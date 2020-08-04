Moody's affirms Odea Bank's Caa1 deposit ratings, outlook remains negative

Rating action follows withdrawal of parent Bank Audi's ratings

London, 04 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Odea Bank A.S.'s (Odeabank) Caa1 long-term deposit ratings and caa1 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). The outlook on the long-term deposit ratings remains negative. A full rating list is available at the end of this press release.

The affirmation follows the withdrawal the ratings of Odeabank's Lebanese parent, Bank Audi S.A.L. (Bank Audi). The affirmation of Odeabank's standalone BCA and its deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that the Turkish subsidiary's financial profile remains consistent with its caa1 BCA and is unaffected by the withdrawal of the parent's ratings. Bank Audi is Odeabank's controlling shareholder with a 76% stake. For further details on the rating action on parent bank, please refer to Moody's press release: Moody's withdraws ratings of three Lebanese banks (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_429314).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Odeabank's deposit ratings and BCA reflects Moody's view that its financial profile remains consistent with its existing caa1 BCA. Odeabank's standalone BCA of caa1 remains driven by a weak solvency profile in a very weak operating environment, partly offset by good liquidity.

In particular, problem loans (12.5% of gross loans at end-March 2020) were high and Stage 2 (significantly deteriorated) loans (33% of loans at the same date) the highest amongst Turkish banks rated by Moody's and likely to increase this year and next, given Moody's expectations of a coronavirus-related recession in Turkey. Capitalisation was modest (Tier 1 ratio of 12% at end-March 2020) relative to the bank's high asset risk. Moody's also views the bank's profitability (0.4% annualised return on assets in Q1 2020) as low and likely to decline, driven by higher loan loss provisions., According to Moody's, these challenges continue to be only partly mitigated by moderate dependence on wholesale funding (15% of assets at end-March 2020), which is amply covered by good liquidity (32% of assets at the same date).

Moody's considers that a degree of correlation exists between Odeabank and its parent, as pronounced credit or reputational issues at Bank Audi could negatively affect confidence in Odeabank, particularly considering the Turkish subsidiary's focus on corporate, commercial and SME clients (95% of performing loans at end-2019), which are typically more confidence sensitive than retail clients. This correlation was already incorporated into the positive BCA differential of three notches between the subsidiary and its parent at the time of the parent's rating withdrawal, at which time Bank Audi's BCA was ca.

Risks associated with Bank Audi are however mitigated by 1) the independence of the bank's franchise and financial performance in Turkey and 2) regulatory ring-fencing by the Turkish authorities, which limits the downside risk that Bank Audi could take steps to upstream capital and/or liquidity without prior regulatory approval. As such, Odeabank's financial profile remains largely independent from that of Bank Audi.

RATING OUTLOOK

Odeabank's long-term deposit ratings continue to have a negative outlook, in line with the negative outlook on the sovereign rating, reflecting the risk of a further increase in the probability of capital controls and restrictions on access to foreign currency.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is limited upside on Odeabank's ratings, as indicated by the current negative outlook. However, Moody's could stabilise the outlook following an improvement in the operating environment, which could reduce the bank's stock of problem loans and improve profitability.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings in the event that further deterioration in Turkey's operating environment led to weakening of Odeabank's financial fundamentals, including profitability and asset quality. A material decline in capital ratios, including in the event of significant dividends to the parent, could also place negative pressure on the ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Odea Bank A.S.

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed B3

....NSR Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed Baa1.tr

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed NP

....NSR Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating, affirmed TR-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Caa1, outlook remains Negative

....NSR Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Ba1.tr

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed NP

....NSR Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed TR-4

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed B3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed NP(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed caa1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed caa1

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Caa3(hyb)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Negative

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

