquisitions that were predominantly funded by cash on balance sheet, and some favourable foreign currency movements in respect of the group's largely Euro-denominated debt.

While Moody's expects Nord Anglia's leverage to decrease further below 6x over the next 12-18 months, its cash flow and interest cover metrics remain relatively weak and currently constrain the rating. The group's free cash flow generation is forecasted to remain modest at 2%-4% as measured by the Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow/Debt ratio, partly because of the higher interest burden of the largely unhedged debt which will also result in weaker interest coverage.

The B2 CFR further reflects (1) Nord Anglia's leading position as one of the largest operators in the fragmented K-12 education market, with a geographically diversified portfolio of schools around the world with a focus on the premium segment; (2) a high degree of revenue and cash flow visibility from committed student enrollments and upfront fee collection; (3) the barriers to entry through regulation, brand reputation and a purpose-built real estate portfolio; and (4) the group's good liquidity profile.

Conversely, the CFR is constrained by (1) Nord Anglia's financial policy with a tolerance for very high financial leverage over the past years; (2) a historically weak free cash flow generation constrained by the capacity expansion strategy; (3) its reliance on its academic reputation and brand quality in a regulated environment; and (4) the group's exposure to evolving regulatory and economic environments in emerging markets.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Nord Anglia's ratings factor in certain governance considerations such as its ownership structure with BPEA EQT as the majority shareholder. As it is common for companies that are majority owned by private equity firms, Nord Anglia's financial policy in the past has been characterised by a tolerance for high financial leverage and debt-funded growth.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Nord Anglia will continue to achieve good organic revenue growth through growing student numbers and fee increases ahead of cost inflation, resulting in further improvements in its credit metrics. The outlook further assumes that the group will continue to complete acquisitions as part of its growth strategy, although following a more balanced financial policy which should not result in material re-leveraging.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could occur if Nord Anglia's Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA sustainably decreases well below 6.5x, Moody's-adjusted EBITA/Interest sustainably increases towards 2.0x, Moody's-adjusted Free Cash Flow/Debt is sustained above 5%, and liquidity remains good.

Downward pressure on the rating could develop if Nord Anglia's Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA sustainably increases above 7.5x, Free Cash Flow turns materially negative, or liquidity deteriorates. Any material negative impact from a change in any of the schools' regulatory approval status could also lead to a downgrade.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Moody's considers Nord Anglia's liquidity profile to be good. On 31 August 2022, the group had $481 million of cash on balance sheet and access to the fully undrawn $400 million RCF, which is expected to be upsized to $545 million and its maturity to be extended to August 2027 as part of the contemplated refinancing transaction.

The RCF is subject to a springing net first-lien net leverage covenant which is tested quarterly when it is drawn down for more than 40%. At the end of August 2022, the group had sufficient headroom under the covenant, and Moody's expects this to continue to be the case going forward.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Pro forma for the contemplated refinancing transaction, the B1 instrument ratings assigned to the guaranteed senior secured first-lien term loans due January 2028 and the pari passu ranking RCF due August 2027 is one notch above the B2 CFR and reflects the priority position of these facilities ahead of the second-lien loans and non-debt liabilities such as leases and trade payables. The facilities benefit from first-lien guarantees from all material subsidiaries covering at least 80% of the consolidated EBITDA and are secured by a first-lien pledge over shares.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Nord Anglia is headquartered in London and operates 81 international premium schools in 32 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North and South America, with around 76,000 students ranging in level from preschool through secondary school. Nord Anglia also provides outsourced education and training contracts with governments and curriculum products through its Learning Services division. During the financial year ended August 2022, Nord Anglia generated revenue of around $1.5 billion. The group is owned by a consortium led by BPEA EQT and CPP Investments.

