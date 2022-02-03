Moody's affirms Nova Scotia's Aa2 rating, maintains stable outlook

Toronto, February 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the aa3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) for the Province of Nova Scotia as well as the province's Aa2 long-term senior unsecured debt ratings. The stable outlook was also maintained.

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nova Scotia, Province of

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nova Scotia, Province of

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa2

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Aa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed aa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Nova Scotia's Aa2 debt ratings reflects the province's strong fiscal and debt management which has maintained a debt burden in a narrow range over the past 5 years, including through the initial phases of the coronavirus pandemic when debt burdens of many regional governments globally increased materially. Nova Scotia's debt burden is moderate compared to Aa2-rated Canadian peers but remains elevated compared to many international peers. The affirmation also reflects the ongoing interest expense which does not pose undue pressure on the budget, solid debt management practices and a narrow economy which produces lower wealth metrics compared to national peers.

Moody's notes that the province exceeded budget targets in 2020-21 and is on track for better than budgeted results in 2021-22, highlighting a combination of several factors including prudent fiscal management, a supportive operating environment based on higher federal transfers and a stronger than expected economy recovery following the initial phases of coronavirus pandemic. While the 2021-22 budget plans suggested a continuation of small deficits through to 2023-24, the province's December 2021 fiscal update indicated the province was on track to record a surplus in 2021-22, which presents a favourable scenario for future years. Although the election of a new government in August 2021 could lead to a modest shift in forward looking plans when the 2022-23 budget is presented, Moody's does not expect the upcoming budget to pose a material risk to the Aa2 rating given the proince's track record of maintaining strong financial management through previous government changes.

The sound fiscal results have minimized the pandemic's impact on Nova Scotia's debt burden, which is currently the third lowest among Canadian provinces. Nova Scotia's net direct and indirect debt measured 130.8% in 2020-21 and is expected to decline in 2021-22 to 123.1% owing to strong growth in revenues and minimal debt accumulation in the year. Absent a material increase to deficits, new debt accumulation will be largely attributed to funding requirements for capital projects, the pace of which is expected to roughly match the growth in provincial revenues. As such, the province's debt burden, is expected to remain in line, if not below, current levels through 2024-25. This will continue to place Nova Scotia favourably compared to the median of Canadian provinces, although this level remains high compared against global peers.

The Aa2 ratings also reflect the strong management of the province's debt. The province's borrowing approach targets to maintain a relatively smooth maturity schedule which eliminates volatility of debt repayments. The province has also taken advantage of the extended low interest rate environment and its interest expense is expected to average 4.9% of revenues through to 2024-25.

Among the credit challenges reflected in the Aa2 rating is the relative weakness of Nova Scotia's economy compared to other, larger Canadian provinces. Nova Scotia's economy posts weak wealth generation, with per capita GDP at roughly 80% of national levels. This weaker economy limits the province's ability to generate wealth which in turn restricts the revenue generation capabilities of the province. The province also faces pressure from demographic trends, with an aging population which will place pressure on government services, especially health care.

Nova Scotia's Aa2 rating reflects a baseline credit assessment of aa3, which takes into account the above-mentioned credit factors, as well as Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of Canada (Aaa stable) in the event that Nova Scotia face acute liquidity stress.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the province reflects Moody's opinion that Nova Scotia will continue to exhibit strong governance and management by maintaining strong fiscal discipline, even if modest deficits should arise, across the next three to five years. Moody's does not forecast a material shift in trend for the province's debt burden, which will help ensure that interest expense will remain broadly in line with current trends and not impose undue burden on the finances of the province.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental risks are moderately negative reflecting risks stemming from physical climate change. Given its position, Nova Scotia is subject to low-level hurricanes traveling up the eastern coast of North America which could impact infrastructure in the province. Additionally rising sea levels could impact communities along the coast of the province. Social risks are moderately negative stemming from an aging population which may pose demand risk on healthcare services provided by the province, in addition to labour and income metrics below the national median. Governance risks are positive given the very strong governance framework and track record of the province in fiscal and debt management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Nova Scotia's rating could face upward pressure if the province were to record stronger than forecasted operating results which allow for a sustained lowering of the debt burden to below 120% of revenue in conjunction with evidence of structural improvements in the economy allowing for greater wealth generation.

Downward pressure could arise if the province were to post material, consecutive deficits which may call into question the quality of the province's financial management, or if the debt burden were to rise to over 160% of revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

