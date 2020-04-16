Moody's affirms ORIX Corporation's A3 ratings; changes outlook to negative

Tokyo, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed ORIX Corporation's A3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured (foreign) ratings.

At the same time, Moody's has changed ORIX's outlook to negative from stable, reflecting Moody's assessment that the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus and the deteriorating global economic outlook will likely have a direct negative impact on ORIX's asset quality and profitability.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on ORIX of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of ORIX's A3 ratings reflects the company's strong liquidity, which will support its business through this period of economic and financial market disruption.

Since the global financial crisis in 2008-09, ORIX has reduced its reliance on short-term debt and has lengthened its debt maturities. Consequently, ORIX has reduced its reliance on the most confidence-sensitive sources of wholesale funding. Moody's expects the company to maintain its current strong liquidity.

ORIX maintains strong funding relationships with Japanese banks. Moody's assessment of the company's liquidity takes into account its assumption that ORIX is an important customer of major Japanese banks and that these banks will remain supportive of the company.

ORIX's profitability is high, and the increased share of fee-focused activities has added stability to its earnings. Moody's expects the company to maintain net income/average managed assets above 2%.

The change in outlook to negative reflects the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines, which are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. Among ORIX's highly diversified businesses, its aircraft leasing, concession of three airports in the Kansai region, facility operations, including hotels, an aquarium, and a baseball stadium, have been affected by the shock, given disruption to the aviation sector, and weaker consumer demand and sentiment.

Moody's believes that ORIX is particularly at risk of asset quality deterioration in its overseas business, which includes loans in the US and a leasing business in Asia with material exposure to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), given the global economic shock and the sensitivity of these segments to the economic slowdown.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely. However, the outlook could return to stable if ORIX maintains its strong profitability and sound asset quality without increasing leverage and weakening liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could downgrade ORIX's ratings if its (1) liquidity, as measured by its debt maturities coverage ratio, deteriorates substantially; (2) asset quality or profitability weakens materially; or (3) capital adequacy ratio, as measured by tangible common equity/tangible managed assets, remains below 16% over an extended period.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1187106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

ORIX Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, was established in 1964 by three trading companies and five banks. The company's initial business was in leasing. It later branched out into niche peripheral businesses, resulting in diversified finance operations with a strong franchise. Its total consolidated assets were JPY12.8 trillion as of the end of 2019.

