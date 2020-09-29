Moody's affirms OCI's Ba2 rating, negative outlook, assigns Ba3 rating to proposed issuance

Frankfurt am Main, September 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed OCI N.V.'s (OCI) Ba2 corporate family
rating and Ba2-PD probability of default rating. Concurrently
Moody's has affirmed the Ba3 rating on the company's outstanding
senior secured notes and assigned a Ba3 rating to OCI N.V.'s
proposed $850 million equivalent senior secured notes issuance.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the refinancing transaction
along with drawings under its revolving credit facility to repay its 2023
$ and € senior secured notes. The outlook on the ratings
remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
OCI's rating at this point remains extremely weakly positioned in
the Ba2 rating category which is also reflected by the company's
high leverage of 7.0x for the LTM period ending June 2020.
Moody's expect a deleveraging to around 6.0x by the end of
2020 and further deleveraging towards 4.0x in 2021. The
slower than originally anticipated deleveraging trajectory and downside
risks to this view are also reflected by the negative outlook on OCI's
rating, which includes no headroom in the rating to accommodate
operational underperformance or a continued depressed pricing environment.
The company's high leverage and weak Moody's adjusted FCF
generation around break even levels for the LTM period ending June 2020
in relation to its Moody's adjusted debt of $4.9 billion
are at this stage a reflection of depressed pricing environment for the
company's nitrogen and methanol products. Moody's positively
takes into account the company's increase in volumes compared to
2019, which it has achieved by integrating the two Fertil Plants
in the United Arab Emirates, but more importantly through higher
operating rates across its nitrogen platform and wholly owned methanol
assets. The company's solid operating rates across its nitrogen
plants and wholly owned methanol assets in the first half of 2020 provide
some degree of comfort that the company will be able to further expand
its production volumes in 2021, which in combination with the recent
uptick in prices for urea and methanol should support a deleveraging and
expansion of FCF in 2021 towards $400 million. Moody's
rating is based on the assumption that any FCF generated will be consistently
applied to gross debt reduction until the capital structure is in line
with the company's stated target net leverage of 2.0x.
Hence, Moody's assumes that the company will be able to swiftly
deleverage to levels more commensurate with the assigned Ba2 rating,
any deviation from these assumptions would likely result in a downgrade.
OCI's rating reflects its leading market positions in nitrogen products
and methanol, which are underpinned by its competitive cost position
also reflected in a high EBITDA margin at around 22% in the twelve
month period ending June 2020. Furthermore, the Ba2 rating
positively takes into account the company's access to low cost feedstock
and a relatively young asset base as well as the company's solid liquidity
profile.
LIQUIDTY PROFILE
OCI's liquidity profile is solid. As of June 2020 the company
had $645 million of cash on balance sheet and proforma for the
refinancing of its 2023 notes around $380 million of availability
under its $850 million senior secured revolving credit facility.
In addition, the company's liquidity profile benefits from
around $200 million of committed revolving credit facilities at
local subsidiaries, which are currently undrawn and available to
cater liquidity needs of respective subsidiaries. In combination
with expected FCF generation those sources should be sufficient to cover
mandatory debt repayments, swings in working capital and capital
expenditures. The revolving credit facilities contain financial
covenants, which Moody's expects to be met at all times.
However, Moody's notes that in a scenario where prices remain
depressed covenant headroom might get tight and would expect the company
to address this issue swiftly.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on the rating reflects OCI's high leverage of 7x
for the LTM period ending June 2020 and weak FCF generation in relation
to gross debt. Although Moody's expects improvements in credit
metrics, the negative outlook highlights the fact that any operational
underperformance or a continued depressed pricing environment will likely
delay deleveraging and result in a rating downgrade.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The one notch differential between the Ba2 CFR of OCI N.V.,
which is the ultimate holding company of the group, and the Ba3
rating assigned to the senior secured notes issued by OCI N.V.
reflects: 1) the structural subordination of OCI N.V.'s
creditors to those of its US based operating subsidiary Iowa Fertilizer
Company and North African operating subsidiaries, whose financial
debt is largely secured against respective assets; and 2) the relatively
weak guarantor package supporting OCI's Senior Secured Notes. We
do not anticipate that the announced refinancing of the debt of EFC at
the level of Fertiglobe Holding will impact the notching of the notes
as OCI N.V.'s debt remains structurally subordinated
to the debt at the Fertiglobe Holding level.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade OCI's corporate family rating if the company
strengthens its capital structure, such that debt/EBITDA falls below
3x and RCF/debt increases above 20% on a sustained basis.
Furthermore, we would expect a track record of positive FCF generation,
with the FCF/debt metric in the high-single-digit percentages.
Moody's could downgrade OCI's rating if the company fails to reduce
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA to below 4x and does not generate
positive FCF on a consistent basis, with the FCF/debt metric at
around 5%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
