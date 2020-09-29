Moody's affirms OCI's Ba2 rating, negative outlook, assigns Ba3 rating to proposed issuance

Frankfurt am Main, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed OCI N.V.'s (OCI) Ba2 corporate family rating and Ba2-PD probability of default rating. Concurrently Moody's has affirmed the Ba3 rating on the company's outstanding senior secured notes and assigned a Ba3 rating to OCI N.V.'s proposed $850 million equivalent senior secured notes issuance. The company intends to use the proceeds from the refinancing transaction along with drawings under its revolving credit facility to repay its 2023 $ and € senior secured notes. The outlook on the ratings remains negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

OCI's rating at this point remains extremely weakly positioned in the Ba2 rating category which is also reflected by the company's high leverage of 7.0x for the LTM period ending June 2020. Moody's expect a deleveraging to around 6.0x by the end of 2020 and further deleveraging towards 4.0x in 2021. The slower than originally anticipated deleveraging trajectory and downside risks to this view are also reflected by the negative outlook on OCI's rating, which includes no headroom in the rating to accommodate operational underperformance or a continued depressed pricing environment.

The company's high leverage and weak Moody's adjusted FCF generation around break even levels for the LTM period ending June 2020 in relation to its Moody's adjusted debt of $4.9 billion are at this stage a reflection of depressed pricing environment for the company's nitrogen and methanol products. Moody's positively takes into account the company's increase in volumes compared to 2019, which it has achieved by integrating the two Fertil Plants in the United Arab Emirates, but more importantly through higher operating rates across its nitrogen platform and wholly owned methanol assets. The company's solid operating rates across its nitrogen plants and wholly owned methanol assets in the first half of 2020 provide some degree of comfort that the company will be able to further expand its production volumes in 2021, which in combination with the recent uptick in prices for urea and methanol should support a deleveraging and expansion of FCF in 2021 towards $400 million. Moody's rating is based on the assumption that any FCF generated will be consistently applied to gross debt reduction until the capital structure is in line with the company's stated target net leverage of 2.0x. Hence, Moody's assumes that the company will be able to swiftly deleverage to levels more commensurate with the assigned Ba2 rating, any deviation from these assumptions would likely result in a downgrade.

OCI's rating reflects its leading market positions in nitrogen products and methanol, which are underpinned by its competitive cost position also reflected in a high EBITDA margin at around 22% in the twelve month period ending June 2020. Furthermore, the Ba2 rating positively takes into account the company's access to low cost feedstock and a relatively young asset base as well as the company's solid liquidity profile.

LIQUIDTY PROFILE

OCI's liquidity profile is solid. As of June 2020 the company had $645 million of cash on balance sheet and proforma for the refinancing of its 2023 notes around $380 million of availability under its $850 million senior secured revolving credit facility. In addition, the company's liquidity profile benefits from around $200 million of committed revolving credit facilities at local subsidiaries, which are currently undrawn and available to cater liquidity needs of respective subsidiaries. In combination with expected FCF generation those sources should be sufficient to cover mandatory debt repayments, swings in working capital and capital expenditures. The revolving credit facilities contain financial covenants, which Moody's expects to be met at all times. However, Moody's notes that in a scenario where prices remain depressed covenant headroom might get tight and would expect the company to address this issue swiftly.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the rating reflects OCI's high leverage of 7x for the LTM period ending June 2020 and weak FCF generation in relation to gross debt. Although Moody's expects improvements in credit metrics, the negative outlook highlights the fact that any operational underperformance or a continued depressed pricing environment will likely delay deleveraging and result in a rating downgrade.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The one notch differential between the Ba2 CFR of OCI N.V., which is the ultimate holding company of the group, and the Ba3 rating assigned to the senior secured notes issued by OCI N.V. reflects: 1) the structural subordination of OCI N.V.'s creditors to those of its US based operating subsidiary Iowa Fertilizer Company and North African operating subsidiaries, whose financial debt is largely secured against respective assets; and 2) the relatively weak guarantor package supporting OCI's Senior Secured Notes. We do not anticipate that the announced refinancing of the debt of EFC at the level of Fertiglobe Holding will impact the notching of the notes as OCI N.V.'s debt remains structurally subordinated to the debt at the Fertiglobe Holding level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade OCI's corporate family rating if the company strengthens its capital structure, such that debt/EBITDA falls below 3x and RCF/debt increases above 20% on a sustained basis. Furthermore, we would expect a track record of positive FCF generation, with the FCF/debt metric in the high-single-digit percentages.

Moody's could downgrade OCI's rating if the company fails to reduce Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to below 4x and does not generate positive FCF on a consistent basis, with the FCF/debt metric at around 5%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Moritz Melsbach

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Matthias Hellstern

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

