Moody's affirms Northwestern Memorial HealthCare's (IL) Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1 & P-1; stable outlook

New York, October 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed Northwestern Memorial HealthCare's (IL) Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings, affecting approximately $1.1 billion of rated debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Northwestern Memorial HealthCare's (NMHC) Aa2 ratings reflects its strong pre-COVID margins and liquidity, which will provide ample cushion to absorb the impact of COVID and eventual repayment of the Medicare advance. As demonstrated during a rapid growth period and the recent outbreak, the system's consolidated operating model and comprehensive IT systems will allow it to effectively execute growth strategies, while maintaining good margins. This will support its ability to integrate and improve performance at Palos Health, pending completion of the recently announced merger. NMHC will grow its prominent market position in the broader Chicago region because of its strong brand, favorable locations and affiliation with Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. Manageable capital plans will help maintain a strong investment position. Direct and indirect leverage will remain moderate, particularly since the system has a fully funded pension plan and modest operating lease obligations. The most significant operating challenge will likely be growth in indigent care and Medicaid revenues amid an economic downturn and higher risk of Medicaid funding changes if there is COVID-related state budget stress. Also, competition will continue to increase as the market further consolidates.

The affirmation of the VMIG 1 and P-1 short-term ratings for self-liquidity bonds and commercial paper are based on the hospital's strong debt and treasury management and strong liquidity to pay any potentially unremarketed bonds. The affirmation of the VMIG 1 ratings on bonds with bank support are based on standby bond purchase agreements provided by banks.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that NMHC will maintain strong operating cash flow margins by executing growth strategies and managing any resurgence with little disruption to operations, as it did in the spring. The outlook also reflects Moody's view that NMHC will maintain very favorable cash and debt metrics since capital spending will be funded with cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Further geographic diversification of cash flow

-Significant increase in market share

-Material and sustained improvement in operating margins, along with reduction in leverage

-Stronger liquidity

-Short-term ratings: Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Large increase in leverage and weakening of debt metrics

-Material and sustained decline in margins or cash measures

-Meaningful dilution from acquisition or merger

-For short-term ratings based on self-liquidity: downgrade of long-term rating or material reduction of liquidity

-For short-term ratings with bank support: downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of the banks or a multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

Bonds and commercial paper are unsecured general obligations of the Obligated Group, which includes virtually all of NMHC's assets and revenues. Effective September 1, 2018 Centegra and its affiliates joined the NMHC Obligated Group. The MTI allows substitution of notes without bondholder approval and has no additional indebtedness tests.

PROFILE

NMHC operates sizable hospitals in the northern and western suburbs of Chicago as well as the flagship Northwestern Memorial Hospital (NMH). NMH is a major academic medical center located in the Streeterville neighborhood of Chicago, providing a complete range of adult inpatient and outpatient services. NMH is the primary teaching hospital for Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine (FSM). The Northwestern Medical Group is part of NMHC.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in long-term underlying ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the underlying short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. The principal methodology used in short-term enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

