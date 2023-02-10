Moody's affirms Novartis' A1 rating; changes outlook to positive

Paris, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the A1 long-term ratings and P-1 short-term ratings of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis AG (Novartis or the company) and its guaranteed subsidiaries. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to positive from stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Novartis' A1 rating and change of outlook to positive reflect the company's longstanding track record of solid operating performance and stable free cash flow generation, underpinned by the company's scale and product diversity, and an improved financial profile. Despite the planned Sandoz spinoff, Novartis will maintain a very good product and geographic diversity and Moody's does not expect the spinoff to materially alter the company's credit metrics.

Governance considerations as per our ESG framework were key to the rating action. Today's rating action considers Novartis' strong governance practices, which include a successful track record of strategy execution even at times of unfavorable macroeconomic backdrop, and a conservative approach to risk management. Novartis has been active at share repurchases, returning proceeds of recent years' divestments and excess cash flow to its shareholders. Today's rating action assumes that Novartis' future returns to shareholders – via both dividends and share buybacks – will be prudently managed and will not result in increased gross debt levels.

In August 2022 Novartis announced that it plans to spin off Sandoz, its generics and biosimilars business, in the second half of 2023 via a distribution of shares to its existing shareholders. While the spinoff of Sandoz will reduce Novartis' business diversity because it will be then fully focused on its innovative medicines division, the group will maintain a very good product and geographic diversity. The spinoff will allow Novartis to dedicate all its resources to its pipeline and innovative drugs' commercial execution and its margins will improve, with EBITDA margin increasing to about 35% pro forma against a reported 32% in 2022.

Several of Novartis' drugs, including Promacta/Revolade, Tasigna, Ilaris and Entresto are likely to face generics or biosimilars competition in the next few years. Moody's nevertheless expects that the company's drugs already on the market, some of which will continue to grow at a fast pace, and its strong late-stage pipeline will offset the potential loss of revenue, and that Novartis will maintain positive organic revenue growth.

Novartis generates close to 40% of its innovative medicines revenue in the US, a market where pricing pressures will increase, as drug pricing provisions included in the Inflation Reduction Act get implemented, particularly the Medicare price negotiations starting in 2026. Novartis' diversified portfolio of drugs and a currently limited number of drugs with high Medicare expenditure mitigate this downside risk.

Novartis' A1 rating continues to reflect its large scale, with USD51 billion of revenue in 2022 (USD41 billion excluding Sandoz), and a leading position in the pharmaceuticals industry; limited product concentration and a very good geographical diversification; a strong late-stage pipeline, with several blockbuster candidates across different therapeutic areas; and strong cash flow and credit metrics, which position the company strongly in its rating category.

The A1 rating also takes into account Novartis' increasing concentration in innovative medicines; exposure to a growing number of patent expiries; a large exposure to the US market which faces increasing pricing pressure; and a degree of event risk because the company will continue to seek bolt-on acquisitions to strengthen its pharmaceutical franchise.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Novartis will continue to have solid operating performance over the next 12-18 months, maintaining free cash flow (after dividends) generation of about USD4 billion annually and a debt/EBITDA ratio below 2.0x.

LIQUIDITY

Novartis' liquidity is excellent, supported by cash and cash equivalents amounting to USD7.5 billion as of 31 December 2022, access to a USD6.0 billion multiyear credit facility and solid FCF generation of about USD4.0 billion annually. Novartis has two US backed commercial paper (CP) programmes totaling USD9.0 billion at its subsidiaries Novartis Finance Corporation and Novartis Securities Investment Ltd, and a smaller Japanese CP programme (around USD1.1 billion). The US CP programmes are backed by the company's USD6.0 billion five-year committed credit facility maturing in September 2025.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Novartis' ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). Social risks for pharmaceutical companies include litigation exposure, high manufacturing compliance, and exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. This has been recently illustrated by new drug pricing provisions included in the US Inflation Reduction Act, which will drive drug price reductions. Novartis' exposure to such risks is reflected in its S-4 issuer profile score (highly negative exposure). The company's product and geographic diversity help mitigate these risks. Novartis' governance issuer profile score is G-1, representing positive governance considerations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade would require Novartis to maintain its very good product and geographic diversity, a strong pipeline to offset increasing generics competition and a stable financial profile. Quantitatively, an upgrade to Aa3 would require Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA below 2.0x and Moody's-adjusted cash flow from operations/debt in the high-40s in percentage terms, on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Novartis' rating if its Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remains above 2.5x or its Moody's-adjusted cash flow from operations/debt is below 40% for a prolonged period. The company would be able to accommodate a slight deviation from these metrics if it maintains cash/debt at least around 20%.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Novartis AG

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

.... ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Novartis Capital Corporation

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Novartis Finance Corporation

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Novartis Finance S.A.

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

..Issuer: Novartis Securities Investment Ltd

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Novartis AG

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Novartis Capital Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Novartis Finance S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Novartis Securities Investment Ltd

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis AG is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. In 2022, Novartis generated USD51 billion of revenue through two business lines: the Innovative Medicines division (82% of revenue) and the Sandoz generics division (18%).

