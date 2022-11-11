Moody's affirms Nuveen Finance, LLC's Baa1 rating; outlook remains stable

New York, November 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Nuveen Finance, LLC's ("NFL") Baa1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings. Moody's also affirmed the Aa2 backed senior unsecured debt rating of Nuveen, LLC. The rating outlooks remain stable.

The following rating actions have been taken:

..Issuer: Nuveen Finance, LLC

… LT Issuer Rating, affirmed at Baa1

… Senior Unsecured Rating, affirmed at Baa1

… Outlook, remains Stable

..Issuer: Nuveen, LLC

… Backed Senior Unsecured Rating, affirmed at Aa2

… Outlook, remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of NFL's Baa1 rating reflects improvement in NFL's standalone credit profile but also a reduction in the parental support uplift in its rating from three notches to two notches. The reduction of the support uplift in NFL's rating, which was previously unusually high at three notches, is principally due to the strengthening of NFL's standalone credit profile which brings its own credit quality closer to Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America's (TIAA) credit quality and reduces the need for parental support.

NFL's standalone credit profile has strengthened in recent years thanks to steady improvement in the company's business diversification, leverage and profitability metrics. As a result, NFL is now better positioned to manage through the current challenging operating environment than it was just a few years ago. Moody's has recognized the improvement in its credit profile by raising our standalone assessment of its credit profile to Baa3 from Ba1.

NFL has been generating above-average industry organic AUM growth consistently which has helped increase its asset base and revenues; allowing the company to de-lever steadily such that financial leverage as of 30 September 2022 was approximately 3 times debt-to-EBITDA, as adjusted by Moody's compared to over 4 times in 2018.

A focus on expense management such as the rationalization of subscale boutique affiliates, lower headcount and other cost actions have helped the company expand margins. Profitability as measured by pre-tax GAAP income margins averaged over 25% for the past 5 years. We expect these cost actions to mitigate the earnings impact from declining markets for the rest of 2022.

Recent bolt-on acquisitions have also enhanced Nuveen's alternative and responsible investment capabilities improving its business mix. Notably, its recent announcement to acquire Arcmont Asset Management, one of Europe's largest private debt managers, will add scale and diversification to the company's private debt platform as well as the potential to improve NFL's geographic footprint.

TIAA, NFL's parent, continues to demonstrate a high willingness to provide support as demonstrated by its capital contribution to fund Nuveen, LLC's acquisition of Arcmont. However, because of the improvement in NFL's standalone credit profile, Moody's has decided to reduce the level of sponsor uplift in NFL's ratings from three-notches to two notches to bring the support uplift in NFL's rating more in line with other subsidiary ratings where we expect that parental support would be more likely than not in all stress scenarios.

The affirmation of Nuveen, LLC's Aa2 backed senior unsecured rating reflects the implicit and explicit support from TIAA, including an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

NFL's ratings could be upgraded if: 1) leverage (as defined by Moody's) is sustained below 2.5 times debt-to-EBITDA; 2) TIAA provides explicit support to NFL's debt; or 3) Nuveen accelerates its international operations leading to improved geographical diversification.

Factors that could result in a ratings downgrade include: 1) a decline in Nuveen's scale from a combination of market and net flow impacts; or 2) debt-to-EBITDA (as defined by Moody's) is sustained above 3.5x; or 3) disposal of Nuveen by TIAA.

The factors that could cause upward pressure on Nuveen, LLC's ratings include an upgrade of TIAA's ratings. Conversely, factors that could cause downward pressure on its ratings include a downgrade of TIAA's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Asset Managers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Rokhaya Cisse, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Robert M. Callagy

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

