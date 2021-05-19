Moody's affirms OhioHealth Corporation's Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1 & P-1 ratings; stable outlook

New York, May 19, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service affirmed OhioHealth Corporation's Aa2, Aa2/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings. The system has $1.5 billion of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa2 reflects OhioHealth's leading market position and growth opportunities from service line and geographic expansion in an attractive market. The region's diverse employer and population growth will underpin an already strong and durable recovery from the pandemic, as seen in OhioHealth's good volume trends. Additionally, a diversified and favorable payer market will contribute to stability. These strengths, along with OhioHealth's ongoing cost reductions and management discipline, will support a continuation of strong margins that will likely exceed pre-pandemic levels. Liquidity will remain very strong since capital spending will be mostly funded with cashflow. Investments in inpatient and outpatient services will help protect and grow market share in a highly competitive market. Given the attractiveness of the region, well-financed competitors will continue to make major investments in the area and increasingly compete for staff. Managing labor costs will be particularly challenging in this market as new capacity will require additional staff amid shortages and burnout from the pandemic.

Affirmation of the P-1 commercial paper and VMIG 1 bond ratings on obligations supported by self-liquidity or market access are based on the system's Aa2 long-term rating, strong debt and treasury management and strong liquidity to pay maturing commercial paper notes or unremarketed bonds. The affirmation of the VMIG 1 ratings on bank-supported obligations are based on standby bond purchase agreements provided by banks.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook is based on expectations that OhioHealth's very high fiscal 2021 margins will decline in fiscal 2022 but stabilize at higher than pre-pandemic levels. The system's very strong liquidity will provide ample cushion for volatility in investment returns. Manageable capital plans can be funded with operating cashflow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Significantly reduced competitive threats and material growth in market share

-Increased size with strong geographic diversification

-Sustained strong operating cash flow margins

-For short-term ratings, not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-Prolonged decline in operating performance or liquidity

-Sizable increase in debt or weakened leverage metrics

-Materially dilutive merger or acquisition

-For short-term ratings on obligations supported by self-liquidity or market access, downgrade of long-term rating or material reduction in liquidity

-For short-term ratings with bank support: downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of the banks or a multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the bonds

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are a general obligation of OhioHealth Corporation. Under a Master Note, members of the Obligated Group are jointly and severally obligated for the bonds. The obligated group includes OhioHealth Corporation (including Grant Medical Center, Riverside Methodist Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, Doctors Hospital and Grove City Hospital), Grady Memorial Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Inc., MedCentral Health System, The Sheltering Arms Hospital Foundation, Inc. dba O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, and Berger Corporation. There is a springing Master Trust Indenture, which will become effective upon 51% bondholder consent at some point in the future. Some of the more significant changes under a new MTI would be changes to the definition of income available for debt service and debt service coverage, removal of consolidation/merger/asset transfer test, and substitution of notes allowances subject to certain tests.

PROFILE

OhioHealth includes twelve owned hospitals and several managed or affiliated hospitals. The largest hospitals are located in Columbus, Ohio with the remainder, along with ambulatory locations, located in a broad region in central and southeastern Ohio.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term underlying ratings was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. The principal methodology used in the short-term underlying ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. The principal methodology used in enhanced ratings was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

