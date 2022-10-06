Moody's affirms Nordea Bank Abp's Aa3 deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings; outlook remains stable

Stockholm, October 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Nordea Bank Abp's (Nordea) long-term bank deposit and senior unsecured debt Aa3 ratings, with a stable outlook. All other ratings, the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of a3 and long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CRA) of Aa2(cr) were also affirmed.

The affirmation of Nordea's ratings is based on the bank's diversified Nordic presence, healthy asset quality, robust capital, and strengthened profitability - balanced against its high reliance on market funding.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL470121 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT (BCA)

Nordea's a3 BCA reflects the bank's diversified regional footprint in the Nordic region, healthy asset quality (problem loan ratio at 1.0% in Q2 2022) and robust capital (tangible common equity / risk weighted assets 17.5% at Q2 2022). The BCA also reflects the bank's successful de-risking over the past few years and greater efficiency because of the current strategy. The increased efficiency has improved profitability with net income / tangible assets strengthening to 0.64% in H1 2022 from a low 0.45% in 2019. Net interest income will be significantly supported by the ongoing central banks' rate hikes, so Moody's expects profitability to continue to strengthen over the next 12-18 months, outweighing incremental but limited increases in cost of risk. Similar to many Nordic peers, the BCA is constrained by the bank's high reliance on market funding, partly counterbalanced by sound liquidity.

DEPOSIT, SENIOR UNSECURED AND JUNIOR SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATINGS

The bank's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt Aa3 ratings incorporate Moody's expectations of the bank's issuance of additional loss-absorbing debt in response to the Single Resolution Board's (SRB) Minimum Requirements for own funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL), which results in the bank planning to hold a senior non-preferred (called junior senior unsecured by Moody's) stock of €13 billion in total by year-end 2023. Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis indicates a very low loss given failure for junior depositors and senior unsecured creditors, resulting in a two notches uplift in the relevant ratings, from the bank's a3 Adjusted BCA. Our moderate assessment of government support translates into a further notch uplift included in these ratings.

Moody's considers that Nordea's junior senior unsecured debt holders face a moderate loss given failure, resulting in a rating aligned with the issuers' Adjusted BCA of a3. Moody's does not assign government support to this debt class.

Nordea's preferred stock Baa3(hyb) ratings on its high trigger AT1 instruments are positioned 3 notches below the bank's Adjusted BCA, reflecting the high loss-given-failure for the AT1 securities issued by Nordea and the securities' coupon skip mechanism and write-down features, which reduce the rating by an additional two notches.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Nordea's long-term deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings reflects Moody's expectations that the bank will be broadly resilient to the economic slowdown or recession in the Nordic economies along with high geopolitical uncertainty over the next 12-18 months. The bank's successful implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve profitability, and its de-risking over the last decade will be supportive in this regard.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Nordea's BCA could be upgraded if the bank demonstrates a continued strengthening of its profitability and efficiency (sustaining net income to tangible assets above 0.75%), along with maintaining a tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets ratio well above 16% and demonstrating resilience to the economic slowdown and continued high geopolitical uncertainty. Resilience would be proven by posting only limited increases in its non-performing loan ratio. A higher BCA would likely lead to a ratings upgrade.

Whereas the downward pressure on Nordea's BCA is limited, the BCA could be downgraded if the bank shows a significant weakening of asset quality, lowering of capital and profitability.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

