Moody's affirms NorthWestern Corp. ratings; outlook changed to stable from negative

Approximately $2.5 billion of reported debt outstanding

New York, May 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed NorthWestern Corporation's (NWE) ratings, including its A3 senior secured, Baa2 senior unsecured bank credit facility and P-2 short-term rating for commercial paper.

The outlook for NWE was changed to stable, from negative, following improved financial metrics through LTM Q1 2022 and management's commitment to issue around $300 million of incremental equity by February 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Management's commitment to issue $500 million of equity will help to improve NorthWestern's financials metrics and bring stability to its credit profile over the next 12 months" said Ryan Wobbrock, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer. "While challenges remain around regulatory relationships and the outcome of an expected rate case filing, the change in financial policy should support cash flow to debt ratios of around 14% in the meantime" added Wobbrock.

Throughout 2021, the company completed about $200 million of equity issuance and announced a forward equity agreement with approximately $300 million of proceeds to be drawn by February 2023. Management's commitment to a more balanced financial policy will temper debt issuance, thereby improving metrics and supporting credit quality.

NWE's credit is underpinned by the regulated nature of its vertically integrated utility operations in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Since roughly 80% of the company's operations are regulated by the Montana Public Service Commission (MPSC), we view this regulatory relationship as the primary credit driver for the company. This relationship has been historically challenging, yielding unpredictable outcomes at times, when compared to most other regulatory environments and utility/commission relationships in the US.

As such, there is an overhang of uncertainty regarding NWE's planned general rate case filing this year (with rates expected to be effective mid-2023). The outcome will be a material driver of the company's financial profile in 2H 2023 and beyond. We estimate that the combination of equity issuance and higher rates in 2023 will still leave little flexibility above NWE's 14% financial metric threshold that we have cited could lead to a downgrade from its Baa2 rating if not met. As a result, the rate case outcome will likely have an important incremental impact on credit, depending on the parameters of the ultimate order. Since the company's last electric general rate case filing in 2018, management estimates that over $600 million has been invested in the electric and gas system with those assets currently in operation and subject to recovery.

There are also questions as to what NWE's supply portfolio will consist of over the next several years amid the company's short capacity supply position, inflationary pressures on new generation and the ultimate cost recovery of it's 175-megawatt gas plant that is currently under construction.

Additionally, diverging ownership interests in the Colstrip coal-fired generation facility has resulted in arbitration to determine how strategic decisions will be made for the plant. Four of the six Colstrip joint owners are seeking early closure by 2025 or 2027, while NWE is advocating for continued operation of Units 3 and 4 (NWE has a 200 megawatt interest in Unit 4), in a show of support for Montana's economic interests. Further complicating the issue is this week's bankruptcy of the plant's operator, Talen Energy Supply, LLC (ratings withdrawn).

Outlook

The stable outlook for NWE reflects management's commitment to issue about $500 million of equity, which supports our expectation for the company's CFO pre-WC to debt ratios to remain above 14% over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

NWE could be upgraded if regulatory relationship in Montana improves, if cost recovery provisions become timelier and if the company's ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt exceeds 17% on a sustainable basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

NWE could be downgraded if the outcome of its next general rate case results in future cash flow to debt ratios below 14%, if incremental regulatory challenges arise, or if other rate relief is delayed and cost recovery is impaired.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: NorthWestern Corporation

....Senior Secured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Forsyth (City of) MT, Rosebud County

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NorthWestern Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

