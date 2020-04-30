Moody's affirms Nova Kreditna banka's and Abanka's Baa2 deposit ratings, outlooks changed to stable

Limassol, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa2 long-term and Prime-2 short-term deposit ratings of Nova Kreditna banka Maribor d.d. (NKBM) and Abanka d.d. (Abanka) and changed the outlook on the long-term deposit ratings to stable from positive. The two banks' ba1 Baseline Credit Assessments (BCAs), their long-term Baa1(cr) and short-term Prime-2(cr) Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments and their long-term Baa1 and short-term Prime-2 Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) have also been affirmed.

The rating actions are prompted by the deteriorating operating environment in Slovenia owing to the coronavirus outbreak which constrains the upside potential on the two banks' ratings. While acknowledging the strengthening of the two banks in terms of both franchise and solvency following their business combination, the rating agency expects that the deterioration in the operating environment will reverse the previously improving asset quality trend and add to the two banks' profitability pressures.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL423395 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

By affirming the BCA of NKBM and Abanka, the rating agency acknowledges the resilience of both banks' intrinsic financial strength against the background of a deteriorating operating environment following the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental Social and Governance framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

More specifically, the affirmation of the BCAs takes into account (1) the strengthening of the two banks' franchise following their business combination which was completed on 5 February 2020 creating Slovenia's second largest bank, (2) the improvement in the two banks' solvency in recent years following significant reduction of problem loans without reducing their relatively high capital buffers and (3) their reliance on domestic deposits for funding, a more stable funding source.

The affirmation of the banks' Baa2 deposit ratings reflects the affirmation of their BCAs, as well as unchanged two notches of uplift following the application of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure Analysis (LGF) on their combined balance sheet. The deposit ratings do not benefit from additional uplift despite the rating agency's assumption of a moderate likelihood of government support from Slovenia (Baa1 positive) in case of need.

The outlook change to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation that the current deterioration in economic conditions owing to the coronavirus limits further upside to the banks' ratings. Despite measures announced by the Slovenian government to support sectors of the economy and individuals, Moody's expects that the economic recession will reverse the previously improving asset quality trend and add to the profitability strains the banks face owing to lower business volumes and significantly higher credit costs.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A sustainable improvement in core earnings generation, supported by additional reduction in problem loans while maintaining their currently strong capital buffers could result in an upgrade of the BCAs. Changes in the banks' combined liability structure which will increase the loss absorption buffer for depositors may also result in an upgrade of the deposit ratings. An upgrade of the government rating could lead to an upgrade of the banks' deposit ratings. The rating agency maintains its assumption of a moderate likelihood of support for the banks from the government of Slovenia; however, the potential notching uplift will be subject to the rating agency's assessment.

A weakening of the banks' solvency because of a significant deterioration in asset quality, a reduction in the banks' capital ratios and profitability could result in downgrade of the banks' BCAs and ratings. Changes in the banks' liability structures reducing the loss absorption buffers for depositors could reduce the rating uplift resulting by the application of Moody's Advanced LGF leading to a downgrade of the deposit ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

