Moody's affirms Nova Kreditna banka's and Abanka's Baa2 deposit ratings, outlooks changed to stable

Limassol, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Baa2 long-term and Prime-2 short-term
deposit ratings of Nova Kreditna banka Maribor d.d. (NKBM)
and Abanka d.d. (Abanka) and changed the outlook on the
long-term deposit ratings to stable from positive. The two
banks' ba1 Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs), their long-term
Baa1(cr) and short-term Prime-2(cr) Counterparty Risk (CR)
Assessments and their long-term Baa1 and short-term Prime-2
Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) have also been affirmed.
The rating actions are prompted by the deteriorating operating environment
in Slovenia owing to the coronavirus outbreak which constrains the upside
potential on the two banks' ratings. While acknowledging
the strengthening of the two banks in terms of both franchise and solvency
following their business combination, the rating agency expects
that the deterioration in the operating environment will reverse the previously
improving asset quality trend and add to the two banks' profitability
pressures.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL423395
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
By affirming the BCA of NKBM and Abanka, the rating agency acknowledges
the resilience of both banks' intrinsic financial strength against
the background of a deteriorating operating environment following the
coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental Social and Governance
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
More specifically, the affirmation of the BCAs takes into account
(1) the strengthening of the two banks' franchise following their
business combination which was completed on 5 February 2020 creating Slovenia's
second largest bank, (2) the improvement in the two banks'
solvency in recent years following significant reduction of problem loans
without reducing their relatively high capital buffers and (3) their reliance
on domestic deposits for funding, a more stable funding source.
The affirmation of the banks' Baa2 deposit ratings reflects the
affirmation of their BCAs, as well as unchanged two notches of uplift
following the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure
Analysis (LGF) on their combined balance sheet. The deposit ratings
do not benefit from additional uplift despite the rating agency's
assumption of a moderate likelihood of government support from Slovenia
(Baa1 positive) in case of need.
The outlook change to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation
that the current deterioration in economic conditions owing to the coronavirus
limits further upside to the banks' ratings. Despite measures announced
by the Slovenian government to support sectors of the economy and individuals,
Moody's expects that the economic recession will reverse the previously
improving asset quality trend and add to the profitability strains the
banks face owing to lower business volumes and significantly higher credit
costs.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A sustainable improvement in core earnings generation, supported
by additional reduction in problem loans while maintaining their currently
strong capital buffers could result in an upgrade of the BCAs.
Changes in the banks' combined liability structure which will increase
the loss absorption buffer for depositors may also result in an upgrade
of the deposit ratings. An upgrade of the government rating could
lead to an upgrade of the banks' deposit ratings. The rating agency
maintains its assumption of a moderate likelihood of support for the banks
from the government of Slovenia; however, the potential notching
uplift will be subject to the rating agency's assessment.
A weakening of the banks' solvency because of a significant deterioration
in asset quality, a reduction in the banks' capital ratios
and profitability could result in downgrade of the banks' BCAs and ratings.
Changes in the banks' liability structures reducing the loss absorption
buffers for depositors could reduce the rating uplift resulting by the
application of Moody's Advanced LGF leading to a downgrade of the deposit
ratings.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Bank Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited
and unsolicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of
Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with
• Rating Solicitation
• Issuer Participation
• Participation: Access to Management
• Participation: Access to Internal Documents
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Melina Skouridou, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Carola Schuler
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.
Porto Bello Building
1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol
PO Box 53205
Limassol CY 3301
Cyprus
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454