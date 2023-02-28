Moody's affirms ON Semi's Ba1 CFR and upgrades secured revolver rating to Baa2; outlook stable

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed ON Semiconductor Corp.'s (ON Semi) Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and Ba2 rating on the senior unsecured notes. In addition, Moody's upgraded ON Semi's senior secured revolving credit facility rating to Baa2 from Baa3. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating is unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The refinancing of secured debt with lower coupon unsecured debt is credit positive given the reduction in cash interest expense. ON Semi plans to use the net proceeds from the new $1.3 billion of 0.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2029 (New Convertibles) to repay the senior secured term loan due September 2026 (Term Loan). The upgrade to the rating of the senior secured credit facilities is dependent on repayment of the Term Loan, which Moody's expects will occur shortly following closing of the New Convertibles. Following full repayment, Moody's will withdraw the rating on the Term Loan.

Following repayment of the Term Loan (approximately $1.1 billion outstanding as of December 31, 2022), the remaining debt under the senior secured credit facilities (the $1.97 billion senior secured revolver due June 2024) will benefit from a larger cushion of unsecured debt and liabilities. The senior secured revolver due 2024 had $500 million outstanding as of December 31, 2022.

The New Convertibles (unrated) will also extend the maturity of $1.1 billion of debt from 2026 to 2029 and will reduce cash interest expense from a floating rate of over 6% annually to 0.5%, improving cash flow.

Upgrades:

..Issuer: ON Semiconductor Corporation

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to Baa2 (LGD2) from Baa3 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ON Semiconductor Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 to (LGD4) from (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ON Semiconductor Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ON Semi's Ba1 CFR reflects the company's strong market position, with the second largest market share in the Power Discrete semiconductor segment behind industry leader, Infineon. Moreover, Moody's expects that ON Semi's strategy focused on increasing exposure to, and content in, relatively high growth, high margin analog end markets (automotive and industrial), and reducing exposure to lower margin markets, will produce some further increases in the EBITDA margin over time. The strategy to consolidate manufacturing, exiting subscale facilities, should further benefit profit margins over time.

Still, the rapid weakening of end markets outside of automotive and core industrial, and the culling of non-core, lower margin business will result in declining revenue over the next 12 to 18 months. Given the speed of the decline in end markets, which has resulted in excess inventory accumulation across the Semiconductor industry, there is elevated uncertainty surrounding the potential term and severity of the emerging industry downturn. Moody's expects pressure on profit margins near term due to the negative operating leverage on lower revenues and the ramping of silicon carbide capacity. In addition, the increased capital intensity to support the consolidation of manufacturing and increase silicon carbide capacity will limit free cash flow (FCF) generation over the next year or two and present execution risks.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that ON Semi's revenues will decline in the upper single digits percent over the next 12 to 18 months. Moody's anticipate a revenue headwind from declines in ON Semi's consumer electronics, computing, and communications end market products and the ongoing exit of noncore revenues. Moody's expects that demand from the automotive and non-consumer industrial end markets should only partially offset these factors. Despite the lower revenues and profitability, Moody's expects that adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain below the mid 1x level through 2024.

The Baa2 rating on the senior secured revolver due June 2024 (Revolver) reflects the debt's collateral, which includes a first priority lien on all assets, and loss absorption cushion of unsecured debt and liabilities, including the convertible senior notes. The Ba2 rating on the senior unsecured notes presumes the repayment of the senior secured term loan. The Ba2 rating also considers the absence of collateral and the effective subordination to the Revolver, which benefits from collateral.

ON Semi's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). The company has moderately negative environmental and governance risks with low social risks in line with the semiconductor sector. ON Semi's governance poses moderately negative risks. The company maintains an active acquisition program and has displayed a past willingness to use liberal amounts of debt to finance acquisitions. Nevertheless, the company adheres to policies and standards of a listed company and demonstrates a strong management track record of maintaining profitability and generating free cash flow.

The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-1 reflects ON Semi's very good liquidity. We expect that ON Semi will keep at least $750 million of cash and generate annual FCF of over $750 million over the next year. Liquidity is further supported by the $1.97 billion senior secured revolver maturing 2024 (Revolver), which had $500 million drawn as of December 31, 2022.

The Revolver contains one financial maintenance covenant as defined in the credit agreement: maximum total net debt to EBITDA of 4x. We anticipate that ON Semi will maintain compliance with the financial maintenance covenant over the next year.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if:

• the EBITDA margin (Moody's adjusted) is sustained at least in the upper twenties percent

• debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 2x and

• ON Semi maintains a very good liquidity profile

The ratings could be downgraded if:

• we believe that ON Semi is losing market share or

• EBITDA margin is less than 20% (Moody's adjusted) or

• ON Semi engages in debt funded share repurchases or distributions, or highly-leveraging acquisitions, such that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained above 3x

ON Semiconductor Corp., based in Phoenix, Arizona, manufactures a broad array of discrete and integrated circuit analog, mixed-signal, and logic semiconductors and sensors, serving the automotive, industrial, mobile telephony, and consumer electronics markets.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Semiconductors published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74959. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

