Moody's affirms Office Properties' Baa3 ratings, outlook revised to negative

New York, July 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)'s ratings, including its Baa3 senior unsecured and Baa3 issuer rating. Moody's has also affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating of Select Income REIT. The rating outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

The ratings affirmations reflect the REIT's minimal secured debt levels, solid fixed charge coverage and mostly unencumbered property portfolio which enhances financial flexibility. The negative outlook reflects the office REIT's increased leverage following debt-financed acquisitions executed in mid-2021 and risks that its liquidity profile will deteriorate as it seeks to sell assets and address funding needs (including debt maturities and development spending) amidst a challenging transaction environment. Aside from financial policy, the outlook also considers operating risks as OPI faces a large amount of lease expirations in 2023 and 2024 which could pressure occupancy and cash flows.

The following ratings have been affirmed:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Office Properties Income Trust

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Select Income REIT

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Office Properties Income Trust

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Select Income REIT

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

OPI's Baa3 ratings reflect the REIT's low secured debt levels, solid fixed charge coverage and mostly unencumbered property portfolio. Liquidity is adequate in consideration of funding needs over the next 1-2 years and the REIT has modest variable rate debt exposure limited to its unsecured revolver. The REIT also has a high-quality tenant roster, with 64% of annualized rental income derived from investment-grade rated tenants as of 1Q22. OPI's largest tenant is the US Government at 19% of annualized rental income and in total government tenants represent 36% of income including municipalities, state governments and government contractors. The REIT's high exposure to government tenants enhances tenant credit quality, although leasing conditions have grown increasingly difficult over the past several years as the government has reduced the amount of leased space and consolidated into owned buildings.

Additional credit challenges include OPI's increased leverage following its acquisition of two Class A office buildings for $550 million in mid-2021. These acquisitions enhanced the REIT's portfolio quality as they are newer, well-leased properties with attractive growth profiles. However, OPI's leverage has since increased with Net Debt/EBITDA approximating 7x for 1Q22 on a current quarter annualized basis. This is above the REIT's long-term target of 6.0-6.5x and it plans to reduce debt levels via asset sales. OPI sold $29 million of assets in 1Q22 and is targeting $200-$300 million of sales this year and an increased volume next year, but we expect that execution will be challenging given the weak macro climate that is influencing real estate transactions.

OPI also faces increased operating risks as the REIT faces higher lease expirations in 2023 and 2024 that could pressure cash flows. OPI has 5% of annualized rental income expiring in 2022 (2Q-4Q) followed by 15% in 2023 and 15% in 2024. We expect that executing renewals and new leasing activity will be difficult as office demand will be impacted to an uncertain extent due to the weak macroeconomic climate and increased prevalence of the hybrid workplace. OPI also has some redevelopment risk as it has two projects under construction totaling about $340 million of investment. One of these projects is 54% pre-leased and the other is 0%, which will weigh on cash flows until they are leased and yielding their expected returns.

OPI's external management structure is an additional key credit concern. The REIT is managed by The RMR Group LLC (RMR), which also manages Diversified Healthcare Trust, Service Properties Trust, as well as some other property funds, healthcare operators, and travel centers. Moody's believes this external management structure creates potentially significant conflicts of interest between OPI's investors and management.

OPI's liquidity position is currently adequate, but is expected to decline over the upcoming year as the REIT uses some of its revolver capacity to fund upcoming maturities and redevelopment spending. The REIT had full availability on its $750 million unsecured revolver and $98 million of cash as of 1Q22. In June 2022, the REIT repaid $300 million of bonds and has $73 million of mortgages coming due in 2023. Other uses of cash include capital expenditures and redevelopment spending needed for approximately $350 million of projects in progress.

The negative outlook reflects OPI's elevated leverage and funding needs, as well as operating risks as it faces increased lease expirations in 2023 and 2024 that could pressure occupancy and cash flows.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

OPI's ratings could be downgraded if Net Debt/EBITDA were to remain above 6.5x on a sustained basis, with debt plus preferred as % of gross assets above 50%. Weak operating performance, as evidenced by declining occupancy and cash flows, or challenges in leasing up its redevelopment projects would also result in a downgrade. Material decline in liquidity, as measured by cash and revolver capacity, as compared with upcoming funding needs would also result in a ratings downgrade.

An upgrade is unlikely given the negative outlook, but longer term would reflect strong operating performance, Net Debt/EBITDA below 5.5x and fixed charge coverage above 4x on a sustained basis.

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lori Marks

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

