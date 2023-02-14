Moody's affirms North Carolina Central University's (NC) A3 issuer & revenue bond ratings; outlook stable

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed North Carolina Central University's (NC)(NCCU) A3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The bonds were issued through Board of Governors of the University of North Carolina. The university had $103 million on outstanding debt as of fiscal end 2022. The outlook is stable.
Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908001082 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the A3 issuer rating incorporates the strong annual support received from the State of North Carolina (Aaa stable) that partially offsets student-related revenue declines. As a member of the University of North Carolina (UNC) system, NCCU receives financial funding for operations and capital. Favorably, appropriations from the state of North Carolina increased 8% between fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2022 and accounted for 40% of the university's operating revenue in fiscal 2022. However, Moody's adjusted operating revenue and expenses indicate that NCCU had deficit operations in fiscal 2022, including the impact of large non-recurring expenses meaningfully but not entirely offset by federal pandemic relief. Based on management's fiscal 2023 guidance, Moody's expects the university to return to generally balanced operations as the extraordinary expenses and revenue subside. Credit challenges include declining enrollment and net tuition revenue, moderately high financial leverage, modest liquidity, rising age of plant and relatively weak EBIDA margin as compared to similarly rated public universities.
The A3 general revenue bond ratings incorporate university's issuer rating along with the relatively sizeable $75 million of Available Funds identified for repayment. Student tuition payments are excluded from Available Funds, along with state appropriations even as adjusted beginning unrestricted net assets are included.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the university will continue to receive generally stable state appropriations, control expenses to generate balanced operations and maintain wealth and liquidity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained improvement in operating performance driven by revenue growth and expense management aiding capacity to invest in programs
- Stronger liquidity providing greater coverage of debt and operating expenses
- Material growth in total wealth and financial reserves
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Decline in financial support received from the State of North Carolina
- Reduction in unrestricted liquidity, declining debt service coverage on a consolidated basis, or decrease in Available Funds
- Inability to achieve balanced operations in fiscal 2023 and beyond
- Sustained underperformance of student housing concession arrangement
LEGAL SECURITY
NCCU's general revenue bonds are unsecured general obligations, payable from available funds, which include unrestricted revenues and adjusted unrestricted fund balances, but exclude state appropriations or student tuition payments. As of June 30, 2022, NCCU's available funds were $75 million, an increase of approximately 12% from fiscal 2021.
Additionally, NCCU's credit quality could be impacted by the financial performance of Provident Group - NCCU Properties LLC and Corvias concession performance as the housing facilities are part of the university's housing stock and adjusted debt profile. As of fall 2022, the total occupancy rate of the facilities was 92%. For the year ending the December 2021, the fixed charges coverage ratio was 2.58x relative to a 1.20x covenant.
PROFILE
North Carolina Central University (NCCU) is a regional public university located in Durham, NC. The university is one of five HBCUs in the University of North Carolina System. In fiscal 2022, the university generated approximately $231 million in operating revenue and enrolled 6,869 full-time equivalent (FTE) students as of the fall 2022 semester.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM908001082 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:
- Rating Solicitation
- Issuer Participation
- Participation: Access to Management
- Participation: Access to Internal Documents
- Endorsement
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.
Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.
Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Yoon Hee Chang
Lead Analyst
Higher Education
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Rachael McDonald
Additional Contact
Housing
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653