Moody's affirms OEConnection's B3 CFR; outlook is stable

New York, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed OEConnection LLC's ("OEC") B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B3-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also affirmed the B2 (LGD3) rating on the senior secured first lien credit facilities and the Caa2 (LGD5) rating on the senior secured second lien credit facility. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: OEConnection LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: OEConnection LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

OEConnection's B3 corporate family rating reflects its small scale, with $175 million in revenue as of December 2019, and very high debt/EBITDA leverage above 9x (Moody's adjusted, adding capitalized software costs as an expense and other adjustments) after the acquisition by Genstar in 2019. OEC's revenue base is heavily dependent on its relationship with Ford and GM, and their network of affiliated dealerships, which creates customer concentration. Social distancing measures, lower miles driven and the recessionary environment caused by COVID-19 have caused a severe disruption to OEC's cyclical client base, including auto dealerships and original equipment manufacturers ("OEM"). These headwinds are partially mitigated by OEC's subscription-based revenue model and the company's focus on the highly profitable service and parts operations of large franchised dealers. However, very high financial leverage and the uncertainty around the duration of the COVID-19 shock elevate credit risk and position OEC weakly in the B3 rating category. Moody's expects OEC's financial strategy, a key governance consideration under our ESG framework, will continue to pursue aggressive financial policies and sustain very high leverage. We anticipate OEC will utilize the $40 million delayed-draw term loan committed capacity for M&A, which combined with growth headwinds caused by COVID-19 will keep leverage very high over the next 12 months.

OEC benefits from a leading position in the niche original equipment ("OE") auto parts market in the US. A stable recurring base of subscription revenues with high gross retention rates above 94% and a sticky business model embedded in client workflows are credit positive. Healthy SaaS EBITDA margins around 35% and low capital expenditure requirements result in stable cash flow generation and partially mitigate the exceptionally high level of financial leverage. Long-standing relationships with OEM manufacturers, affiliated dealers and auto repair shops create barriers to entry and an attractive network for prospective new dealers seeking to grow revenue from OE parts.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. A lingering recessionary environment could exacerbate the disruption to OEC's client base and shift consumer demand toward cheaper aftermarket parts, which would create long-term headwinds to OEC's business model and pressure the rating. However, the high contribution of original parts to OEM's profitability partially mitigates this risk and supports demand for OEC's solutions, which help OEMs compete with aftermarket manufacturers.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that OEC will generate weak, but positive, free cash flow in 2020, despite a slowdown in organic revenue growth due to COVID-19 headwinds. Debt/EBITDA will remain very high in 2020 as deleveraging will be limited by weak organic growth and incremental debt. Moody's expects OEC will use the $40 million delayed draw term loan capacity for acquisitions. EBITDA margins are expected to remain relatively stable around 35% (Moody's adjusted) in 2020, as organic growth weakness will limit the benefit of increasing scale and potential acquisitions pressure profitability. After 2020, leverage will be reduced at a faster pace, in the absence of leveraging transactions, as organic revenue growth returns to mid single-digit levels or above. We expect the coronavirus impact will be reflected in a weak 2Q20, with a slow recovery starting in 3Q20, and overall 2020 organic growth below historical levels. The outlook and credit rating could be pressured if social distancing measures remain in place longer than anticipated or the recessionary environment caused by COVID-19 adds additional pressure to OEC and its client base.

The ratings for the individual debt instruments incorporate OEC's overall probability of default, reflected in the B3-PD PDR, and the loss given default assessments for the individual instruments. The first lien credit facilities, consisting of a $50 million revolver expiring in 2024, a $422 million term loan maturing in 2026 and a $40 million delayed draw term loan (maturing in 2021 if undrawn), are rated B2, one notch higher than the B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), with a loss given default assessment of LGD3. The B2 first lien instrument rating reflects their relative size and senior position ahead of the second lien term loan, that would drive a higher recovery for first lien debt holders in the event of a default. OEC's $185 million second lien term loan, due 2027, is rated Caa2, two notches below the corporate family rating, with a loss given default assessment of LGD5. The Caa2 second lien term loan rating acknowledges its junior ranking as well as its relative size within the capital structure.

Liquidity is adequate, with a cash balance of $18 million as of March 2020 and our expectation for weak but positive free cash flow to debt over the next 12-18 months. The $50 million revolver, with a partial $10 million draw as of March 2020 (to cover seasonal needs), is expected to be repaid over the next quarters and will provide additional liquidity. In the past, OEC has drawn on the revolver to finance debt-funded M&A, but has been able to fund internal obligations with operating cash flow or cash on hand. The company's software subscription SaaS business model with monthly billing results in minimal working capital swings and low capex, which also support liquidity. A $40 million delayed draw term loan was undrawn as of March 2020, providing additional liquidity, but we expect OEC will use the incremental capacity to fund M&A. The revolver (only) includes a 8.0x springing maximum first lien net leverage covenant, applicable when the revolver is at least 35% drawn. The term loans do not include any financial covenants. We expect OEC will stay in compliance with the springing covenant if it were to draw on the revolver, given the generous EBITDA add-backs and our current outlook. Amortization on the first lien senior secured term loan (including the delayed draw facility, when funded) is 1% annually.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months given the expectation for credit deterioration due to the recessionary environment caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and the impact to OEC's client base, which will negatively affect growth and deleveraging trends. In the long term, the ratings could be upgraded (all metric Moody's adjusted) if 1) Debt/EBITDA is expected to remain below 6.0x; 2) FCF/debt is sustained above 5.0%; 3) OEC, which is private equity owned, can demonstrate a track record of conservative financial policies; and 4) stronger than anticipated revenue enables OEC to build meaningful scale

OEC's ratings could be downgraded if the impact of the coronavirus outbreak lasts longer than anticipated, reducing OEC's ability to improve its credit metrics through growth and creating further uncertainty. The ratings could also be downgraded (all metrics Moody's adjusted) if 1) organic revenue growth is sustained at low single-digit percentages or below, reflecting client losses or a slowdown in dealer penetration and cross-selling initiatives; 2) OEC undertakes a large leveraging transaction, or Moody's expects debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 8.0x; 3) Moody's expects FCF/debt will be flat or negative; or 4) liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

OEConnection provides cloud-based SaaS software solutions to automotive dealers, OEMs and auto repair shops, that allow them to efficiently identify, locate, and price original equipment parts for the completion of repair services. As a result of the 2017 acquisition of Clifford Thames and Bluegrasscoms in 2018, OEC expanded its presence into European markets and added electronic parts catalogues and repair databases to its product suite. As of the fiscal year ending December 2019, OEC reported $175 million in revenue. In September 2019, private equity owner Genstar Capital acquired a majority stake in the company.

