Moody's affirms Oldenburgische Landesbank's ratings and changes the outlook to positive from stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Oldenburgische Landesbank AG (OLB)'s Baa2 long-term deposit and long-term issuer ratings and changed the outlook on these ratings to positive from stable. At the same time, the rating agency affirmed OLB's baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and baa3 Adjusted BCA.

The affirmations of OLB's long-term deposit and long-term issuer ratings with a positive outlook reflect Moody's assessment that OLB will continue to improve its solvency profile, mainly through stronger pre-provision income generation. If achieved, OLB's stronger underlying profitability will provide an additional cushion against unexpected asset quality setbacks, which could result from concentration risks in OLB's corporates and diversified lending activities against a challenging economic background. On 14 September, OLB also announced [1] an agreement to acquire its smaller domestic peer Degussa Bank AG (Degussa Bank) with the closure of the transaction expected for mid-2023. Moody's rating action therefore also reflects the rating agency's expectation that the transaction will not pose material integration challenges and that OLB's key metrics including its capitalization will return over the rating outlook period to levels in line with OLB's management targets and commensurate with a one-notch higher BCA.

A full list of affected ratings and rating inputs can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF OLB'S BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The affirmation of OLB's baa3 BCA reflects Moody's expectation of a measured increase in OLB's currently low problem loans, that OLB will be able to absorb through continued sound capitalization and improving pre-provision income. OLB's financial results will benefit from risk-return conscious lending and extensive cost reduction measures initiated in recent years. In addition, OLB's financial profile benefits from a sound funding and liquidity profile supported by its strong access to retail deposits and compliance with regulatory minimum requirements for funding and liquidity, despite tight management of its liquid resources.

OLB will acquire Degussa Bank for a total consideration of EUR220 million. Because this is EUR137 million less than Degussa Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital at closing [2], OLB expects to benefit from negative goodwill in the same amount. Nevertheless, the addition of around EUR1.8 billion in risk-weighted assets [3] from Degussa Bank will require additional earnings retention and capital optimization measures from OLB to revert the initial negative impact of the transaction on capital ratios and to return to the 12.25% management target CET1 ratio.

The affirmation of OLB's baa3 BCA further reflects Moody's expectation that despite the high management turnover and short tenure of OLB's executive board members, which are key governance considerations under Moody's environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, the clearly defined business model of OLB as a combined retail and specialised corporate niche bank ensures a sufficient degree of strategic continuity.

Faced with industry-wide challenges to asset quality resulting from soaring energy costs and a weakening economic outlook, OLB has yet to establish a track record of sustained high profit generation. At the same time, the bank's progress in reducing operating costs has been underpinned by already formalised additional cost cuts that support the bank's pre-provision income in the current year. Similarly, OLB targets a drastic cost reduction for the operations of Degussa Bank, which shall reduce the acquisition target's cost-to-income ratio massively from currently around 100% to OLB's own target area of 40%. While ambitious, Moody's considers significant cost reduction progress feasible because of the relatively low complexity of the specialized mortgage lender Degussa Bank. Accordingly, Moody's expects OLB to benefit from a strengthened loss-absorption capacity through earnings going forward.

Following the acquisition of Degussa Bank, OLB will further strengthen its retail deposit funding base with around €5 billion in additional deposits [4] from Degussa Bank customers. The rating agency expects OLB will continue to complement its core deposit funding source selectively with a diversified range of debt instrument issuances, which will, however, not result in a strong dependence on market funding access.

-- AFFIRMATION OF OLB'S DEPOSIT AND ISSUER RATINGS

The affirmation of OLB's ratings reflects the affirmation of its BCA and Adjusted BCA, unchanged results from Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, and no changes from the rating agency's assumption for low government support for the potentially combined entity.

The rating agency's Advanced LGF analysis results in one notch of rating uplift for the deposits and issuer ratings of OLB, based on a low loss given failure. For OLB's Counterparty Risk Ratings, a very low loss given failure results in two notches of rating uplift from the bank's baa3 Adjusted BCA.

Because Moody's considers OLB an institution with limited systemic relevance, the rating agency assumes a low probability of government support, resulting in no additional uplift to the bank's ratings.

-- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

The outlook change to positive on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings reflects the strengthening of OLB's pre-provision income generation capacity that has gained traction, and the supportive effects of the acquisition on the bank's funding and liquidity base, which may result in a one notch upgrade. OLB's BCA could benefit in case the bank maintains a solid liquidity and funding profile and demonstrates its ability to extend its track record of improved net income generation, while at the same time restoring capital ratios swiftly after the acquisition of Degussa Bank and while assuring higher continuity within OLB's management team. The positive outlook further reflects Moody's expectation that the bank's liability structure does not change in a way that it would indicate a higher loss given failure than at present.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

OLB's Baa2 long-term deposit and issuer ratings may be upgraded in case of an upgrade of its baa3 BCA or following an increase in the stock of bail-in-able liabilities.

A BCA upgrade could result if the bank sustainably improved its standalone intrinsic strength by maintaining its achieved solvency, which is principally subject to keeping sound levels of capitalization, and to the extension of a track record of profit generation without incurring significant renewed asset risks, overseen by a stable management team.

OLB's Baa2 long-term deposit and issuer ratings could be downgraded if the bank's BCA is downgraded or if the bank did not replace maturing junior senior unsecured liabilities by other unsecured liabilities to the extent currently expected by the rating agency, because this could lead to a less favourable outcome under Moody's Advanced LGF analysis.

As indicated by the positive outlook, a downgrade of OLB's BCA is currently unlikely. It could however result from a pronounced negative deviation of OLB's future financial performance from the solvency and liquidity metrics that Moody's currently expects, for instance if the integration of Degussa Bank proved to be disruptive to OLB's financial. Alternatively, a BCA downgrade could result from continued high turnover in OLB's management team in case Moody's concludes this is indicative of a lack of coherent strategic direction or of weak governance at OLB.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Baa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Baa2, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed A3(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed Baa2, outlook changed to Positive from Stable

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa3

....Preferred Stock Non-cumulative, affirmed Ba3(hyb)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Positive from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] OLB press release 14-Sep-2022 (https://www.olb.de/olb/presse/20220914-olb-continues-its-successful-growth-strategy-by-acquiring-degussa-bank)

[2] OLB press release 14-Sep-2022

[3] Degussa Bank Pillar 3 disclosure report 31-Dec-2021

[4] Degussa Bank Annual Report 31-Dec-2021

