Moody's affirms Olympic's Caa1 CFR; outlook changed to positive

Paris, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Odyssey Europe Holdco S.à.r.l.'s ("Olympic", "the company" or "the group") long term corporate family rating (CFR) at Caa1 and its probability of default rating (PDR) at Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's also affirmed the instrument ratings on the amended and restated senior secured notes (SSNs) due 2025 at Caa1. At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to positive from negative.

Today's rating action follows the announcement on 26 April of the completion of the company's restructuring transaction.

The restructuring transaction involved the following: (1) the extension of the maturity of the €200 million senior secured notes from 15 May 2023 to 31 December 2025; (2) the contribution to the group of the online and Lithuanian land-based activities that had been transferred to outside of the restricted group in June 2020; (3) a share pledge followed three months later by the contribution to the group of a land-based activity in Croatia; (4) the funding of the repayment of the €25 million fully drawn revolving credit facility (RCF) from shareholding entities outside of the restricted group; as well as (5) changes to the interest rate and amendments of certain senior secured notes covenants.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the CFR to Caa1 and the change in outlook to positive reflect the removal of refinancing risks following the completion of the restructuring transaction, combined with an improved liquidity profile. Moody's also expects that credit metrics will improve in the next 12-18 months and that these could be more commensurate with a B3 CFR, namely Moody's gross adjusted leverage improving to sustainably below 6x, a Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest ratio comfortably above 1.0x and positive free cash flow (FCF).

This rating action is balanced by Olympic's still high leverage in 2022 and uncertainties around the pace of the group's recovery in cash flow generation. At the end of 2022 Moody's estimates leverage will still be elevated at around 7x.

The restructuring transaction is a positive development for Olympic's credit profile because it addressed the company's previously upcoming debt maturities - the €25 million fully drawn RCF due in December 2022 and the €200 million senior secured notes due in May 2023. There are now no significant debt maturities before 2025.

Moody's forecasts a pronounced strengthening as of 2023 in the company's earnings, liquidity and leverage because the cash and earnings of its online and Lithuanian land-based businesses will be transferred back to the restricted group as part of the restructuring. In addition, Moody's expects the company will benefit from the reopening of its land-based business in Latvia and Estonia following closures due to covid.

There is, however, some uncertainty with regards to the speed of the recovery in earnings and leverage. This is due to significant downside risks associated with the Russia and Ukraine military conflict, namely a weaker global macroeconomic environment as well as inflation, including rising energy prices. There is also a degree of uncertainty as to whether there may be further covid-related restrictions that could once again require closures of the company's land-based business if cases begin to increase again in Europe.

The terms of the restructuring transaction are evidence that Olympic's new general partner, the consulting firm Berkeley Research Group, will adopt more conservative financial policies and a more balanced approach towards creditors than the previous general partner, Novalpina Capital (Novalpina). The assets, which have been transferred back to within the restricted group, and the equity contribution to fund the repayment of the RCF, support the company's capital structure, liquidity and recovery for creditors to a greater degree. The Berkeley Research Group has managed the stake in Olympic since August 2021 following Novalpina, which adopted much more aggressive financial policies.

Governance was considered a key rating driver in line with Moody's ESG framework. Moody's considers the terms of the restructuring transaction as evidence, namely the reinsertion of more conservative financial policies.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured notes rating is Caa1 and probability of default rating (PDR) is Caa1-PD, in line with the corporate family rating (CFR), reflecting Moody's assumption of a 50% recovery rate as is customary for capital structures that include both senior secured notes and bank debt.

LIQUIDITY

Olympic's liquidity is adequate, benefitting post-restructuring from the cash and cash flow of the assets that are reincorporated to within the group. Moody's currently forecasts FCF to turn positive from the third quarter of 2022 onwards. Olympic has no significant debt maturity before 2025.

RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Olympic's operating performance will continue to improve in the next 12-18 months leading to credit metrics and a liquidity profile commensurate with a B3 CFR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the recovery in earnings is expected to lead to a Moody's-adjusted leverage sustainably below 6x and a Moody's-adjusted EBIT/interest ratio comfortably above 1.0x, while the company maintains a solid liquidity profile with positive free cash flow generation.

The ratings could be downgraded if: (i) cash flow generation remains negative and liquidity deteriorates, (ii) the company faces unfavourable restrictions or regulatory changes in its main country of operation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276316. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Odyssey Europe Holdco S.à.r.l. (Olympic) is a European gaming group with leading positions in the Baltic region, in Estonia and Latvia, and operations in Slovakia and Malta. In the end of 2021 the company had a total of 76 casinos (24 in Estonia, 47 in Latvia, four in Slovakia and one in Malta). In 2021, Olympic reported €45.7 million in revenue and €-3.3 million in adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS 16 basis).

In August 2021, the management of the stake in Olympic was transferred from Novalpina Capital to the consulting firm Berkeley Research Group. The company had been acquired by the funds managed by Novalpina Capital in 2018 following which it was delisted from the Tallinn Stock Exchange.

