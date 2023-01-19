Moody's affirms Nuvei's Ba3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, January 19, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Nuvei Technologies Corp.'s ("Nuvei") Ba3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), and Ba3 rating for its existing senior secured credit facilities following Nuvei's announcement that it plans to acquire Paya Holdings III, LLC ("Paya") in an all-cash transaction for equity consideration of approximately $1.3 billion. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating remains unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The acquisition of Paya, an integrated payment solutions provider to mid-size merchants in the United States, will be financed with a combination of balance sheet cash, an existing revolver and a new $600 million senior secured credit facility (unrated). Nuvei expects to close the acquisition by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

The acquisition will add revenue scale, diversification into underpenetrated and non-cyclical end markets, relationships with software integration partners and business-to-business payment capabilities. Pro forma for the transaction leverage is around 4.4x debt/EBITDA as of September 30, 2022 (Moody's adjusted, treating stock compensation as an expense and including $21 million of proposed synergies; or around 3x excluding stock compensation). Moody's expects Nuvei's leverage to approach 3.5x debt/EBITDA within the next 12 months based on projected low teens percentage organic revenue growth and some debt paydowns. Although Moody's expects Nuvei to remain acquisitive over time, the rating affirmation also reflects management's commitment to deleveraging following any larger debt-funded acquisitions to its target leverage range of 2x – 3x net debt/EBITDA.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nuvei Technologies Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nuvei Technologies Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nuvei's Ba3 CFR reflects solid growth prospects supported by secular trends, strong profitability and a balanced financial policy. The rating is constrained by modest business scale and ESG and regulatory risks related to gambling. Nuvei's differentiated business strategy focuses on several online-native merchant verticals, and the company's competitive advantage stems from the breadth and bespoke nature of its technology capabilities. High customer integration and service complexity limits churn, and capability differentiation provides wallet share and market share growth opportunities.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Nuvei will continue to grow its revenue and EBITDA at least in the low teen digits, leading Moody's adjusted leverage to approach 3.5x within the next 12 months. It also assumes that to the extent further debt-financed acquisitions are undertaken the company remains capable of and committed to deleveraging below 4x within a 12-18 months period.

The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Nuvei's very good liquidity position comprising of cash balances (pro forma for the acquisition Moody's expects over $100 million of cash), partial availability under the $385 million revolving credit facility due September 2024 and Moody's expectation for around $250 million of free cash flow in the next 12 months. The first lien credit facilities are subject to a maintenance net leverage covenant currently set at 7x (declining to 6x in October 1, 2023). Moody's projects the company to maintain a sufficient cushion under the covenant.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Nuvei expands its revenue scale while maintaining consistent organic revenue growth with strong profitability and leverage below 3x debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted). An upgrade would also require the company to build a track record of conservative financial policies with respect to future M&A financing and shareholder return initiatives.

The ratings could be downgraded if Nuvei's revenue or profitability decline with financial leverage expected to be sustained above 4x debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted).

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Nuvei is a leading global payments technology provider to digital merchant businesses such as regulated online gaming, financial services (e.g. insurance), and online retail. The company operates in over 200 markets around the world (local acquiring in 47 markets), facilitating payments in about 150 currencies with over 500 payment methods.

