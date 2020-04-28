Moody's affirms Novo Banco's deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings and changes the outlook to stable

Madrid, April 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B2 long-term deposit ratings and Caa2 long-term senior unsecured debt ratings of Novo Banco, S.A. (Novo Banco). The outlook on these ratings has been changed to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Aadjusted BCA at caa1. Further, Novo Banco's long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) has been affirmed at B1(cr) as well as its long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings at B1 and its subordinated debt rating at Caa2. The bank's short-term ratings and assessments remain unaffected.

The rating action reflects the deteriorating operating environment from the coronavirus outbreak in Portugal, which will limit the upside potential of Novo Banco's standalone credit profile. In Moody's view, the BCA of Novo Banco will be exposed to a reversal of its improving trend in asset quality and will face additional challenges to restore its very weak profitability metrics.

A list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In mid-March, Portugal enforced widespread limitations on movement to contain the rapid spread of the coronavirus that in Moody's view will have a material impact on the country's economy, affecting both corporate and individuals. The rating agency regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental Social and Governance framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The stabilization of Novo Banco's outlook reflects Moody's view that in light of this deteriorating environment there is a high likelihood for a reversal in the improving trend of Novo Banco's standalone credit profile, which limits the previously anticipated upward pressure on the bank's BCA.

In particular, Moody's views that Novo Banco's plan to further de-risk its balance sheet is likely to be challenged by the rating agency's expectation that Portuguese banks' problem loans will increase as economic disruption reduces the repayment capacity of households and businesses. Moody's considers that the scale of the increase will depend on the duration of the crisis, and although it considers that government support measures will provide some counterbalancing uplift they will not be sufficient to offset the adverse impact on asset quality.

In addition, the rating agency considers that Novo Banco's very weak profitability metrics will likely come under further pressure from rising loan loss provisions, lower lending and fee-related business volumes, and continued margin pressure as very low interest rates persist.

In affirming the bank's BCA at caa1, Moody's has taken into consideration Novo Banco's persistent solvency challenges, reflected by a very high level of problematic assets (Moody's estimated the bank's non performing asset ratio at around 19% at end-December 2019) and very weak profitability levels (the bank reported a consolidated net loss of €1.1 billion at end-December 2019 that was hit by the losses related to the disposal of part of its legacy portfolio). Moody's also acknowledges the reduction in the funds from the contingent capital support mechanism (to €910 million from a total limit of €3.89 billion [1]) that is still available to compensate Novo Banco for the losses incurred on the set of assets covered by this scheme and is concerned about the scope and effectiveness of the measures the bank will be implementing in the current environment to ensure the long-term sustainability of its franchise. Novo Banco's BCA incorporates one notch of negative adjustment for corporate behavior to reflect the high uncertainty around the bank's medium-term strategy and actions to achieve the goals of its restructuring plan.

The affirmation of Novo Banco's long-term deposit ratings of B2 and long-term senior unsecured debt ratings of Caa2 reflects (1) the affirmation of the bank's BCA and Adjusted BCA at caa1; (2) the outcome of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which results in a two-notch uplift for the deposit ratings and a negative notch for the senior unsecured debt ratings; and (3) the rating agency's assumption of a low probability of government support, which results in no further rating uplift.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stabilization of Novo Banco's outlook limits the potential of higher deposit and senior debt ratings. However, Novo Banco's standalone BCA could be upgraded if the bank makes progress in reducing its stock of problematic assets and improving its very weak profitability metrics as a result of the planned restructuring of its operations.

Downward pressure on Novo Banco's standalone BCA could emerge if as a result of Portugal's deteriorating operating environment: (1) the bank's risk-absorption capacity deteriorates because of a further weakening of its asset risk or larger-than-expected losses, or (2) the bank's liquidity deteriorates from its current position.

Changes to the bank's liability structure could also have an impact on its ratings. The bank's deposit ratings could be negatively impacted by a reduction in the volume of junior deposits, that have been fairly volatile over the recent past.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Novo Banco, S.A.

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed B1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed B2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed B1(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed caa1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed caa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Caa2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Caa2

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

Issuer: NB Finance Ltd.

..Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Caa2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

Issuer: Novo Banco S.A., Luxembourg Branch

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed B1

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed B2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed B1(cr)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Caa2, outlook changed to Stable from Positive

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Stable from Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Source: Novo Banco's 2019 financial results presentation

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

