Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms Old Republic International’s ratings (senior debt at Baa2); outlook stable

09 November 2022
﻿

New York , November 9, 2022 – Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa2 senior debt rating of Old Republic International Corporation (Old Republic, NYSE: ORI) and the A2 insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings of Old Republic's primary property and casualty (P&C) and title insurance subsidiaries. The rating outlook for Old Republic is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

According to Moody's, the ratings' affirmation reflects Old Republic's diversified revenue and earnings from its general P&C and title insurance businesses, good profitability, moderate use of financial leverage and high cash flow coverage metrics. These strengths are offset by exposure to volatile long tail casualty products such as workers' compensation and general liability, which have greater pricing and reserving risk, volatility of the title operations given its dependence on the direction of interest rates and mortgage refinance and resale transactions, as well as a sizable common stock dividend that lowers financial flexibility.

Old Republic continued to report strong underwriting performance during the first nine months of 2022 with a consolidated combined ratio of 91.4%, despite a decline in revenue in its title segment as a result of lower refinancing and home purchase activity given rising interest rates. Old Republic reported net income of $174.3 million for the first nine months of 2022, significantly lower than the $907.3 million during the prior year period reflecting investment volatility in its equity portfolio. While Old Republic's shareholders' equity declined to $5.7 billion as of September 30, 2022 from $6.9 billion at year-end 2021 due to sizable unrealized losses on its fixed income portfolio, Moody's expects that Old Republic will generally hold its fixed income securities to maturity.

The following factors could lead to an upgrade of Old Republic's ratings: upgrade of IFS ratings of the company's P&C and/or title insurance subsidiaries; consistent profitability (sustained returns on capital in excess of 8%); adjusted financial leverage consistently below 20%; and interest coverage consistently above 8x. The following factors could lead to a downgrade of Old Republic's ratings: downgrade of the IFS ratings of the company's P&C and/or title insurance subsidiaries; a decline in shareholders' equity of 10% or more; adjusted financial leverage consistently over 35%; and interest coverage consistently below 4x.

P&C Insurance Group

The affirmation of the A2 IFS ratings of the primary members of the Old Republic General Insurance Group is based on the group's strong P&C commercial lines franchise, countrywide portfolio of niche businesses, historic underwriting strength and good risk-adjusted capitalization. These strengths are tempered by exposure to long tail casualty products such as workers' compensation, commercial auto and general liability, which have greater pricing and reserve risk, and its relatively modest scale in US commercial lines compared to larger national competitors. The rating agency added that Old Republic General has approximately half of its reserves in workers' compensation, which is higher than peers. In addition, much of the group's business is written over large deductibles which tends to lengthen the duration of reserves and their sensitivity to shifts in claims inflation including medical inflation and the legal environment.

For the first nine months of 2022, Old Republic General reported pretax operating income, which excludes investment gains and losses, of $448.1 million, slightly higher than $410 million for the same period in 2021, reflecting growth in net premiums earned and strong underwriting results, supported by favorable pricing conditions in most lines of business.

The following factors could lead to an upgrade of the P&C Group's IFS ratings: increased scale and business diversification while maintaining strong subsidiary capitalization; strong profitability through the cycle (e.g., returns on capital consistently above 8%); gross underwriting leverage consistently below 3.2x; and adjusted financial leverage at the parent consistently below 20%. The following factors could lead to a downgrade of the P&C Group's IFS ratings: gross underwriting leverage above 4.5x; return on capital consistently below the mid-single digit range or combined ratios at or above 103%; adverse reserve development greater than 4% of reserves; and adjusted financial leverage at the parent above 35%.

Title Insurance Group

The affirmation of the A2 IFS rating of the Old Republic National Title Insurance Company reflects the group's position as the third largest US title insurer (15% market share), strong reserve adequacy, low underwriting leverage, and high asset quality. These strengths are tempered by exposure to volatility in the group's revenues and profit margins, reflecting the title industry's dependence on the direction of interest rates and the real estate sector. The company is also exposed to regulatory and legal risk. Despite its market ranking, Old Republic Title's scale is about half the size of its two larger peers.

Old Republic Title reported lower pretax operating income of $263.8 million during the first nine months of 2022, compared with $378.3 million during the same period in 2021, reflecting challenging market conditions as higher interest rates led to significantly lower mortgage refinancing activity and a decline in residential purchase transactions. While revenues declined by 15% in the third quarter and 7% over the nine month period, the title operations continued to generate healthy underwriting profits. The current economic environment will continue to challenge this segment's top line growth and pretax operating margins.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The following factors could lead to an upgrade of the title insurer's rating: the ability to maintain positive earnings and margins on the down side of the title industry's underwriting cycle; a significant enhancement in Old Republic Title's market position; and adjusted financial leverage at the parent consistently below 20%. The following factors could lead to a downgrade of the title insurer's rating: a meaningful decline in market presence (e.g., market share below 5%); worse than expected performance on the down side of an industry cycle (e.g., losses greater than a year's worth of earnings); and adjusted financial leverage at the parent above 35%.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Old Republic International Corporation -- senior unsecured debt at Baa2;

BITCO General Insurance -- insurance financial strength at A2;

BITCO National -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Great West Casualty Company -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Old Republic Insurance Co. -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Old Republic National Title Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Old Republic General Insurance Corp -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A2;

Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association Insurance Company -- insurance financial strength at A2; and

Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Indemnity Company -- insurance financial strength at A2

The rating outlook for Old Republic and its subsidiaries is stable.

Old Republic International Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a multi-line insurance holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance and title insurance with a run-off mortgage guaranty business. For the first nine months of 2022, Old Republic reported total revenue of $5.7 billion and net income of $174.3 million. As of September 30, 2022, shareholders' equity was $5.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in rating Old Republic National Title Insurance Company was Title Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391813 . The principal methodology used in rating BITCO General Insurance, BITCO National, Great West Casualty Company, Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Company, Old Republic General Insurance Corp, Old Republic Insurance Co., Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association Insurance Company, and Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Indemnity Company was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391814 . The principal methodologies used in rating Old Republic International Corporation were Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391814 and Title Insurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391813 . Please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com .

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Laline Carvalho-Neff
VP-Senior Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Sarah Hibler
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

