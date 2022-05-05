Moody's affirms OUTFRONT Media's B1 CFR and changes outlook to stable

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed OUTFRONT Media Inc.'s (OUTFRONT) B1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). The Ba1 senior secured credit facility rating and B2 senior unsecured note rating issued by OUTFRONT's subsidiary, OUTFRONT Media Capital LLC, were also affirmed. The outlooks were changed to stable from negative.

The ratings affirmation and stable outlook reflect the strong recovery in operating performance (revenue up 42% LTM Q1 2022) and Moody's expectation that results will continue to improve toward pre-pandemic levels in 2022. Operating results will be supported by growth in digital and static billboards. The transit division will take longer to recover, but will improve over time as subway ridership increases. Free cash flow (FCF) was slightly negative as of LTM Q1 2022 and Moody's projects FCF will continue to be negative in 2022 as higher operating cash flow is offset by increased capex and dividend payments. However, OUTFRONT's FCF will turn positive in 2023 and the company will continue to have good availability to the existing $500 million revolving facility while maintaining a sizable cash balance. The Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

OUTFRONT's B1 CFR reflects the high leverage level (7x as of Q1 2022) due to the impact of the pandemic and Moody's expectation that leverage will continue to decline in 2022 driven by EBITDA growth. The smaller transit division, which had been the fastest growing division prior to the pandemic, will take longer to recover towards pre-pandemic levels but will benefit from higher subway ridership and transit advertising in 2022 and 2023. OUTFRONT's significant exposure to both New York City and Los Angeles increased the impact of the pandemic as larger markets were more affected by the coronavirus, but are likely to grow at faster rates compared to smaller markets that have already largely recovered. The company also has a sizable, long term contract with the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) to deploy digital transit displays (including platform, subway, and railcar displays) over the next several years which will be a use of cash until ridership and advertising levels improve. The outdoor industry remains vulnerable to consumer ad spending, with contractual terms generally shorter than in prior periods. As a result, Moody's expects the outdoor advertising industry will be more sensitive to economic conditions than in prior years.

OUTFRONT benefits from its market position as one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the US with positions in all the top 25 markets and approximately 150 markets in the US and Canada. The ability to convert traditional static billboards to digital and enhanced programmatic and data attribution capabilities will lead to higher revenue and EBITDA with broader appeal to advertisers over a multiyear period. Outdoor advertising is not likely to suffer from disintermediation as other traditional media outlets have and will benefit from restrictions of the supply of additional billboards, which helps support advertising rates and very high asset valuations.

OUTFRONT's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly-negative (CIS-4) driven by the company's exposure to governance risks (G-4). OUTFRONT will continue to reduce leverage levels, but leverage will remain relatively high and the company operates as a REIT which requires the distribution of a substantial portion of operating cash flow. OUTFRONT also has contractual deployment obligations related to some of the company's transit agreements that have contributed to negative or minimal free cash flow over the past several years.

Moody's projects OUTFRONT will maintain good liquidity (SGL-2) supported by its access to an undrawn $500 million revolver due 2024 ($4 million of LCs outstanding) and approximately $356 million in cash as of Q1 2022. OUTFRONT also maintains an additional $81 million of L/C facilities which had $73 million outstanding as of Q1 2022. There is a $300 million At-the-Market equity (ATM) offering program (no shares were issued in 2020 or 2021) that could be used to help fund modest acquisitions or negative FCF. OUTFRONT issued $400 million in preferred stock to bolster liquidity in Q2 2020. On March 1, 2022, $275 million of the preferred was converted to common stock.

OUTFRONT typically generates good cash flow from operations, but FCF was negative in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021 after capex, MTA equipment deployment costs, and dividends. The dividend payment on the common equity was suspended in 2020 and capex declined which contributed to slightly positive FCF in 2020. Higher capex and the return of dividend payments led to negative FCF of -$53 million as of LTM Q1 2022. In 2022, dividend payments will be approximately $200 million with about $85 million in capex in addition to MTA deployment costs. As a result, Moody's projects FCF will be negative again in 2022, but will be modestly positive in 2023 as the transit division continues to recover. OUTFRONT spent $137 million in acquisitions in 2021 and Moody's expects additional outdoor purchases going forward.

The term loan is covenant lite, but the revolver is subject to a maximum consolidated net secured leverage ratio of 4.5x compared to the current ratio of 1.0x as of Q1 2022. During the pandemic, OUTFRONT executed an amendment to its financial covenant that allowed for the use of covenant EBITDA from Q2 and Q3 2019 in place of Q2 and Q3 2020 EBITDA levels. The amendment period expired, but Moody's expects OUTFRONT will remain well within compliance with its covenant going forward.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that operating performance will continue to improve due to strong demand for outdoor advertising which will lead to a reduction in leverage levels to the mid 6x range in 2022 and to the mid to high 5x range in 2023. OUTFRONT's smaller transit division has been severely affected by the pandemic and profitability in the division will continue to be affected by substantial minimum annual guarantee payments. However, Moody's projects the transit division will continue to recover in 2022 and 2023 as more workers return to the office following the pandemic. While OUTFRONT will benefit from the recovery from the pandemic, economic conditions will be more challenging due to higher interest and inflation rates which may slow the pace of growth in the near term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

OUTFRONT's ratings could be upgraded if leverage was expected to decrease below 5x (excluding Moody's standard adjustments) and the company demonstrates both the desire and ability to sustain leverage below that level while maintaining a good liquidity position. A positive FCF as a percentage of debt ratio in the mid-single digit range would also be required.

OUTFRONT'S ratings could be downgraded if leverage was expected to be maintained above 6x (excluding Moody's standard adjustments). A deterioration in OUTFRONT's liquidity position due to weak operating performance or continued negative FCF after dividends could also trigger a downgrade.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUTFRONT) (fka CBS Outdoor Americas Inc.) is one of the leading outdoor advertising companies with operations primarily in the US in addition to Canada. OUTFRONT was previously an operating subsidiary of CBS Corporation and in 2014 began operating as a REIT. OUTFRONT is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange with reported revenues of approximately $1.6 billion as of LTM Q1 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

