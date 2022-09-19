Moody's affirms Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp's Baa3 senior unsecured rating; outlook stable

New York, September 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation's (OCSL) Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings. The ratings outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of OCSL's Baa3 ratings reflects Moody's view that the merger of Oaktree Strategic Income II, Inc. (OSI II) into OCSL will have minimal impact to OCSL's overall credit profile given OSI II's small size ($567 million in investments as of 30 June 2022) and significant portfolio overlap with OCSL. While OSI II has a more favorable portfolio mix by seniority of investments (84% in first lien and 97% in senior secured) than OCSL (70% in first lien and 87% in senior secured), on a proforma basis, OCSL's portfolio will only improve modestly (73% in first lien and 89% in senior secured). Conversely, OSI II has a debt capital structure that is completely composed of secured debt; however, on a proforma basis, this only would lead to marginal deterioration in OCSL's secured debt to gross tangible assets ratio, from 28% as of 30 June to 31%. The merger will be a stock-for-stock transaction and is expected to close in the company's fiscal second quarter in 2023, subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

OCSL's fiscal third quarter earnings were impacted by portfolio markdowns, stemming largely from widening credit spreads. The company recorded a negative 5.6% net income (annualized) to average assets, which was one of the worst results among rated peers. This was due to above average unrealized depreciation stemming from the company's larger than average exposure to level 2 securities. However, net investment income to average assets, which is more reflective of the company's recurring earnings that fund dividend payments and interest expense, compared favorably to most peers at 5.9% on an annualized basis. Moody's expects OCSL's net investment income to benefit in coming quarters as the impact of rising rates is more broadly felt in its floating rate investments (88% of debt investments as of 30 June). In recognition of the tailwinds from rising rates, the company raised its dividend by 3% to 17 cents per share.

OCSL's asset risk is currently sound, with no investments on non-accrual status and no meaningful changes in the amount of investments generating payment-in-kind interest which can be an indication of restructuring activity. Additionally, interest coverage at the portfolio company level remains at approximately 3x. Despite this, Moody's believes asset risks are likely building in BDC portfolios, as economic growth slows and rising rates start to more materially impact portfolio companies' debt service capacity. OCSL's ratings take into consideration its exposure to less cyclical industries, larger companies ($128 million in median EBITDA) and senior secured investments, which may partially mitigate asset risks in a more challenging environment. Nonetheless, OCSL has a limited operating history under Oaktree's management which Moody's views as a key credit weakness.

As of 30 June, OCSL's asset coverage ratio cushion was 25%, which was higher than the median peer level of 21%. Notably, the company recently announced that it was changing its leverage target to 0.9x to 1.25x, up from 0.85x to 1.0x previously. While the change in target leverage range is credit negative, OCSL's new target leverage range is still in-line with most peers that have a 150% ACR minimum.

OCSL's liquidity position remains healthy. The company had $489 million in cash and revolver availability at 30 June relative to $127 million in unfunded commitments that are eligible to be drawn. Furthermore, the company has no debt maturities until 2024. The merger with OSI II will not change things materially from a liquidity perspective. And while the merger will lead to a marginally higher secured debt to assets ratio, Moody's expects OCSL to remain focused on maintaining a solid amount of unsecured financing in its capital structure over time.

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation for OCSL's core profitability to benefit from rising reference rates and for leverage to be maintained within its target range, providing solid capital cushion to ACR minimums. However, Moody's expects asset risks to rise for OCSL over the next 12-18 months, at least partially mitigating the benefits to profitability, as economic growth slows, inflationary pressures remain, and borrowers' debt service capacity weakens.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

OCSL's ratings could be upgraded if the company generates solid financial performance with low realized losses through a more sustained stressful environment; demonstrates solid management of its liquidity and funding profile by maintaining ample time to maturity and availability under revolving facilities and healthy levels of unsecured debt within its capital structure; maintains robust capitalization, in-line with its target ratio; and keeps at least similar levels of first lien investments and does not otherwise materially increase its asset risk.

OCSL's ratings could be downgraded if the company fails to maintain adequate committed revolving borrowing availability with a remaining maturity of at least two years, or liquidity otherwise weakens; shifts its target debt-to-equity range to above peer levels or demonstrates a weak ability to manage leverage during a stressed period; generates weak or more volatile profitability due to a deterioration in asset quality; increases its dependence on secured funding on a sustained basis; or increases its risk appetite by meaningfully decreasing its amount of first lien investments or through other means.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019.

