Moody's affirms ONEOK's Baa3 ratings and changes outlook to stable

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed ONEOK, Inc.'s (ONEOK) and ONEOK Partners, L.P.'s senior unsecured Baa3 ratings and P-3 commercial paper ratings and changed the outlook to stable from positive.

"The stable outlook recognizes ONEOK's flexibility to scale down capital investment and maintain its balance sheet and adequate liquidity through 2020, amid the rapid decline in E&P activity in its key basins, as well as its capacity and resolve to return to the deleveraging path in 2021," said Elena Nadtotchi, Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ONEOK Partners, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: ONEOK, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ONEOK Partners, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: ONEOK, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's expectation of limited growth in ONEOK's earnings and peak leverage in 2020, as well as the likelihood that the company will proactively manage its leverage down to below 5x in 2021.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The midstream sector is one of the sectors significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to oil and natural gas production and demand. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the limited expected impact on ONEOK's credit profile of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the company's improved resilience to a period of low oil and natural gas prices.

In 2019 and the first quarter 2020, ONEOK brought on stream significant new capacity. Earnings from the new assets should be sufficient to mitigate a decline in earnings from existing assets, as E&P companies continue to reduce their activity in ONEOK's key production basins. In 2020, Moody's expects that ONEOK's leverage will weaken and exceed 5x debt/EBITDA. The company has reduced growth capital spending in 2020 and said it will cut growth investment further to avoid additional borrowing in the absence of recovery, as it continues to pay a sizable dividend.

The Baa3 rating emphasizes the company's conservative financial policies that include the leverage target of 4x debt/EBITDA or less, as well as its experienced management team with the established track-record of delivering on financial and operating targets.

The Baa3 rating is also underpinned by ONEOK's substantial infrastructure assets, its "fee-for-service" model, with improved contract protection of earnings and volumes, as well as its diversified customer base.

ONEOK's liquidity position is adequate and is supported by its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility maturing in June 2024. The facility serves as a backstop for the company's commercial paper (CP) program. The company had $532 million in cash at March 31, 2020 and no outstanding amount under its CP program. The credit facility requires ONEOK to maintain a ratio of debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.0x, however it can be increased to 5.5x for three quarters if the company makes an acquisition of $25 million or more. We expect the company to remain in compliance with the covenant into 2021.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ONEOK's Baa3 rating could be downgraded if the company is unable to maintain leverage below 5x or dividend coverage drops toward 1.2x. An upgrade would be considered if ONEOK demonstrates strong operating performance and growth in earnings driving its financial leverage towards 4x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is a diversified natural gas and natural gas liquids midstream company with good basin diversification spread across several producing areas of Texas, the Mid -Continent, Rocky Mountains and the Bakken Shale. OKE operates in three midstream segments: Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

