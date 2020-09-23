Moody's affirms Olympia SD 111, WA's GO at Aa2; outlook stable

New York, September 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned Aa2 underlying ratings to Thurston County School District 111 (Olympia), Washington's $29.9 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2020 (Federally Tax-Exempt) and $74.6 million Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2020 (Taxable). Concurrently, we have assigned Aaa enhanced ratings to the same bonds based on the bonds' participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa stable). We have also affirmed the Aa2 underlying ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. This action affects about $261 million in bonds outstanding, post-issuance. We have also revised the outlook to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation and assignment of the Aa2 underlying ratings reflect the district's proven ability to outperform budgeted expectations. Despite budgeted projections for a drawdown in reserves over the past few years, the district has held general fund reserves of about 5-7% of revenue for more than five years. A strong and experienced management team supports these consistent positive variances compared to budget, despite substantial increases to expenses and pressure to increase teacher salaries. Additionally, voters have strongly and consistently supported local revenue and the district aims to maximize local funding under state limits. The rating also reflects the stabilizing institutional presence of the state's capital, which benefits the local economy with stable and professional employment. The large tax base and above-average income and wealth measures compare favorably to similarly rated peers. After this issuance, the district has no additional authorized but unissued debt remaining, contributing to stable expected leverage. Favorably, pension contributions exceed our tread water indicator, indicating pension liabilities will be at least stable if plan assumptions are met.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. District officials report some savings related to closed schools, including reduced transportation expenses, as well as additional costs for providing for basic needs, including food services. The net effect is modest savings, which the district expects to use to continue to meet student needs.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the bonds' participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program. Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable), strong state oversight of local school districts, and strong program mechanics.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will capably manage revenue and expenses to ensure largely stable operations. Stable economic conditions and strong voter support for education also support our expectation for a stable credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial increase in available reserves, particularly in the general fund

- Economic growth that materially improves income and wealth measures

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Multi-year or large drawdown in reserves, particularly if reserves fall below district policy of 3-7% of expenditures

- Substantial or sustained economic weakness, particularly if it erodes funding or local support

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's outstanding GOULT debt, including the current offerings, are secured by the district's full faith, credit, and unlimited property tax pledge.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Unlimited Tax General Obligation Bonds, 2020 (Federally Tax-Exempt) will be used for various capital projects of the district. Proceeds of the Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2020 (Taxable) will be used to refund certain maturities of the district's outstanding debt.

PROFILE

Olympia School District is located in western Washington in Thurston County (Aa2). The district comprises a majority of the City of Olympia (Aa2), including the state capital, as well as portions of the city of Tumwater and surrounding unincorporated area. The 80-square-mile district serves 65,251 residents (as of the 2018 American Community Survey) and educated an estimated 9,967 students (headcount enrollment) as of fiscal 2020 from kindergarten through twelfth grade in eleven elementary schools, four middle schools and three high schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

