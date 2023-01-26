Moody's affirms OP Corporate Bank's Aa3 deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings; outlook remains stable

Stockholm, January 26, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed OP Corporate Bank plc's (OP) Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of a3 and its long-term issuer rating of Aa3. The long- and short-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings of Aa3 and Prime-1 (P-1) respectively, senior unsecured ratings of Aa3, and long- and short-term local and foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) of Aa2 and P-1 were also affirmed as were the long- and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CR Assessments) of Aa2(cr) and P-1 (cr). Furthermore, the local and foreign currency senior unsecured MTN ratings of (P)Aa3, junior senior unsecured ratings of A3, junior senior unsecured MTN ratings of (P)A3, the Baa1 ratings for subordinated debt, the subordinated MTN ratings of (P)Baa1, commercial paper ratings of P-1, and the bank's preferred stock non-cumulative ratings of Baa3(hyb) were affirmed as well. The outlook on the deposit, issuer, and senior unsecured ratings remains stable.

The affirmation of OP's deposit and senior unsecured ratings reflects the Adjusted BCA of a3 and two notches of Loss Given Failure (LGF) uplift due to very low risk of losses given failure due to the large volumes of more subordinated loss absorbing obligations, and one notch of uplift due to a moderate probability of government support.

RATINGS RATIONALE

OP Corporate Bank plc's ratings reflect its key role within the OP Financial Group (OPFG), which is an amalgamation of member banks, and credit institutions, bound by a joint liability agreement. This rating primarily reflects Moody's view on the creditworthiness of the OPFG, with OP Corporate Bank housing the group's treasury function and acting as unsecured debt issuing entity within the group.

BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

OP's BCA and Adjusted BCA of a3 reflects the group's: strong capitalization with a Tangible Common Equity (TCE) ratio of 19.2% at the end of September 2022, low asset risk, with a historically stable asset quality and a problem loan ratio at 2.5% at the end of September 2022 and modest reliance on market funding. It also incorporates the group's moderate earnings reflecting the bank's lower cost efficiency than other large Nordic banks, but partially offset by diversified sources of income and increasing interest rates. The joint liability agreement effectively aligns the credit risk of creditors of the group's main credit institutions operating and the bank's BCA reflects the standalone financial strength of the combined OPFG.

LOSS GIVEN FAILURE

Moody's forward-looking Advanced LGF analysis of OP's liability structure indicates that depositors and senior unsecured creditors are likely to face very low losses given failure, resulting in two notches of uplift to the ratings from the BCA. This reflects our expectation that OP will maintain a high volume of instruments that are subordinated to depositors and senior creditors in order to comply with their minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL).

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long-term ratings reflects our view that OP Financial Group's credit fundamentals will remain robust over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade of the BCA include a combination of: (1) sustained improvements in asset risk; (2) stronger recurring profitability; (3) reduction in the overall wholesale funding dependence in favour of a higher proportion of deposit funding for the group. The deposit and senior ratings could also be upgraded due to significant issuances of more junior obligations resulting in additional buffers of loss absorbing liabilities in case of failure.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade of the BCA include: (1) a deterioration of the group's funding conditions; (2) a weakening of asset quality, with the problem loan ratio deteriorating; (3) a significant lower recurring profitability; or (4) a sustained weakening of capitalisation, both in terms of risk-based capital and leverage.

Furthermore, if the volumes of outstanding loss absorbing obligations protecting creditors and depositors in case of failure decline significantly in relation to the tangible banking assets of the group, it could lead to a downgrade.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Mattias Eric Frithiof

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Simon Ainsworth

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

