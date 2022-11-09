According to Moody's, the ratings' affirmation reflects Old Republic's diversified revenue and earnings from its general P&C and title insurance businesses, good profitability, moderate use of financial leverage and high cash flow coverage metrics. These strengths are offset by exposure to volatile long tail casualty products such as workers' compensation and general liability, which have greater pricing and reserving risk, volatility of the title operations given its dependence on the direction of interest rates and mortgage refinance and resale transactions, as well as a sizable common stock dividend that lowers financial flexibility.

Old Republic continued to report strong underwriting performance during the first nine months of 2022 with a consolidated combined ratio of 91.4%, despite a decline in revenue in its title segment as a result of lower refinancing and home purchase activity given rising interest rates. Old Republic reported net income of $174.3 million for the first nine months of 2022, significantly lower than the $907.3 million during the prior year period reflecting investment volatility in its equity portfolio. While Old Republic's shareholders' equity declined to $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2022 from $6.9 billion at year-end 2021 due to sizable unrealized losses on its fixed income portfolio, Moody's expects that Old Republic will generally hold its fixed income securities to maturity.

The following factors could lead to an upgrade of Old Republic's ratings: upgrade of IFS ratings of the company's P&C and/or title insurance subsidiaries; consistent profitability (sustained returns on capital in excess of 8%); adjusted financial leverage consistently below 20%; and interest coverage consistently above 8x. The following factors could lead to a downgrade of Old Republic's ratings: downgrade of the IFS ratings of the company's P&C and/or title insurance subsidiaries; a decline in shareholders' equity of 10% or more; adjusted financial leverage consistently over 35%; and interest coverage consistently below 4x.

P&C Insurance Group

The affirmation of the A2 IFS ratings of the primary members of the Old Republic General Insurance Group is based on the group's strong P&C commercial lines franchise, countrywide portfolio of niche businesses, historic underwriting strength and good risk-adjusted capitalization. These strengths are tempered by exposure to long tail casualty products such as workers' compensation, commercial auto and general liability, which have greater pricing and reserve risk, and its relatively modest scale in US commercial lines compared to larger national competitors. The rating agency added that Old Republic General has approximately half of its reserves in workers' compensation, which is higher than peers. In addition, much of the group's business is written over large deductibles which tends to lengthen the duration of reserves and their sensitivity to shifts in claims inflation including medical inflation and the legal environment.

For the first nine months of 2022, Old Republic General reported pretax operating income, which excludes investment gains and losses, of $448.1 million, slightly higher than $410 million for the same period in 2021, reflecting growth in net premiums earned and strong underwriting results, supported by favorable pricing conditions in most lines of business.

The following factors could lead to an upgrade of the P&C Group's IFS ratings: increased scale and business diversification while maintaining strong subsidiary capitalization; strong profitability through the cycle (e.g., returns on capital consistently above 8%); gross underwriting leverage consistently below 3.2x; and adjusted financial leverage at the parent consistently below 20%. The following factors could lead to a downgrade of the P&C Group's IFS ratings: gross underwriting leverage above 4.5x; return on capital consistently below the mid-single digit range or combined ratios at or above 103%; adverse reserve development greater than 4% of reserves; and adjusted financial leverage at the parent above 35%.

Title Insurance Group

The affirmation of the A2 IFS rating of the Old Republic National Title Insurance Company reflects the group's position as the third largest US title insurer (15% market share), strong reserve adequacy, low underwriting leverage, and high asset quality. These strengths are tempered by exposure to volatility in the group's revenues and profit margins, reflecting the title industry's dependence on the direction of interest rates and the real estate sector. The company is also exposed to regulatory and legal risk. Despite its market ranking, Old Republic Title's scale is about half the size of its two larger peers.

Old Republic Title reported lower pretax operating income of $263.8 million during the first nine months of 2022, compared with $378.3 million during the same period in 2021, reflecting challenging market conditions as higher interest rates led to significantly lower mortgage refinancing activity and a decline in residential purchase transactions. While revenues declined by 15% in the third quarter and 7% over the nine month period, the title operations continued to generate healthy underwriting profits. The current economic environment will continue to challenge this segment's top line growth and pretax operating margins.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The following factors could lead to an upgrade of the title insurer's rating: the ability to maintain positive earnings and margins on the down side of the title industry's underwriting cycle; a significant enhancement in Old Republic Title's market position; and adjusted financial leverage at the parent consistently below 20%. The following factors could lead to a downgrade of the title insurer's rating: a meaningful decline in market presence (e.g., market share below 5%); worse than expected performance on the down side of an industry cycle (e.g., losses greater than a year's worth of earnings); and adjusted financial leverage at the parent above 35%.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Old Republic International Corporation -- senior unsecured debt at Baa2;

BITCO General Insurance -- insurance financial strength at A2;

BITCO National -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Great West Casualty Company -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Old Republic Insurance Co. -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Old Republic National Title Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Old Republic General Insurance Corp -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A2; and

Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Indemnity Company -- insurance financial strength at A2

The rating outlook for Old Republic and its subsidiaries is stable.

Old Republic International Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a multi-line insurance holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance and title insurance with a run-off mortgage guaranty business. For the first nine months of 2022, Old Republic reported total revenue of $5.7 billion and net income of $174.3 million. As of September 30, 2022, shareholders' equity was $5.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in rating Old Republic National Title Insurance Company was Title Insurers Methodology published in August 2022. The principal methodology used in rating BITCO General Insurance, BITCO National, Great West Casualty Company, Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Company, Old Republic General Insurance Corp, Old Republic Insurance Co., Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association Insurance Company, and Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Indemnity Company was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in August 2022. The principal methodologies used in rating Old Republic International Corporation were Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and Title Insurers Methodology published in August 2022.