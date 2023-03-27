Moody's affirms Northern Illinois Gas Company's ratings; outlook is stable

Approximately $200 million of rated debt affected

New York, March 27, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Northern Illinois Gas Company's (Nicor Gas) ratings, including its A2 long-term Issuer rating, Aa3 first mortgage bond rating and Prime-1 short-term commercial paper rating. At the same time, Moody's assigned an A2 senior unsecured rating to Nicor Gas' bank credit facilities, including the $700 million multi-year facility expiring May 2026 and $250 million 364-day facility expiring May 2023. The outlook is stable.

The A2 rating assigned to the senior unsecured bank credit facilities is the same as Nicor Gas' existing A2 Issuer rating, reflecting their relative position within the company's capital structure, compared to the company's Aa3-rated first mortgage bonds.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Northern Illinois Gas Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed Aa3

....Backed Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed Aa3

....Underlying Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed Aa3

Assignments:

..Issuer: Northern Illinois Gas Company

....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Northern Illinois Gas Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nicor Gas' A2 rating reflects its low risk business profile as a regulated natural gas local distribution company (LDC) operating within a credit supportive Illinois regulatory environment. The Illinois rate construct includes credit supportive and transparent mechanisms that help reduce regulatory lag and allow for timely cost recovery of investments. Nicor Gas has a strong financial profile, including a ratio of cash flow from operations pre-working capital changes (CFO pre-W/C) to debt that has typically averaged in the low-20% range historically. In 2022, Nicor Gas' ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt was 25%, which is higher than historical levels mainly due to increased cash flow driven by recovery of its deferred natural gas cost balance that had been elevated due to the higher gas commodity costs over the last two years.

In 2021, Nicor Gas' ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt was 12.6% as the company's cash flow coverage metrics were negatively affected by Winter Storm Uri, which caused excessive volatility in natural gas prices resulting in a high deferred gas cost balance. In addition, Nicor Gas increased short-term borrowings to help fund the higher cost of gas. We expected the lower credit metrics to be temporary as the utility was able to recover the incremental gas costs over time through its monthly purchased gas adjustment mechanism.

We expect Nicor Gas' credit metrics to gradually revert to historical levels including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt in the low-20% range and remain stable despite a period of elevated capital investments that will generally be financed in a balanced manner with debt and equity, as it continues to upgrade its gas network, including pipeline replacements. Nicor Gas also benefits from being a part of the large The Southern Company (Southern, Baa2 stable) corporate family. Since its acquisition in 2016, Nicor Gas has received sizable parent capital contributions almost every year to help finance its capital expenditure program and maintain its regulated capital structure.

Nicor Gas has sufficient liquidity driven by its stable cash flow generation and good access to external liquidity sources. The company maintains its own commercial paper program and receives capital contributions from its parent, on an as needed basis, to support liquidity. At 31 December 2022, Nicor Gas had $45 million of cash on its balance sheet.

The company has a $950 million commercial paper program which is backstopped by its $700 million senior unsecured bank credit facility that expires in 2026 and a $250 million 364-day facility expiring May 2023, which we expect the company to extend. As of 31 December 2022, there were no borrowings under the facilities and $483 million of short-term debt outstanding, which included $283 million of commercial paper and $200 million of bank loans. The credit facilities do not contain material adverse change clauses that could restrict borrowings and include only one financial maintenance covenant, which limits Nicor Gas' debt to capitalization ratio to no more than 70%. As of 31 December 2022, Nicor Gas was well in compliance with this covenant.

Outlook

Nicor Gas' stable outlook reflects our expectation that the outcome of the utility's pending distribution rate case proceeding will be credit supportive such that it is able to maintain a financial profile that supports the current rating including a ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt in the low 20% range. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that Nicor Gas' elevated capital expenditures will be financed in a balanced manner with equity and debt to maintain its targeted capital structure as authorized by state regulators.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Nicor Gas' rating could be upgraded if the company improves its financial profile, such that the ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt is expected to be sustained above 25% going forward. In addition, an upgrade could also be considered if the Illinois regulatory environment becomes more credit supportive and there are no material changes to the utility's low risk business profile.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Nicor Gas' rating could be downgraded if the utility's financial profile deteriorates such that its ratio of CFO pre-W/C to debt falls below 20% for an extended period or if the Illinois regulatory environment becomes less credit supportive.

Northern Illinois Gas Company is the largest natural gas local distribution company in Illinois, serving over 2.3 million customers in the northern part of the state excluding Chicago. It owns and operates eight underground natural gas storage facilities with a capacity of 150 billion cubic feet (Bcf) and is regulated by the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC). The utility also owns the Chicago Hub, which provides natural gas storage and transmission related services to third parties. Nicor Gas has an average rate base of approximately $5 billion as of year-end 2022 and is one of the primary subsidiaries of Southern Company Gas (unrated), the sole guarantor of financing subsidiary Southern Company Gas Capital's (Baa1 stable) debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68547. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jeffrey F. Cassella

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infra Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infra Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

