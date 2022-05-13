Moody's affirms Nutrien's Baa2 rating; stable outlook

Toronto, May 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Nutrien Ltd.'s (Nutrien) Baa2 senior unsecured ratings and Prime-2 commercial paper rating. The rating outlook is stable.

"The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation for very strong credit metrics due to the shortfall in global supply of fertilizers as a result of the Ukrainian/Russian military conflict," said Paresh Chari. "The affirmation also reflects Moody's view that there may be some uncertainty if Nutrien's current strategy will hold following the appointment of a permanent CEO."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nutrien Ltd.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nutrien Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nutrien's rating is supported by: 1) its position as a large and low-cost producer of fertilizers globally; 2) its substantial and growing retail business that provides some stability to earnings, and 3) very strong credit metrics with expected 2023 debt to EBITDA of 1.1x and retained cash flow to debt around 60%. The rating is constrained by: 1) Moody's view that there may be some uncertainty that Nutrien's current strategy will hold following the appointment of a permanent CEO; 2) the significant portion of EBITDA that is exposed to the cyclical commodity fertilizer industry; 3) the possible negative cash flow effect from abnormal weather events that have become more frequent due to climate change, and 4) the seasonality of the agricultural sector and reliance on a healthy farm base.

Moody's base case assumptions are for lower fertilizer shipments globally due to the reduction in Russian and Belarussian exports as a result of sanctions related to the military conflict in Ukraine. However, Nutrien plans to increase its potash volumes in 2022 versus 2021, while Nitrogen and Phosphate volumes are expected to stay largely steady. Moody's expects fertilizer prices to remain at record levels in 2022 and into 2023 further supporting earnings improvement because new production capacity will take time to ramp up to replace exports out of Russia and Belarus. At the same time, concerns about the supply of grains and oilseeds will keep agricultural commodity prices elevated, supporting fertilizer demand. This is expected to lead to a significant increase in cash flow in 2022. In the strong pricing environment, Moody's expects 2022 share buybacks to well exceed the company's minimum $2 billion target, but still remain far below Moody's expectation of around $7 billion in free cash flow. There is uncertainty as to what the remainder of free cash flow will be used for in 2022 and 2023.

Nutrien has a very good liquidity profile. At March 31, 2022 Nutrien had $577 million of cash and full availability under the $4.5 billion unsecured revolving credit facility expiring April 2026. The commercial paper program (P-2 rating) is backed by the revolving facility, and $2.6 billion was outstanding at Q1 2022. Moody's expects over $5 billion of free cash flow through mid-2023. Moody's expects Nutrien to remain in compliance with its sole financial covenant. Nutrien has a $500 million note due in October 2022. Given Nutrien's diverse asset base it could sell non-core assets if needed.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that business fundamentals and credit metrics will be strong, but Moody's view is that there is some uncertainty if Nutrien's current strategy will hold following the appointment of a permanent CEO.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA remains below 2x, retained cash flow to debt is above 30%, and there is a well-defined long-term strategic plan and leadership stability.

The ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA remains above 3.5x and retained cash flow to debt remains below 15%, or if the company changes its financial policy or capital allocation prioritizing shareholder returns.

Registered head office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, Nutrien Ltd. is a large fertilizer producer, manufacturing all three primary commodity fertilizers ? nitrogen, phosphate, and potash ? as well as a major retail supplier of agricultural products and services in both North & South America and Australia.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

