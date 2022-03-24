Moody's affirms North Memorial Health Care's (MN) (dba North Memorial Health) and Maple Grove Hospital's (MN) Baa1; outlook negative

New York, March 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa1 on North Memorial Health Care's, MN (NMH) and Maple Grove Hospital's, MN (MGH) outstanding bonds (including MGH's series 2017). NMH currently guarantees 75% of the annual debt service of MGH. The guarantee is expected to increase to 100% no later than May 2, 2022, which is reflected in this rating action. The rated entities have a combined $191 million of debt outstanding. The outlook remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Baa1 reflects the expected maintenance of liquidity and balance sheet measures that are consistent with the rating category, despite the net decrease in liquidity resulting from North Memorial Health Care's (NMH) expected purchase of Fairview Health Services' (FHS) 25% (A3 Negative) ownership interest in Maple Grove Hospital (MGH). In November 2021, NMH closed on the sale of its reference lab business to Lab Corp which will serve to offset a portion of the purchase price of the minority interest in MGH. The net decrease of liquidity is expected to be approximately $45 million, equal to approximately 10% of total unrestricted cash and investments as of Q3 2021 (excluding Medicare advance payments and deferred payroll tax). Offsetting the dilution in balance sheet measures are a number of benefits that will result from the transaction, including: the elimination of the annual distribution to FHS, which over the last 5 years has average $7 million per year; the ability to exert full control over the facility, including decisions relating to capital investment; and the ability to fully control certain competitive decisions. Overall, the transaction will not weaken NMH's (and by extension, MGH's) current rating. The transaction is expected to close no later than May 2, 2022.

There are a number of other factors that support the Baa1 rating, including NMH's role as an essential provider in Minneapolis. NMH operates one of the four level 1 trauma centers in the state, has the leading market share in the northwest quadrant of Minneapolis, operates a sizeable ambulatory transport business which provides reach beyond state lines, and offers a wide array of high-end clinical services including level III neonatal intensive care.

A weakness of NMH's has been its somewhat challenged operations over the last several years, which again resulted in an operating cashflow margin in the 5-6% range in 2021 (unaudited, ended December 31). NMH achieved several operating improvements in 2021 including improved volumes, and good cost management, however the resurgence of COVID in the fourth quarter eroded much of the gains achieved earlier in the year, resulting in operating cashflow that was only marginally better than 2020. Other ongoing challenges include the labor shortage, significantly increased labor costs, aggressive payers, exposure to unions, and a competitive operating environment. Consequently, results in 2022 may remain under pressure. Additionally, MGH is considering issuing debt later in the year which NMH would guarantee, and which would likely weaken NMH's debt measures. The proposed debt issuance is not reflected in the current rating.

MGH's Baa1 rating is based on debt guarantees from NMH and FHS. MGH was founded as a joint venture between FHS which currently has a 25% ownership share and guarantees 25% of the debt, and NMH which has a 75% ownership share and guarantees 75% of the debt. MGH's rating has historically reflected the lessor of the ratings of the two guarantors.

By May 2, 2022, NMH is expected to purchased FHS's 25% ownership stake in MGH, and increase its guarantee of MGH's debt to 100%. No other aspect of the bonds' security, nor of the guarantee, would change at this time. MGH's rating will not be impacted by the transaction.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects NMH's need to demonstrate durability of operating performance in 2022, particularly in light of the potential for increased debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained improvement of performance measures

- Maintenance of solid liquidity levels and leverage metrics - For MGH: upgrade of NMH's rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increase in debt resulting in debt measures not consistent with the current rating

- Inability to sustain operating performance- Significant loss of market share in primary service area- For MGH: downgrade of NMH's rating

LEGAL SECURITY

NMH's bonds are secured by a revenue pledge from its Obligated Group, which consists of North Memorial Health Hospital, NMH's distributions from MGH, employed physician services, medical transportation, and home health.

MGH's bonds are secured by a revenue pledge from its Obligated Group, which consists of MGH, and by guarantees from its parents. MGH is a joint venture between A3-rated Fairview Health Services (FHS), which has a 25% ownership share, and Baa1- rated NMH which has a 75% share. The bonds have a joint (but not several) guarantee, with FHS guaranteeing 25% of the bonds, and with NMH guaranteeing the remaining 75%. The Baa1 rating on MGH's bonds reflects the lower of the parents' ratings.

By May 2, 2022, NMH is expected to purchase FHS's 25% ownership stake, and increase its guarantee of MGH's debt to 100%.

PROFILE

NMH provides a broad array of health care services in Minnesota around the Minneapolis metro area. Its flagship facility is North Memorial Medical Center, which is a 353-bed tertiary hospital located in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. It is one of four Level I trauma centers in Minnesota. NMH also has a 75% ownership share in 130-bed community hospital Maple Grove Hospital (MGH) in Maple Grove, Minnesota. By May 2, 2022, NMH is expected to increase its ownership of MGH to 100%. Additionally, NMH owns and operates numerous clinics, 120 ground based ambulances (serving many communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin), and seven emergency medical helicopter flight bases,(Air Care), located in Bemidji, Brainerd, Princeton, Redwood Falls, Fairbault, Virginia, MN and Siren, WI.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in rating Maple Grove Hospital was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. The principal methodology used in rating North Memorial Health Care was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

